Brice Cherry

We haven’t even seen the new-look Big 12 truly take shape, and already more additions could be on the way.

That’s not a bad thing.

In the modern college football world — and, let’s face it, this is all football-driven — it pays to be proactive rather than reactive. The Big 12 has learned that lesson the hard way over the years, as it lost several tentpole programs in Texas A&M, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas. At various times, the conference appeared on the brink of extinction.

Now, reports have surfaced that Colorado is communicating with the Big 12 about jumping ship from the Pac-12 and rejoining its old conference home. National college football writer Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reported that Colorado officials have been engaged in face-to-face talks with the Big 12 over the past several months, discussions that have become “substantive” in recent days. Berry Tramel of The Oklahoman wrote that “Colorado is ready to join the Big 12 soon.”

Colorado isn’t exactly a tentpole, not in the sense that A&M, OU or Texas are. But the Buffaloes would still be an attractive acquisition for the Big 12 for a handful of reasons.

For one, Colorado is a Power 5 school. (Though one wonders just how long the Pac-12 will be able to carry that distinction.) Since the Big 12’s first round of defections back in 2010, it has plugged holes only outside of the Power 5 realm. Adding a big-boy conference school, any big-boy school, would be a plus. Secondly, the Buffs’ recent hiring of Deion Sanders as head coach signaled an exciting new direction for the football program. In a short time, Deion has proven masterful at connecting with recruits and creating a buzz.

Perhaps most significantly, a jump by Colorado would create a ripple effect. We’ve seen that play out often over the past decade in this Era of Expansion. One domino falls, others follow.

It’s open knowledge that the Big 12 would like to add the Pac-12’s Four Corners schools — Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State — to build toward a 16-team conference. If the Buffs bolt, that could very well prompt any or all of those other three to follow suit. In these tumultuous times, cracks become full-on fissures in a blink.

The Pac-12 hasn’t done itself any favors by dragging its feet on agreeing to a new media rights deal. Whether the conference liked it or not, the defections of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten created a perception that the league was ripe for the picking. That probably hasn’t aided the league’s TV negotiations. Back in February, the Pac-12 put out a statement that said it was looking forward to finalizing its media deal “in the very near future.” That was 107 days ago.

The longer the Pac-12 waits to get a deal done, the stronger the Big 12’s position grows. The Big 12 plans to dole out $31 million annually per school through its media deal, but Dodd told SicEm365 Radio this week that the Big 12 athletic directors believe that number could grow to $50 million when factoring in other revenue like payouts from bowls, the CFP and the NCAA basketball tournament.

That’s not chump change, and could be hard for the Pac-12 to match.

Since Brett Yormark took over as Big 12 commissioner last summer, the conference hasn’t been content to sit back and remain static. Besides the aforementioned Pac-12 foursome, the conference has also been linked to Gonzaga as a basketball-only school, in addition to UConn, Memphis, Colorado State and SMU.

One can argue that bigger isn’t always better. That may be especially true when you’re divvying up slices of a money pie to a large, hungry crowd. (As a father of two ravenous teenagers, I can relate.) But what bigger brings you in today’s college football landscape is stability — or at least the perception of stability, which might be the same thing. Strength in numbers? You’d better believe it.

Yormark warrants praise for being aggressive. While I thought the Big 12’s previous chief Bob Bowlsby was sometimes unfairly vilified by fans and media, it’s also fair to point out that any additions the conference made in Bowlsby’s tenure came in the wake of a round of defections.

Yormark appears as though he’ll be more predator than prey. That’s a good thing for the Big 12.

My colleague John Werner and I nicknamed the diminutive Yorkmark “the Little Drummer Boy” last summer because of his admission that he played the drums in a garage band growing up.

Soon enough, he might be drumming on the Pac-12’s grave.