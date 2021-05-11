Brice Cherry: Collen's not Mulkey, nor should she try to be

It’s hard to read too much into one press conference (i.e., pep rally), but I thought new Baylor women’s coach Nicki Collen struck the perfect dichotomy in her introduction to Lady Bear fans last week.
She paid deference to Kim Mulkey, a move both wise and appropriate. The Baylor fan base is teeming with Mulkey disciples — I remember dubbing them Kimmers in a long-ago column, much like a Dr Pepper aficionado is a Pepper — and if you’re coming in fresh you want those folks on your side.
“First of all, we’ve got to thank and give a big hand to Kim Mulkey,” Collen said, just moments into her opening remarks. “Obviously Baylor is synonymous with Kim Mulkey, and these (championship) banners show that.”
Collen also let it be known that she isn’t about to try to do a Kim Mulkey impersonation. She’s not trying to be Mulkey Junior. She can only be Nicki Collen, she said.
“It isn’t easy to follow a legend,” Collen said. “I’m not Kim and I’m not going to try to be Kim. And I’m pretty confident in who I am. I just have to do me. That’s ultimately the direction I’ll go.”
Exactly. No, it’s never easy to follow a legend. If you’re a band, you’d rather be the opening act to U2 rather than take the stage after Bono, the Edge and company. If you’re a standup comic, you don’t want to be the act that follows Jerry Seinfeld. And if you’re a women’s basketball coach, you’d rather precede the legend than follow her. (Truth is, you’d rather be her, but that’s a bit harder and takes some time.)
But I respect that Collen trusts who she is, that she’s confident enough to know that doing things her own way is really the only way to go.
Also, that’s not to say Collen can’t or won’t keep some things the same. When the new Lady Bear chief discussed her brand of basketball, it sounded more than a little familiar. “I promise you’re going to love how we play,” she said. “I promise I’ll carry out the transition well. We’re going to play the right way. We’re going to compete hard. We’re going to be respectful of our opponents. We’re going to dive on loose balls, and you’re going to have fun watching us play.”
Obviously Collen will want her team to buckle down and play some feisty defense. That was a hallmark of the Mulkey-led Baylor teams over the years. But it’s not like Kim has a monopoly on winning basketball strategies like hustle, controlling the boards and blanketing defense. Those concepts date back to the days of the original basketball coach, Jimmy Naismith.
I don’t know Collen very well yet, but it’s plainly evident that she’s not stupid. She has a firm grasp of the game of basketball, both from the perspective of a player and a coach. She knows what works and what doesn’t. She laughed when asked by the Trib about whether she’d favor a post-oriented offense like Mulkey did for so many years.
“Here’s the deal — one of the reasons Baylor had such great post play was because Kim built a dynasty here,” Collen said. “She built something where that became the identity, she got great post players. There’s only so many players who are 6-3 and above who are really good in the country. There’s a lot more 5-7 players to choose from. The elite programs fight over the bigs, and everybody else plays smallball. Ultimately, what would I love to see us do? Be 6-5 and stretch the floor from the arc. … If our best players are post players, I’m smart enough to get them the ball where they can score efficiently and effectively.”
It’s a sound, valid point. Programs like Baylor and UConn have horded the top bigs over the years. Women’s basketball, more so than the men’s game, is top-heavy when it comes to the elite programs stockpiling the elite centers. It sounds like Collen and her staff (which she’s still assembling) would love to go out and get the best 6-5 players in the country, just as Baylor sought to do under Mulkey. But it also sounds like that Collen isn’t necessarily going to pigeon-hole herself into a traditional, back-to-the-basket, post-oriented offense.
In fact, that’s probably where Collen will distinguish herself the most from Mulkey, in terms of offensive scheme. She plans to run a “pro style” offense, which makes perfect sense, since she comes from a WNBA coaching background. Her goal is to lead the Big 12 in pick-and-rolls. As someone who watches a lot of pro basketball, I can confirm that the pick-and-roll remains the staple of offenses from Portland to Brooklyn, and every pro city in between.
Collen is also on the ball enough to know what she is stepping into at Baylor. Mulkey was here 21 years. Her teams ruled the Big 12 with an iron (defensive) fist. They won three NCAA titles. Anyone who followed her would naturally have to endure Mulkey comparisons. It won’t be just a short-term issue, either. You can bet that at every road arena Baylor travels to during the 2021-22 season, Collen will be asked about Mulkey. How she’s different, how she’s the same, what she kept, what she threw overboard. She’ll probably get tired of hearing about it, and then she’ll be asked about Kim again.
It can be uncomfortable being the “new kid.” That goes for whether you’re enrolling at a new school or joining a new office or, in this case, taking over the basketball program of a university in a new city. It’s even tougher when the “old kid” left an indelible legacy that won’t ever be forgotten.
Lord knows the name of Kim Mulkey will be talked about in reverential tones in Waco for decades to come, and with good reason. Her legacy is secure. It’s unbreakable. Collen is replacing Kim, but she’ll never replace Kim, if that makes sense. There is only one Kim Mulkey. (Local media members, insert your own amen here.)
Collen struck the right chord in her first-impression get-to-know-you presser, and it’s one she would be wise to continue. Acknowledge what Kim did, but be yourself. Stack some bricks on what Kim built, but follow your own blueprint.
Naturally, some Baylor fans might be a little skeptical. They’re going to want an answer to the question that Collen threw out there herself at that press conference, “Is she any dang good?”
My advice: Give her some time. Let her get established. You’ll have a better idea of the answer to that question down the road.
Also, don’t expect Kim 2.0. Just let her be Nicki Collen, dangit.