Brice Cherry: Bears showed us who they really were (a darn good team)

Who are you? Who, who, B-U?

Sorry to go all Pete Townshend on you, but that classic tune from The Who might as well have been Baylor’s theme music for the first month of the season. Sure, Baylor scampered out to a 3-0 start, but it was hard to judge the Bears’ true speed, given the collective sluggishness of their first three opponents. This Iowa State game, then, would serve up a personality quiz, a “Who Am I?” test for the Bears. It would give us some legitimate insight as to Baylor’s secret identity.

Turns out these Bears might be super heroes.

Baylor’s 31-29 upset of the 14th-ranked Cyclones proved beautiful and ugly and clinically insane all at once. The Bears gave a soul-searching effort and revealed some things about themselves that we might have believed before, but are absolutely confirmed now.

“To be on the wrong side of both (the turnover and penalty battles) and then still come out with a win, to me, just speaks to how tight this team is,” said Baylor head coach Dave Aranda. “How much they fight for each other, how much they believe in one another, just the culture of the team. … I always kind of felt it, but when you’re out there and you’re seeing it come to life, you can become what you have fought to become, it’s way cool.”