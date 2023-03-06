Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

You’re about as Texan as a thank-you wave from a cowboy hat-donning, F-150-driving good ol’ boy on his way to the Chili Cook-Off.

You’re about as Texan as a Whataburger topped with Bucee’s Beaver Nuggets washed down by a Dr Pepper float made with Blue Bell you bought at HEB.

You’re about as Texan as Nolan Ryan.

OK, one more, try this one: You’re about as Texan as elite college basketball.

To the uninitiated, that last take may seem like the “one of these things is not like the others” item on Sesame Street. But it really shouldn’t. For just as profitable tech companies and a burgeoning film scene and a diversity of world cultures and cuisines are characteristics of modern Texas, so is high-level hoops, pardner.

Honestly, this could set up as the most massive March in Lone Star State history. I know we Texans are prone to hyperbole, but this ain’t no fish tale, y’all.

This year, the Final Four for the NCAA men’s tournament will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston, while the women’s Final Four is coming to American Airlines Center in Dallas. It’s the first time that the state of Texas has hosted both events in the same year, and only the second time than any state has welcomed both at the same time. In 1989, Washington pulled the first Final Four double by hosting in Seattle (men’s) and Tacoma (women’s), respectively.

Everyone knows that football grabs the lion’s share of attention in Texas. All hail King Football, blah blah blah. But in terms of production, this monarchy is lined by hardwood, not plastic grass. Football is something of a figurehead. In two of the past three NCAA men’s tournaments, a Texas university has played for national championship. Texas Tech lost to Virginia in overtime in 2019 and of course Baylor cut down the nets by beating Gonzaga in 2021. Meanwhile, when TCU played Georgia for the national championship in football a couple of months ago, that snapped a 13-year drought of title game appearances for Texas schools.

As for the women’s game, for decades one could locate pockets of power within the borders of the Red and Rio Grande. Texas (1985), Texas Tech (1993), Texas A&M (2011) and Baylor (2005, 2012, 2019) have all won NCAA titles. Only two other states have as many as two different programs with championships to their credit, in California (USC, Stanford) and Indiana (Purdue, Notre Dame).

This year has a chance to be a special one for our fair homeland, and not just because we’re hosting the party. It would not be out of the realm of possibility to see four Texas teams reach the Men’s Final Four in 2023. Currently, five are ranked in the Top 25 in the country, including three in the Top 10 in No. 1 Houston, No. 7 Texas and No. 10 Baylor. Moreover, the Aggies of Texas A&M just bumped off No. 2 Alabama over the weekend to climb six spots to No. 18. And Jamie Dixon’s TCU Horned Frogs are having a strong season as well, currently ranked 22nd.

How cool would it be to see Houston snip the nets in their hometown of H-Town? Kelvin Sampson’s Cougars play the type of hard-nosed, rugged defense that marks many a March run. Think less Phi Slamma Jamma and more Beltya Smashya Crashya. When UH officially joins the Big 12 this summer, it’ll be as though Warren Buffett won a MegaMillions scratch-off, a true embarrassment of riches.

So much of the NCAA tournament depends on matchups and playing well on a particular, pressure-packed day. To a certain extent, the Longhorns and Bears have been hard teams to figure out this year. They’re both blindingly talented, but prone to confounding slip-ups, too. What they’ve got going for them is that after this weekend’s Big 12 tournament in Kansas City concludes, they might be able to breathe a sigh of relief after finally surviving the gauntlet in the Best Basketball League in America (trademark pending).

Buzz Williams’s A&M team is peaking at the right time. The Aggies came up a win shy of claiming the SEC title, but will enter the conference tournament with as much confidence as anyone after bumping off the Crimson Tide. Get this: they’re 4-0 against Top 25 teams this season. That’s the best record in the country for any team that has played at least four ranked teams.

On the women’s side of the aisle, the state’s top teams feel like longer shots to reach Dallas this year. Depending on how the brackets shake out, I’d predict a Final Four that looks something more like South Carolina, Iowa, Indiana and Stanford. But that’s a chalk-heavy foursome, and believe it or not, the women’s game has never seen more parity than it is experiencing right now.

Trust me on this. I vote in the AP women’s poll each week. A week ago, 15 of the previous week’s Top 25 teams lost at least one game over that seven-day period, including four out of the top six. Maybe the women’s game still feels top-heavy to you because there is one truly dominant team at the top in South Carolina, but the NCAA tournament is absolutely going to produce some upsets. Bank on it.

Could programs like Texas or, dare I say, Baylor play the role of Cinderella? OK, sure, neither is really Cindy Lou Pumpkin from a historical standpoint. In the 21st century, Baylor boasts one of the truly elite programs in all of women’s basketball. Texas is the Big 12 champion this year, and is coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances.

But both are still considered darkhorses for the 2023 Final Four, given their season results. And know this: I’m not predicting either will get there. Neither are they easy outs, though. Baylor has been better and more focused outside of Waco than at home, which could benefit the Bears in the Big Dance, considering they won’t host in the first two rounds.

Vic Schaefer’s Longhorns grind down opponents with piercing man-to-man defensive pressure. Talent-wise, they’re on par with any of the Top 10 teams in the country. The Longhorns winning four NCAA tourney games to reach Dallas doesn’t feel as wild a notion as it might seem on the surface.

So, waltz across Texas if you so choose, but this year Marching across Texas could be a Big Dance craze that captures the entire nation’s attention. The state of basketball in our land has never been stronger, for Texas — not Indiana, not North Carolina or Massachusetts — is the State of Basketball.

Feel free to disagree. But if you do, bless your heart, I’d say you’re about as Texan as a bowl of chili with beans in it.