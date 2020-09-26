Brice Cherry: Bears unwrap promising gift in delayed debut

Given all the waiting, the anticipation, it had to feel like Christmas morning for the Baylor Bears.
After two — no, wait, I guess it was three, if you count Ole Miss — of the Bears’ season openers eroded under COVID, they finally completed a real-life college football game on Saturday. It felt like a gift. A blessing from the heavens.
But as gifts go, it represented the ultimate surprise package. Who really knew what to expect from Dave Aranda’s Bears? No spring drills, no Ole Miss, no Louisiana Tech, no Houston, no nonconference tuneup of any kind. Not even one of those stretch-your-legs relaxation sessions against someone like the East Texas Hairdressers Academy.
Congratulations, Baylor, you get to play football, but for the first time in a long time (1977, to be exact) you get to open against a conference opponent. Hey, at least it was Kansas. (No offense, Kansas, but come on … this isn’t basketball.)
As the Bears unwrapped their long-awaited present, there seemingly was a lot to like. Was it one of those unforgettable all-time prizes, like Ralphie’s Red Rider BB gun? That remains to be seen. Some assembly is required.
But the Bears look to have some bright, shiny pieces that could lead to a nifty gadget when all is said and done. To wit:
* Baylor’s offense, overseen by new coordinator Larry Fedora and helmed by old standby Charlie Brewer, demonstrated their creative side. The Bears employed a variety of different alignments, from a Wildcat formation that featured Trestan Ebner taking the shotgun snap to an old-school three-guys-in-the-backfield (including a fullback) setup to a more traditional (for the 21st century) spread scheme.
The results were (mostly) effective. Ebner and John Lovett initiated a promising rushing attack that averaged 4.7 yards per carry on the night. Brewer — who presumably has always liked his eggs scrambled — still dashed and darted out of danger, but the senior quarterback looked more apt to keep his eyes downfield for a potential receiver after he took off running. That bodes well for his season-long health.
The offensive line, even down three starters, pushed around the Kansas D-line enough to win the trench battle. Again, it’s Kansas, so it’s hard to know how much to make of that. But they looked better.
* Personally, I was probably most interested in seeing the Aranda-Ron Roberts defense. Outside of KU’s opening scoring drive of the night — which was aided by some silly penalties (more on those later) — the Bears made the Jayhawks miserable.
Given all the new starters and new coaches, the Bears read like a mystery in that regard leading into the season. Could they still dial up the pressure without all-time sack king James Lynch? Could they make enough plays in the secondary without their grizzled leader Grayland Arnold? Yes, and yes.
Time moves slowly in 2020, but it didn’t for Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels. Most of the night he had zero time to operate. The Bears spent as much time in the backfield as the umpire. They dumped the slippery Daniels four times for sacks. That included a play where Terrel Bernard parachuted into the end zone and engulfed Daniels for a safety. (Incidentally, Bernard picked up where he left off in 2019, and if he keeps this up should be up for All-America honors at year’s end.)
Defense set the tone for Baylor in its run to the 2019 Big 12 championship game. It doesn’t look like it’ll fall off this year.
* You could make a compelling case that this was Baylor’s best special-teams performance since … well, ever. Put it this way: Ebner became the first player in program history to take two kicks back for touchdowns in the same game. That’s a strong opening argument, counselor.
But even beyond Ebner’s electricity, the Bears kicked it into high gear in the kicking game. Punter Isaac Power dialed down the power on a perfect pooch punt that pinned the Jayhawks deep in their own territory in the fourth quarter. Kicker John Mayers recorded another hit, drilling a 47-yard field goal in the first half.
Big plays in the kicking game can often swing a close game. This one wasn’t close, but those plays certainly helped that lopsided cause, too.
My (unsolicited) advice? Let Ebner drop back for every kick from here to eternity.
* Give it up for Baylor athletics from an organizational standpoint, too. Sure, the socially distant stands looked weird. But at least from what I could tell, people abided by the COVID protocols we’ve all come to know (and tolerate). And even 11,667 fans can make a ruckus.
Now, Aranda’s Bears still might want to apply some spit and polish to certain areas of this gift of football. Especially early in the game, they punctured themselves with penalties, both offensively and defensively. Those self-inflicted wounds helped Kansas extend its opening scoring drive and forced the Bears to backtrack when they had the ball. And most were perfectly imperfect. That is to say, avoidable.
But there’s always stuff to work on, always nuts and bolts to assemble.
Ultimately, Baylor was present and accounted for. In 2020, that’s a gift unto itself.
