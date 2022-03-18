Brice Cherry: Could Jordan Lewis be next in line among Baylor's title-winning guards?

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Every one of Baylor’s past national championship teams has been led by a dominant post presence.

The breakthrough bunch in 2005 featured the tantalizing talents of Sophia Young, one of the greatest players in school history. In 2012, Brittney Griner — one of the more overwhelming two-way forces the women’s game has ever seen — stamped Baylor’s 40-0 season with a bevy of blocks and a flock of flushes. The 2019 squad was anchored by the twin-tower tandem of Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox.

But you simply can’t overlook the contributions of the guards on those teams. From Chelsea Whitaker to Odyssey Sims to Chloe Jackson, Baylor’s quarterbacks delivered star-worthy turns of their own.

In 2022, what’s new is old again.

That is to say, Baylor’s championship hopes follow a similar formula. NaLyssa Smith is clearly the horse. She’s a multi-skilled big like Baylor has never seen before, equally adept at doing traditional, back-to-the-basket big girl things as she is at facing and spacing, soaring and scoring. If Nicki Collen’s Bears have a shot at winning it all, NaLyssa must embody the first-team All-American that she is.

But don’t forget about Jordan Lewis. She’ll need to play a “Best Supporting Actress” type of part, just as she did in second-seeded Baylor’s 89-49 first-round romp over Hawaii on Friday at the Ferrell Center.

For all of Smith’s next-level prowess that she put on full display in Baylor’s overpowering third quarter, it was actually Lewis who led the Bears in scoring in their NCAA opener. She supplied 23 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the floor while snatching eight rebounds and handing out five assists.

It wasn’t just the statistical production that Lewis provided, though. It was the way she got there that really mattered. Several times she attacked the basket as if her high-tops had wheels and everyone else’s sneakers were equipped with spurs.

That’s exactly what Baylor head coach Nicki Collen wants. An aggressive Lewis is the best kind of Lewis.

“Definitely, she’s always on me about me being aggressive from the tip,” Lewis said. “She says when I offensive rebound and defensive rebound and get us extra possessions, it really gets the team going. If I’m able to make those hustle plays and get the offense started with pace, it’ll be good for all of us.”

In the first half when the game was still kind of close thanks to the sharpshooting of Hawaii’s Amy Atwell, Lewis gave the Bears the savvy court leadership. On one somewhat janky first-quarter possession that appeared destined to result in a low-percentage shot attempt, Lewis told her defender, “May I have this dance?” and dropped in a step-back 3.

Though she made 2 of 3 from distance on the day, Lewis may have been even more effective going to the hoop. Her fierce forays into the forest of trees free up space for Smith and Queen Egbo, and bring an extra dimension to the Bears’ attack.

“Everyone asks before we even played this game … what will it take for you guys to try to win a national championship?” Collen said. “I talked a lot about Jordan and Queen. And I think Jordan, her ability to attack the paint and finish, get herself to the free throw line — she had eight fouls drawn today — so that’s aggressive. That’s downhill play.”

It’s not a stat often highlighted in a box score. (Oh, by the way, God bless the NCAA for still handing out printed box scores in the age of digital everything.) Right next to the more common stat of PF (personal fouls), you’ll indeed find an abbreviation that reads FD, as in fouls drawn. Lewis, as her coach alluded, proved to be a magnet for contact against Hawaii simply because of her tenacious takes off the dribble. Those eight fouls drawn were twice as many as anyone who played in Friday’s game.

And I haven’t even mentioned Lewis’s defense yet. So, remember Atwell? That cold-blooded Hawaii forward swished in 20 points in the first half, as the Bears struggled to keep her under wraps. So at halftime BU’s coaches opted to send Lewis and the other guards in Atwell’s direction. The thought was, force her to put the ball on the floor, funnel her to the bigger help defenders. And the ploy worked to perfection, with Lewis leading the way.

Lewis is a sixth-year senior. She’s hardly a stranger to the rigors of big-time Division I college basketball. And yet the graduate transfer from Alabama (she already owns her master’s degree) is still enjoying some fresh, new experiences.

She’s never played on a team this good. She’s never had a legitimate shot to win the national championship. Honestly, that’s why she found her way to Waco.

“I think it’s a motivating factor,” said Lewis, when asked about the chance to play for the first Sweet 16 of her career on Sunday. “But I think it’s one of the reasons I came here to play for a program like Baylor, because they’re known for going to the Sweet 16 and known for competing at a high level.

“When you come here, you have to have that same competitive mindset, and not just settle for what’s okay.”

You can bet that Collen will continue to encourage Lewis to remain in full-on attack mode. Nicki’s message: You do you, J-Lew, and let us be the best version of us.

Hey, it’s worked for Baylor before.

