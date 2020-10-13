Brice Cherry: Bears taking cuts in batting cages, voting booths

Coaches don’t generally like a lot of griping from their athletes.
When it comes to the state of the country, Baylor baseball coach Steve Rodriguez doesn’t mind if his guys complain, so long as they exercised their civic duty beforehand.
Last week, a few days before the start of fall practice, the Baylor baseball coaches helped get all the players registered to vote. For many of these young men, this will be the first time they’ve been eligible to vote in a presidential election year.
Rodriguez loves teaching the game, showing a guy how to properly square up on a bunt attempt or how to eliminate wasted movement on a glove-to-throwing-hand transfer in the field. But he also sees his job as preparing his players for life. And one way to do that is to teach them about the importance of voting.
“Every one of our guys is registered to vote, and for us that’s a really big deal, because I don’t like people who complain a lot and then don’t really want to do anything,” Rodriguez said last week. “You can complain all you want. But I learned this at a very young age, you don’t have the right to complain if you don’t vote. Regardless of what side you’re on. So, voice your opinion in that way and then you move on and you let the results take care of themselves.”
Rodriguez’s Bears opened fall practice on Wednesday. The coach said that they’re taking workouts at a slower pace than they normally would. Obviously COVID-19 halted the 2020 season, and forced players to disperse and work out on their own. So, at least at the outset, Baylor plans to ease into things as the coaches assess the players’ fitness level.
Rodriguez still doesn’t know what form the 2021 season will take. He expects to get more direction from the NCAA in the coming weeks, after that organization completes its plan for a basketball restart.
But at least he knows that his guys won’t get turned away on election day.
“That’s a right for you, as soon as you turn 18, that’s a right for you to be able to do that,” Rodriguez said. “It’s a pretty important aspect to being an American, being able to choose what you feel is right and most important to you.”
Winning big, without leaving home
For years, Randy Reid has trained at home.
Now he's competing there, too.
Reid, a local real estate broker who ranks as one of the top weightlifters in his age group in the world, recently competed and won at the 2020 Masters Weightlifting National Championships, all without leaving the house. Reid said that many of the competitions in which he normally participates were canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. This one, however, evolved into a virtual event where lifters were able to submit videos of their weigh-ins and lifts.
Reid said he was skeptical of the format at first, because it might lead to cheating. Meet officials acknowledged that possibility by stating that any records reached would be affixed with an asterisk and would not go in the books as official records.
Reid had a three-week period in mid-August in which to submit the videos. He didn’t know how he fared until getting a package in the mail that contained three gold medals and a patch that read “2020 National Champion.”
“That’s a strange way to be told you won a national title,” Reid said.
Competing in the 65-to-69 age division, Reid ended up besting the national records in the snatch and the clean and jerk, though again both came with an asterisk.
This weekend he’ll follow up by again competing virtually in the 2020 Pan American Masters.
“It was also delayed, canceled and re-formatted,” Reid said. “It’s odd because I train and now compete within 50 feet of where I sleep every night. A strange, weird world right now.”
Getting a look at the 'new' Bear Ridge
The progress that Bear Ridge Golf Course has made is impressive.
Tommy Tompkins purchased the 19-year-old course in November 2019 from Bob Richards, with the idea of making improvements and renovations. Those upgrades seem to be coming along nicely. Though work duties precluded me from taking part in a media preview event on Oct. 1, I was able to sneak away the next day to play in the annual McLennan Community College Foundation Tournament at Bear Ridge.
From my view, the course looked great. Not pristine necessarily, but certainly lightyears ahead of where it stood the last time I’d played it a couple of years ago. You’ll still find the occasional rough patch in a fairway, but the greens rolled true. Bear Ridge remains a work in progress, but you could say that about all golf courses (and all people, for that matter).
However, it would have been nice if it yielded a few more birdies for my foursome. But I’m not sure I can blame the course for that.
