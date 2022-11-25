Brice Cherry: Bears' worst enemy can be found on their own sideline

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

AUSTIN — With two teams as confounding as Baylor and Texas, it’s not always about who’s going to win the game. It’s about who’s going to get out of their own way just long enough to avoid losing it.

On Saturday, that was Texas.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a team that leads the country in stubbing its toe against the bed post, may I introduce you to your 2022 Baylor Bears? Ouch, man. That’s gotta smart.

Bijan Robinson and the Longhorns scampered past Baylor, 38-27, on Saturday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, mostly by not being stupid in the fourth quarter. That sent the Bears to their third straight loss and a 6-6 regular-season record, a disappointing finish — to say the least — for a team picked to win the Big 12 in the preseason.

It should also send the Bears scurrying into their prayer closets to do a little soul searching. In terms of football IQ, they’ve got a long way to go.

“I think it’s a mindset,” Baylor coach Dave Aranda said. “You know it when you have it because there’s an energy and a look in the eye when you’ve got that. It comes from a confidence and a trust. It comes from a belief.”

It has to be a unified belief, though. One sinner is capable of bringing down the entire lot of saints. Aranda elaborated on that idea, noting that the light bulb has illuminated for plenty of guys on the team. But when one player wavers, it can lead to costly breakdowns.

“We’ve got to be able to be consistent. We just have not,” the coach said. “If there’s 11 guys, there are nine that are on it and two that ain’t. Or 10 that are on it and one that ain’t. So, that’s the battle we have right now.”

It’s a mental battle that the Longhorns have also waged within their own helmets this season. “Texas Fight” isn’t just a theme song, y’all. It’s the perplexing kerfuffle playing out over on the UT sideline. Remember those Longhorns that took Alabama to the brink back in September, back when Quinn Ewers and his wheat-colored mullet had been christened as UT’s next golden boy? Yeah, that seems like a lifetime ago.

Texas fans have turned on Ewers since then, and the quarterback certainly struggled against Baylor. Of course, he also had an entire forest of Bears in his hip pocket, as Baylor delivered its most tenacious pass rush since probably last season’s Sugar Bowl.

No, what won this game for Texas was Steve Sarkisian finally awakening to the fact that, “Oh yeah. We’ve got the best running back in college football. Maybe we should run that guy a bit.”

On UT’s final two drives, the Longhorns didn’t throw a single pass, and ended up scoring two touchdowns. They wore down the Bears. Or rather Bijan and Roschon Johnson wore down the Bears. (As tag teams go, Bijan and Roschon are like Hawk and Animal of the WCW’s Road Warriors of the 1980s and 90s. They’re mean and scary.)

So, Sark was bad, and then he wasn’t. He woke up and realized what was working. You can tell he’s not a real Texan. When Texans have a good truck parked in the driveway, they’re going to drive it until the wheels fall off. Maybe the Texas coach is finally figuring that out.

Speaking of the good, the bad and the ugly, it was that type of day again for the ever-erratic Blake Shapen. The sophomore quarterback has taken Baylor fans on a roller-coaster ride this season, and it’s probably led to a lot of nervous, upset stomachs. Hey, folks, buckle up, we’re about to hit the loop-de-loop!

Shapen showed his entire, hard-to-unwrap package against Texas. He demonstrated poise and precision on Baylor’s last drive of the first half, making a series of smart decisions and solid throws that eventually led to a go-ahead 14-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ben Sims.

But other times, particularly in the second half, Shaky Blakey reared his wobbly head. The quarterback became loose with his mechanics and skipped throws off the turf or sailed his spirals past or behind his intended targets. He also flicked a costly interception in the fourth quarter, his 12th turnover in the past eight games.

It’s not all on Shapen. Far from it. But by next season, Baylor needs Shapen to grow up a lot, to become more steady and less, ahem, generous.

Shapen also needs more help. A lot more. Baylor needs more leaders, more guys cut from the Dillon Doyle cloth. It needs better playmaking on both sides of the ball. Lorando “Snaxx” Johnson made the hit of the game, punishing a Texas receiver just as the ball arrived. But the Bears need multiple Snaxx in a day, not just one little bite. They need guys like Monaray Baldwin, Josh Cameron and Devin Lamear to become consistent, big-time playmakers.

And, good Lord, they need Jeff Grimes to get Richard Reese the dadgummed ball. Reese could be Bijan Robinson someday. Put it this way: When Reese received 19 or more carries this season, the Bears were 4-0. When he didn’t, they were 2-6. If the Bears want to avoid a wreck in the First Responder Bowl (or wherever they’re headed), maybe they’ll put young Reese behind the steering wheel.

(And, yes, I realize that Reese averaged only 3.6 yards per carry against Texas. He still feels like a guy that’s going to get better the more you use him.)

Mostly, the Bears just need to stop being their own worst enemy.

“That’s one of the things we talked about at halftime is how we were up, but we still couldn’t find a way to get out of our own way,” Sims said. “And it’s really just the little things that do it. Our potential is so much better when we can do simple better. But we couldn’t.”

Baylor’s final regular-season record will go down as 6-6.