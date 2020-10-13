Brice Cherry: Bears taking cuts in batting cages, voting booths

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Coaches don’t generally like a lot of griping from their athletes.

When it comes to the state of the country, Baylor baseball coach Steve Rodriguez doesn’t mind if his guys complain, so long as they exercised their civic duty beforehand.

Last week, a few days before the start of fall practice, the Baylor baseball coaches helped get all the players registered to vote. For many of these young men, this will be the first time they’ve been eligible to vote in a presidential election year.

Rodriguez loves teaching the game, showing a guy how to properly square up on a bunt attempt or how to eliminate wasted movement on a glove-to-throwing-hand transfer in the field. But he also sees his job as preparing his players for life. And one way to do that is to teach them about the importance of voting.

“Every one of our guys is registered to vote, and for us that’s a really big deal, because I don’t like people who complain a lot and then don’t really want to do anything,” Rodriguez said last week. “You can complain all you want. But I learned this at a very young age, you don’t have the right to complain if you don’t vote. Regardless of what side you’re on. So, voice your opinion in that way and then you move on and you let the results take care of themselves.”