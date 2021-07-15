Brice Cherry: Bernard unleashed — Baylor's defensive leader itching to get back on field

ARLINGTON — Not everyone can pull off a green suit, but Terrel Bernard is just that dude.
Looking positively resplendent in a matching seaweed-colored ensemble, nobody looked happier to be in attendance at Big 12 Media Days on Tuesday than Bernard. That’s because nobody is more eager to get back on the field.
The Baylor linebacker played like a sure-fire first-team All-American for five games in 2020 before a shoulder injury halted everything. Bernard went from laying the boom to laboring over the labrum. The end hit harder than, well, one of his own jarring tackles.
“Just being disconnected from the team,” said Bernard, when asked to pinpoint the hardest part of his absence from the field. “You’ve got to go do your own thing for a little bit, and that’s never fun. Being injured, that can take away from the mental side, too. I think that was the most difficult part for me. Just not being able to be out there and compete with my guys, it was a hard time.”
Bernard didn’t need an X-ray to reveal that his shoulder was wrecked. He knew it from the moment it happened in a 38-31 loss to Iowa State last November in Ames. His arm fell limp. It pulsed with pain.
And yet he still went back in the game for a while — mostly because he knew it would be his last chance in 2020.
“It hurt. I knew it was pretty bad, and I knew my season was probably going to be over,” Bernard said. “So, if I could, I wanted to go back in and do what I could to at least finish the game if I wasn’t going to be able to finish the season.”
As great as Bernard was last year, he can be so much better, said head coach Dave Aranda. The defense was new to every player. Nobody really knew what they were doing. That includes Bernard, Aranda said.
He’s just better than everyone else. Bernard can take a wrong step or two, and he’s still fast enough, smart enough and talented enough to recover and make a play.
“There were games where Terrel had double digits in tackles,” Aranda said. “And his understanding of the defense — while great and probably the best on our defense — was still at a level much to be desired.
“I think his full understanding of what we’re doing and why we’re doing it and where his help is, the sky’s the limit for him.”
Sheesh. If Bernard was that destructive on accident, can you imagine the kind of carnage he might inflict on purpose?
OK, maybe that’s an exaggeration. Obviously he knew what he was doing. The difference is that now he knows why he’s doing it. He understands the method behind the madness.
“I knew what I was doing, but the reason behind why we’re doing it is the next step,” Bernard said. “That’s what he’s getting at. That’s an important piece, because you know what’s going to happen before it happens. Why we’re calling this call on a specific play, the down and distance, why the offense is doing what it’s doing to attack us, I think that’s what is important this year.”
Bernard’s playmaking presence is only exceeded by his standing as Baylor’s Supreme Leader. He exudes class. He demands respect. Even when he was hurt last year, he still pitched in as a volunteer coach of sorts, offering instruction and guidance to the younger Bears.
“He’s got a great heart,” Aranda said. “His care for others, there’s a selflessness about him that our team sees and recognizes. And he pushes people to be better by the way that he goes about his day.”
Baylor offensive lineman Connor Galvin said Bernard didn’t limit his instruction and encouragement to the defensive dudes. He had tips for the offense as well.
“He was able to see what guys were doing from the sideline,” Galvin said. “He helped us as an offense. He was talking to us about what the other team was doing. He was talking to his guys about what they were doing. It was great to have him there, but it’s also great to have him back on the field.”
Like several of Baylor’s seniors, Bernard didn’t have to come back. He picked up his undergraduate degree in kinesiology last summer. He could have just called it a career and moved on to the next step.
But he couldn’t go out that way. He didn’t want his final on-field memory of college football to be the sensation of his shoulder ablaze with lighter fluid. He didn’t want to go out with a 2-7 record. This guy played on a Sugar Bowl team.
You’ve seen him finish off tackles. Do you think he could finish that way?
“We didn’t want to leave Baylor that way. We knew we had a lot more work to do,” Bernard said. “We wanted to leave Baylor with our own mark, and we didn’t want it to be like that.”
Besides, he kind of had to come back. Who else is going to rock the 42-long suit in glistening pine?
No, wait. Emerald, corrects Bernard.
It ain’t easy being green, but Terrell Bernard sure makes it look that way.