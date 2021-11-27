Brice Cherry: Big-boy effort for Bears, even if it didn't feel like it

If you’re going to play with the big boys, you need to act like big boys.
Baylor entered Saturday’s regular season finale with Texas Tech knowing that a win would preserve hope of reaching the Big 12 title game. No need to hunt for motivation on this chilly, overcast post-Turkey Day conflict. And the Bears took care of their part of the equation. They played 60 minutes of chicken with the Red Raiders before eventually yanking the steering wheel out of the path of disaster at the last possible second, surviving with a 27-24 victory at McLane Stadium.
The Bears gave themselves a chance to play with the big boys on Championship Saturday, one of the sport’s biggest days. Again, they handled what they could handle. They were powerless to influence the other side of it, the part that required an Oklahoma State win over Oklahoma in Saturday night’s Bedlam clash. That was out of their hands.
It may not necessarily have felt like it, but the Bears played big-boy football to put themselves in this spot.
Consider this game a growth chart. If you’re a parent, you’ve undoubtedly scrawled measurements on a wall or inside a door jamb, tracking the measurements of your kiddos. Dave Aranda has actually done the same with his Bears. In fact, Aranda showed his senior players a Power Point presentation in a team meeting this week that hearkened back to their introductory meetings together and the installation of many of the team’s core philosophies. The idea being, see how far we’ve come?
“You think about the 10 wins, and I don’t know if there’s any particular win (that stands out) or just the growth part of it,” Aranda said. “Maybe them just accepting change. Maybe accepting that there’s different ways to do things. Maybe that after you’ve been hurt, it’s hard but it’s OK to trust somebody. I think of those things. In that way, we’re a winner. All of this other stuff (like the Bedlam game) is going to be extra.”
On Senior Day, this game perfectly encapsulated the roller-coaster careers of the Baylor seniors. On a day that vacillated between gray skies and flecks of autumn sunshine, the Bears and Red Raiders delivered a performance that pinballed between boneheaded breakdowns and stiff-necked step-ups. What could sum up Baylor’s senior class of 2021 any better?
These guys have done more for the Good, the Bad and the Ugly than anyone south of Clint Eastwood.
Consider their five-year records: 1-11, 7-6, 11-3, 2-7, 10-2.
They’ve seen a few things in their day. Think they’re going to really get fazed when they let a Tech receiver slip behind the defense wide open for a touchdown?
“It’s been a journey, man. We’ve been through a lot together,” linebacker Terrel Bernard said. “We spend more time together than with our families, so it’s been fun. It’s crazy that it’s finally coming to an end, but it’s been a great experience.”
Those Baylor fans who expected a blowout in this one really should’ve studied harder in their Abearican History course. Tech always gives Baylor a tussle. Records, schmecords. It’s a rivalry game.
Several other factors added to the intrigue and put the outcome squarely within the grasp of the shoplifting-happy Red Raiders. Those included Joey McGuire’s defection from Waco to Lubbock, the fact that some 20 Baylor players were saddled by a flu bug this week, a decimated Baylor secondary that lost Al Walcott in the first half to a targeting call, and a BU quarterback in Blake Shapen who was making his first college start.
The Bears did plenty to give it away, and just enough to take it back. That fourth-quarter scoring drive that resulted in a supermodel-gorgeous pass from Shapen to Ben Sims for a touchdown, that was a big-boy drive for the Bears, for sure. With a 10-point lead with seven minutes to go, one defensive stop could clinch it.
Then Tech sprung a play so perfectly set up and executed — a 75-yard screen to tight end Travis Koontz — that it honestly made you wonder if McGuire was sitting somewhere across the Brazos on a walkie-talkie. “JoJo1 to SonnySideUp, come in, SonnySideUp … Let’s go with the screen here, it’s gonna spring wide open. Over and out.”
Baylor still had a chance to kick a late field goal and force Tech to drive the field for a touchdown to beat them. But the Bears, not surprisingly, opted to go for it on a 4th-and-2 from the Red Raider 12-yard-line with 1:18 to play. Tech blew up Shapen’s pass, and then the Red Raiders drove downfield to set up one final attempt from a kicker, Jonathan Garibay, who hadn’t missed all season.
This time he pushed one left, and Baylor survived.
Fortune favors the bold? Yeah, sometimes. It also favors the lucky. (That’s part of football, too, and Baylor was extremely fortunate to escape with a win on this day.)
I’m no coach, but in terms of my own personal 4th-down philosophy, I tend to lean the same way I do politically. That is to say, I’m on the conservative side of the aisle, but not so right-leaning that I’m about to tune in to NewsMax or One America News for my daily propaganda briefings.
I thought Baylor should’ve kicked the field goal, then made Tech try to beat the Bears with a touchdown in the last 78 seconds.
Aranda, Jeff Grimes and company view it differently, and that’s fine. When it comes to 4th down, these guys are gambling junkies. To them, the potential reward is worth the risk.
It actually brings to mind that growth chart and Baylor’s overall program development. Aranda said after the game that last year’s Bears chose to punt (or attempt field goals) far more often than not in 4th-and-short situations. This year, they’ve adopted a “go-for-it” mindset, and they’re not backing down.
“It’s just part of our DNA. Our kids would expect nothing less,” Aranda said. “If you have a philosophy, the idea is you’re going to live that out.”