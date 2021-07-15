Brice Cherry: Bernard unleashed — Baylor's defensive leader itching to get back on field

“It hurt. I knew it was pretty bad, and I knew my season was probably going to be over,” Bernard said. “So, if I could, I wanted to go back in and do what I could to at least finish the game if I wasn’t going to be able to finish the season.”

As great as Bernard was last year, he can be so much better, said head coach Dave Aranda. The defense was new to every player. Nobody really knew what they were doing. That includes Bernard, Aranda said.

He’s just better than everyone else. Bernard can take a wrong step or two, and he’s still fast enough, smart enough and talented enough to recover and make a play.

“There were games where Terrel had double digits in tackles,” Aranda said. “And his understanding of the defense — while great and probably the best on our defense — was still at a level much to be desired.

“I think his full understanding of what we’re doing and why we’re doing it and where his help is, the sky’s the limit for him.”

Sheesh. If Bernard was that destructive on accident, can you imagine the kind of carnage he might inflict on purpose?