Brice Cherry: Conference tournaments make no sense in COVID age

Even in the best of times, conference basketball tournaments felt kind of pointless.
Unless you’re just awaking from an 11-month coma, you’re well aware that these aren’t the best of times.
It begs the question: Why are conferences even considering holding such events? If the NCAA tournament is worth saving, let’s just punt all conference tournaments right now.
Money talks, though. And it seems as if plenty of leagues are willing to listen.
Last March when COVID-19 swept over the land and led to the cancellation of plenty of conference tournaments as well as the NCAA’s Big Dance, it hit athletic departments squarely in the keister. And in the keister area is where most keep their wallets.
In 2019, the NCAA took in $868 million in television revenue from its network partners for the men’s basketball tournament. In 2020, with the event a scratch, the NCAA received “just” $383 million instead from its TV partners and the payout of an event cancellation insurance policy.
That’s such a big dip it ought to be sponsored by Skoal.
Obviously the conference tournaments bring in significant revenue to those respective leagues, too. But as college basketball tries to figure out how to play a season in the midst of a global pandemic, the conferences need to zoom out and take a gander at the bigger picture. You’ve heard of the old expression, you’ve got to spend money to make money? Well, in the case of college basketball, it may need to lose money (with the conference tournaments) in order to make a bigger pile of money (the NCAA tourney).
Look, it’s hard enough just playing a regular season. Scott Drew’s No. 2-ranked Baylor team knows that all too well. The Bears just postponed another spate of games due to COVID issues, making it five consecutive Big 12 delays for the program. The absence of a conference tournament would precious additional wiggle room for programs (like Baylor) needing to make up lost games.
But this isn’t just a knee-jerk reaction to Baylor’s scheduling woes. I’d already formed this opinion before the Bears’ most recent run of obstructions. Bringing 10 to 20-plus teams (when the women’s teams are factored in) to one city just seems like a recipe for disaster. The NCAA has already announced that it will bubble up for both the men’s and women’s tournaments, as it hosts those entire events in the Indianapolis and San Antonio areas, respectively. But all across the country, conference tournaments remain on schedule, as planned. Unbubbled, even.
As we’ve tried to navigate this college basketball season, it’s as if we’ve been delicately tip-toeing through a mine field. To play the conference tournaments would be akin to uncovering a mine and then hopping up and down on it to see if it’ll really detonate.
And for what? Again, even in a normal year, a conference tournament is somewhat superfluous. They exist to make money for the conferences and perhaps provide a puncher’s chance for the bubble teams and cellar dwellers to make the NCAA tournament. That doesn’t seem like a good enough reason to keep them going in 2021. You can always bring them back next year, assuming the virus is under control. (Lord, let it be so.)
Hey, they’re plenty fun. No question about that. I’ve covered the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City (and elsewhere) several times. For a hoops junkie, it’s a sweet fix. All that basketball in one place? Plus, mouth-watering barbecue on every corner of the city? Yum. Yes, please. How could you not love it?
But just because it’s fun doesn’t make it essential.
As of this writing, the Big 12, SEC, Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC are all planning on holding their conference tournaments. I say they should punt. Do everything you can to get through the regular season safely, and let the NCAA award your conference’s automatic berth to the regular season champion. (Generally speaking, that’s a more deserving team anyway than the one that gets hot for three or four days.)
As for the bubble teams, sorry. Your regular-season credentials will have to stand on their own if you want to join the NCAA’s bubbles.
Don’t worry, college basketball fans will survive, especially if it helps preserve the real March Madness.
Throughout this annoying pandemic, leagues and organizations have repeatedly used the phrase “out of an abundance of caution” when postponing or canceling events.
If conference tournaments get the heave-ho, it would come out of an abundance of common sense — dollars and cents be damned.