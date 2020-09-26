Brice Cherry: Bears unwrap promising gift in delayed debut

The results were (mostly) effective. Ebner and John Lovett initiated a promising rushing attack that averaged 4.7 yards per carry on the night. Brewer — who presumably has always liked his eggs scrambled — still dashed and darted out of danger, but the senior quarterback looked more apt to keep his eyes downfield for a potential receiver after he took off running. That bodes well for his season-long health.

The offensive line, even down three starters, pushed around the Kansas D-line enough to win the trench battle. Again, it’s Kansas, so it’s hard to know how much to make of that. But they looked better.

* Personally, I was probably most interested in seeing the Aranda-Ron Roberts defense. Outside of KU’s opening scoring drive of the night — which was aided by some silly penalties (more on those later) — the Bears made the Jayhawks miserable.

Given all the new starters and new coaches, the Bears read like a mystery in that regard leading into the season. Could they still dial up the pressure without all-time sack king James Lynch? Could they make enough plays in the secondary without their grizzled leader Grayland Arnold? Yes, and yes.