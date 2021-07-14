Brice Cherry: Bowlsby, Big 12 bring back the normal, but it'll require vigilance to keep it

ARLINGTON — Even with the sheen of normalcy layered on the proceedings, Big 12 Media Days couldn’t escape COVID-19.
Look, it’s not going away. At least not yet. As much as we’d like to close our eyes and wish it away, that’s not going to happen. COVID is like an unwanted houseguest. You can drop all the hints in the world, but it’s going to overstay its welcome.
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby is ready to kick COVID to the curb, even as he knows better. During his annual state of the conference address on Wednesday, Bowlsby acknowledged that the virus is an unpopular topic, but still important. He said when he brought it up to the league’s athletic directors in a recent set of meetings, they almost booed him out of the room.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever introduced a topic that was less warmly received than the re-visitation of the protocols we went through last year,” Bowlsby said.
When you head to the stadium this fall, you should encounter a college football that looks vaguely familiar. Stadiums are expected to be open to full capacity for the kickoff of the season. Social distancing will only occur when a receiver with 4.3 speed burns a slower defender. Masks likely won’t be required, at least for fans who have been fully vaccinated.
But just because it looks that way on Day One doesn’t mean it will look the same on Day 14, or Day 30, or Day 67. Bowlsby said that it’s “not inconceivable” for certain 2020-like COVID protocols to return this season, whether mandated by individual schools or on a conference-wide basis by Big 12 edict.
If college football is going to resemble the college football of old (old, in this case, being 2019 and prior), everyone is going to have to exhibit some common sense. That means administrators, coaches, players, media and fans. Everyone.
What does common sense look like when it comes to COVID? At this point, no one should have to be told. But, just in case, it means washing your hands. It means wearing a mask when it’s appropriate. And, yes, it means getting your shots.
“We are certainly, as we go forward, encouraging student-athletes to get vaccinated,” Bowlsby said. “In doing that, to minimize the impact that the Delta variant will have on our activities. Frankly, anyone not getting vaccinated is taking unnecessary and unwarranted risks. And that’s not just student-athletes, that’s anybody in our society.”
When it comes to vaccines, I’m not going to tell anyone what to do. It’s your individual choice. Personally, I’m fully vaccinated and my wife is fully vaccinated, but our teenage kids are not, at least not yet. I have some friends and relatives who haven’t gotten the vaccine and have no intention of doing so. All of them have their own reasons, and I respect their freedom to make their own choices.
But if you’re holding out getting vaccinated because you still think COVID is some media-inflated conspiracy, shut up already. You’re entitled to your opinion, but you’re wrong. Thousands upon thousands of Americans have died. What more evidence do you need? Just within the past week, a U.S. military veteran who was a church friend of mine died at age 52 from COVID-related heart complications, leaving behind a wife and three children. It’s real, y’all.
Moreover, as the Delta variant spreads and as reports of fully vaccinated people getting the virus surface, it’s clear we aren’t out of the woods. Not by a long shot.
That means college football will again be affected in 2021. To what degree remains to be seen. Prudent programs will use North Carolina State’s baseball team as a cautionary tale. The Wolfpack made the College World Series, but ultimately were bounced not because of too many losses but because of too many COVID cases.
Nobody wants that for college football. No Big 12 coach wants it for his team.
“I still think the greatest challenge that you dealt with was the challenge in your locker room and were you willing to commit to the standard,” said Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, “not just the three hours you were involved with football but the other 21 hours you were away from the facility.”
Coaches and players must continue to be vigilant this fall. They’ll also need to be flexible. Bowlsby said that Big 12 officials have done very little long-term COVID planning. How can you? So much changes by the day. “If we’ve learned anything, it’s to be patient,” the commissioner said.
We’ve also learned to be grateful. As I sat under the canopy of the world’s largest TV set on the field at Jerryworld on Wednesday, it was easy to feel that gratitude. After all, Big 12 Media Days never even happened in 2021. Yep, we missed all this hysteria last year. It’s a circus, but it’s our circus.
A year later, there were plenty of questions about COVID and I spotted the occasional mask (fully vaccinated folks weren’t required to wear them), but otherwise things felt almost normal.
Almost.
The fans are what make college football such a rich, vibrant gameday experience. It just wasn’t the same in 2020, as we dealt with half-full stadiums and entire sections roped off. If all goes according to plan, the seats should be packed again.
“That’s what most excites me about this year, to get the fans back in the stadium, getting the full experience,” Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson said. “For me to have hopefully a normal senior year, that’s a huge blessing and something I’m very thankful for.”
It’s easy to grow weary of COVID-related talk. After more than a year of it, we’re all tired of it. Bowlsby admitted to being “exhausted,” saying 2020 was the most emotionally taxing year in college athletics that he has experienced.
But it’s time to get our second wind. The introduction of the vaccine helped, but it hasn’t killed the virus altogether. If we want something resembling normal college football, something closer to normal life, we must remain disciplined. We must stay vigilant. We must use some common sense.
And don’t be surprised if normal changes.