You’ve heard the old expression, “Look good, play good?” (English teachers everywhere are wincing. Yes, you want to play well, but forgive me, I didn’t invent the expression.)

The Big 12, suddenly and without warning, is looking good.

If for no other reason than optics alone, the Big 12’s addition of Colorado last week as its 13th member stands out as a big deal. Consider this: Of the seven schools that the conference has added over the past 11 years (to offset various defections), this marks the first time the Big 12 has poached a Power 5 school.

That’s not to say West Virginia, TCU, BYU, Houston, Cincinnati and UCF were bad additions. The Mountaineers and Frogs helped the Big 12 save face (and survive) following high-profile exits by Nebraska, Colorado, Texas A&M and Missouri. Heck, TCU just became the first Big 12 team to play in the CFP championship game last season and the first from the conference to play for a national title since Texas in 2009. Don't sleep on the Frogs, you'll get warts.

Of the “Group of Five” teams that the Big 12 could have added following the announcement of Oklahoma and Texas high-tailing it for the SEC, the league couldn’t have done a whole lot better than Cincy, UCF and Houston. Those are all programs that have had recent football success. They also brought newer and bigger media markets to the league. As for BYU, the Cougars might as well have been Power 5-adjacent, as the most desirable football independent not named Notre Dame.

Nevertheless, Colorado is a different animal. It’s a program not only leaving one Power 5 conference for the Big 12 for the first time, but it’s a program that previously exited returning home. Go ahead and flex, Big 12. You’ve earned it.

Yes, the Buffaloes’ arrival may say as much about the Pac 12’s fissures as it does about the Big 12’s apparent strength. But if you’re the Big 12, the Pac’s loss is your gain. Soon, this West Coast league might have to change its name to 2Pac.

Now, some have argued that Colorado isn’t really that sexy of an addition. My friend Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman wrote that Colorado was “the definition of college football irrelevance,” noting that the Buffs have gone 47-94 since leaving the Big 12. They’ve played in just two bowl games in that span.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning delivered some Redwood-level shade, too. Asked about Colorado’s defection, the Ducks coach said, “Not a big reaction. I’m trying to remember what they won to affect the conference and I don’t remember. Do you remember them winning anything? I don’t remember them winning anything.”

Spicy, and true. Colorado hasn’t done jack squat in football over the past decade. Of all the Big 12’s losses, you could argue that the Buffs were the one that hurt the least.

And yet here’s the No. 1 reason why they are relevant right now: Deion Sanders.

When Colorado hired Coach Prime, it immediately thrust itself into the conversation as a Prime Time Player. Sanders will need time to get the program turned around in the right direction. But this was a splashy (and smart) hire. Sanders pushed Jackson State into the national limelight through his sheer presence and charisma. Oh, and he won too, going 27-6 in two-plus seasons with a pair of conference championships.

Recruits love him. He connects with the younger generation. And with CU joining the Big 12, Sanders should infiltrate more living rooms in that fertile recruiting ground of Texas.

There are other ancillary benefits to the Big 12’s Colorado addition. It gives BYU a natural travel partner and potential rival in that part of the country. It brings in the Denver TV market, the 16th largest in the country. For those of us who still enjoy old rivalries, it restores some of those. Remember, Colorado was a part of the Big Eight from 1948-95 before the formation of the Big 12. While the Colorado-Nebraska rivalry was probably the Buffs’ most intense (and obviously won’t be restored), the Buffs also had some fiery feuds over the years with the likes of Kansas State, Kansas and Iowa State.

Colorado’s move hurts the Pac-12 as much as it helps the Big 12. When measuring the after-effects of these tremors, that’s where you have to look first. When USC and UCLA announced in 2022 that they were leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, the cracks began forming. Colorado’s exit creates a Rocky Mountain-style crevasse. The league tried to put up a good front and preach solidarity after the USC/UCLA news, but it feels like empty posturing now. Commissioner George Kliavkoff appears weaker by the day, and it was hard to feel overly impressed by the Pac 12’s long-awaited announcement of its media deal Tuesday. The streaming-heavy agreement with Apple Plus will pay the Pac-12’s now nine schools $20 million annually, though there are some incentives built in that could raise the payouts. But it’s still a far cry from the $31 million the Big 12 schools are set to receive with their new media package.

At this point, you could forgive Brett Yormark if he ripped off his suit shirt and strutted around the commissioners’ locker room, WWE-style.

Would anyone be surprised by further Pac-12 departures? Arizona could be the next program to hit the bricks. According to Jason Scheer of Wildcat Authority, Arizona’s regents scheduled a meeting for Tuesday, presumably to discuss Colorado’s exit and, more importantly, the Wildcats’ next move. If Arizona departs for the Big 12, that’s a truly major get for Yormark, particularly from a men’s basketball perspective.

Whether it’s Arizona or not, the Big 12 definitely intends to add at least one more school for the 2024 school year. Nobody in the conference wants to go through a season with an uneven amount of teams. If not the Wildcats, the Big 12 would gladly accept Utah, Arizona State, Washington or Oregon. UConn waits in the wing, and though the Huskies have a paltry football program, there is no denying their national brand power in men’s and women’s basketball. (Can you imagine the Big 12 adding Arizona, UConn and potentially Gonzaga as a basketball-only member? Sheesh. Call it NBA Junior.)

Again, this is a pretty dadgummed big deal for the Big 12. How many times over the past decade did it appear as though the conference might be on its death bed? The Pac-12 itself had multiple chances to poach Big 12 teams and opted to pass. Now, for all its shade-throwing, it’s the Pac that finds itself on the verge of packing it in.

I’m not suggesting that the Big 12 has ascended to become the new power broker of college conferences. The SEC has a death grip on that claim, followed by the Big Ten. There is no question that losing high-profile programs like Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and Nebraska sent the Big 12 to the canvas, knees wobbling and seeing stars. I’m on record as saying I miss having the Aggies around Big 12 country. They’re the loudest, rowdiest, craziest fan base in the state, and I miss those trips to College Station. (Though apparently I’ll be making them again, as my son Cooper has taken the blood oath, has drunk the maroon-colored Kook-Aid and joined the A&M family as an enrolling freshman for the fall. Gig ‘em … or something.)

As for Texas, as much fun it is to take swipes at the Longhorns for their perpetual underachieving, the Big 12 is still a stronger conference when UT is a part of it. (That didn’t stop me from laughing at a funny tweet last week that congratulated the Big 12 for adding a program in Colorado that has the same number of football national titles since 1990 as Texas.)

As realignment chess pieces go, Colorado may be viewed as nothing more than a pawn. The Buffs certainly don’t have the recent (or longtime) track record of an OU or a Texas, a USC or UCLA. But the Big 12 is more than happy to capture that pawn and run.

This conference looks a heck of a lot stronger than it did two summers ago.

And in this beauty contest, looks matter.