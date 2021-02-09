Brice Cherry: Conference basketball tournaments make no sense in COVID age

Look, it’s hard enough just playing a regular season. Scott Drew’s No. 2-ranked Baylor team knows that all too well. The Bears just postponed another spate of games due to COVID issues, making it five consecutive Big 12 delays for the program. The absence of a conference tournament would precious additional wiggle room for programs (like Baylor) needing to make up lost games.

But this isn’t just a knee-jerk reaction to Baylor’s scheduling woes. I’d already formed this opinion before the Bears’ most recent run of obstructions. Bringing 10 to 20-plus teams (when the women’s teams are factored in) to one city just seems like a recipe for disaster. The NCAA has already announced that it will bubble up for both the men’s and women’s tournaments, as it hosts those entire events in the Indianapolis and San Antonio areas, respectively. But all across the country, conference tournaments remain on schedule, as planned. Unbubbled, even.

As we’ve tried to navigate this college basketball season, it’s as if we’ve been delicately tip-toeing through a mine field. To play the conference tournaments would be akin to uncovering a mine and then hopping up and down on it to see if it’ll really detonate.