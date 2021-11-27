Brice Cherry: Big-boy effort for Bears, even if it didn't feel like it

Those Baylor fans who expected a blowout in this one really should’ve studied harder in their Abearican History course. Tech always gives Baylor a tussle. Records, schmecords. It’s a rivalry game.

Several other factors added to the intrigue and put the outcome squarely within the grasp of the shoplifting-happy Red Raiders. Those included Joey McGuire’s defection from Waco to Lubbock, the fact that some 20 Baylor players were saddled by a flu bug this week, a decimated Baylor secondary that lost Al Walcott in the first half to a targeting call, and a BU quarterback in Blake Shapen who was making his first college start.

The Bears did plenty to give it away, and just enough to take it back. That fourth-quarter scoring drive that resulted in a supermodel-gorgeous pass from Shapen to Ben Sims for a touchdown, that was a big-boy drive for the Bears, for sure. With a 10-point lead with seven minutes to go, one defensive stop could clinch it.

Then Tech sprung a play so perfectly set up and executed — a 75-yard screen to tight end Travis Koontz — that it honestly made you wonder if McGuire was sitting somewhere across the Brazos on a walkie-talkie. “JoJo1 to SonnySideUp, come in, SonnySideUp … Let’s go with the screen here, it’s gonna spring wide open. Over and out.”