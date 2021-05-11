Brice Cherry: Collen's not Mulkey, nor should she try to be

But I respect that Collen trusts who she is, that she’s confident enough to know that doing things her own way is really the only way to go.

Also, that’s not to say Collen can’t or won’t keep some things the same. When the new Lady Bear chief discussed her brand of basketball, it sounded more than a little familiar. “I promise you’re going to love how we play,” she said. “I promise I’ll carry out the transition well. We’re going to play the right way. We’re going to compete hard. We’re going to be respectful of our opponents. We’re going to dive on loose balls, and you’re going to have fun watching us play.”

Obviously Collen will want her team to buckle down and play some feisty defense. That was a hallmark of the Mulkey-led Baylor teams over the years. But it’s not like Kim has a monopoly on winning basketball strategies like hustle, controlling the boards and blanketing defense. Those concepts date back to the days of the original basketball coach, Jimmy Naismith.

I don’t know Collen very well yet, but it’s plainly evident that she’s not stupid. She has a firm grasp of the game of basketball, both from the perspective of a player and a coach. She knows what works and what doesn’t. She laughed when asked by the Trib about whether she’d favor a post-oriented offense like Mulkey did for so many years.