Brice Cherry: Bowlsby, Big 12 bring back the normal, but it'll require vigilance to keep it

If college football is going to resemble the college football of old (old, in this case, being 2019 and prior), everyone is going to have to exhibit some common sense. That means administrators, coaches, players, media and fans. Everyone.

What does common sense look like when it comes to COVID? At this point, no one should have to be told. But, just in case, it means washing your hands. It means wearing a mask when it’s appropriate. And, yes, it means getting your shots.

“We are certainly, as we go forward, encouraging student-athletes to get vaccinated,” Bowlsby said. “In doing that, to minimize the impact that the Delta variant will have on our activities. Frankly, anyone not getting vaccinated is taking unnecessary and unwarranted risks. And that’s not just student-athletes, that’s anybody in our society.”

When it comes to vaccines, I’m not going to tell anyone what to do. It’s your individual choice. Personally, I’m fully vaccinated and my wife is fully vaccinated, but our teenage kids are not, at least not yet. I have some friends and relatives who haven’t gotten the vaccine and have no intention of doing so. All of them have their own reasons, and I respect their freedom to make their own choices.