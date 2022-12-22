Brice Cherry: Bone-chilling end, but Baylor's issues extended far beyond the weather

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

FORT WORTH — With the face-shredding freezer box temperatures, it was hard to think about anything except, “Man, it’s cold.”

But here’s the cold, hard truth about the finale to Baylor’s 2022 season. It had less to do with the weather, and more to do with the “whether.”

Meaning this: Whether or not Good Baylor or Bad Baylor was going to show up.

From game to game, you never really knew what you were going to get from this year’s Baylor team. The Bears were the epitome of a mediocre football team. Sometimes hot, sometimes cold, but more often than not they stayed in a constant state of lukewarmedness.

"From a team perspective, it's a disappointing end to a disappointing season," said head coach Dave Aranda.

In Thursday’s 30-15 deflating loss to Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl, most of Baylor’s season-long issues popped up again. Blake Shapen proved erratic in his deliveries. Baylor’s secondary let receivers break wide open, with nothing but vast real estate surrounding them. The running game, seemingly the team’s strength, petered out and made few long gains.

Obviously the weather caused problems. Anytime Baylor punter Isaac Power had to punt into the whipping wind, it sapped him of any “power” he had and the results were predictably ineffective. The same held true for Air Force punter Carson Bay when he had to kick into the wind.

But those other Baylor issues? Those were problems when it was 93 degrees, 73 degrees and 53 degrees. So why would things be any different when the mercury read 13?

Now, mediocrity isn’t exactly the end of the world. Longtime Baylor fans can remember when they lit candles and prayed for something as “good” as a six-win season. But it still qualifies as a disappointment, considering the preseason expectations that swirled around this program coming off last year’s Big 12 championship and Sugar Bowl win. That position as preseason Big 12 favorite looks positively silly now.

It’s time for a bit of offseason soul-searching. Baylor has a lot of growing up to do, as it seeks to figure out what type of team it’s going to be in 2023. At this point, it feels as though the questions far outnumber the answers. Who will coach the defense for the Bears? Aranda said this week he wanted someone who could “connect” with the players, signaling that such bonds might have been lacking under Ron Roberts, who has landed on his feet at Auburn.

Other questions: Can Baylor land the kind of top-level recruits it needs in the NIL era? Most BU fans wouldn’t even call the loss to Air Force as the program’s worst news of the week, considering Austin Novosad’s late flip-flop to Oregon a day earlier. By most accounts, Aranda and company still signed a solid recruiting class — at least based on the grades and rankings, which mean little. But Novosad, the young QB out of Dripping Springs, was the supposed jewel, so the day felt far less shiny than it should have in Bear Country.

The enthusiasm that Baylor fans had built up over Novosad’s expected arrival speaks to a more pressing issue: What do you do with Shapen? He didn’t develop as rapidly as anyone wanted this season. Granted, it was his first full year as a starter. Growing pains are natural. And I’m personally of the opinion that there are likely better days ahead for Baylor’s young QB. But he still needs to make considerable strides by next season, especially when it comes to his accuracy and decision making.

A top-tier quarterback can make a world of difference. If you get 2021 Big 12 championship Shapen over the course of an entire season, you’re golden. Can Shapen get back to that level? We’ll see. The jury isn’t just out, it’s sequestered and looking as though a verdict isn’t coming anytime soon.

"Disappointed on a whole, offensively," Aranda said. "Previous games, there was probably more juice and excitement and all of it to play. Way disappointed in the lack of that. I think it really starts with the run game, that’s really the identity of our offense and, you could argue, our team.

"A lot of credit goes to Air Force, always being where they need to be and the effort that they played with, all of it. But yet I don’t think we held up to our side of the bargain. Then I could see Blake pressing, and it just kind of fell apart from there. A very bad ending, and disappointed in that. A lot to improve on."

Make no mistake: Baylor’s offensive struggles in 2022 stretched far beyond the quarterback position. No receiver really stepped up as a consistent, game-to-game playmaker. The veteran offensive line was surprisingly slow to coalesce. Freshman Richard Reese emerged as the team’s most productive chain mover, but his usage lessened as the season limped to the finish.

To that end, it’s (again) fair to question the play-calling of Jeff Grimes and company. Grimes has earned a reputation as something of a sleuth when it comes to developing creative schemes and developing playmakers. But that took a hit this year. Some of that may have been the guys he had to work with, but there were plenty of puzzling decisions with regard to play design and timing.

For instance, why come out flinging the ball into a stiff wind so often on first down? Such a strategy rarely led to positive gains, and Baylor seemed as though it was constantly behind the sticks, in third-and-long situations.

But, ultimately, while this Baylor loss might’ve been wind-aided, it was also reflective of problems that plagued the Bears all season long.

When they finally thaw out, the returning Bears should chip away the ice hanging from the mirror, and take a long, hard look at it.

A chilling offseason awaits.