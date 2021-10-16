Brice Cherry: Don't ask for a Bear hug from these tough guys, you'll suffocate

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If you were allowed to pick the parts, what would you most want your football team to be?

Skilled? No doubt. What fan wouldn’t want all the four and five-star recruits he could possibly stuff on a roster? Classy? Hopefully. It gives you a sense of reassurance as a fan when the good guys are actually good guys.

How about toughness? That’s an attractive characteristic for a football team, right? Well, if you’re a Baylor fan you should be falling head over heels in love with these Bears, because they’re tougher than cube steaks cooked by candlelight.

Baylor welcomed 19th-ranked BYU to Waco (and the future Big 12) by slapping a big ol’ Bear hug on the Cougars. You know, the kind of embrace where you’re gasping for air 10 seconds in, and screaming for mercy before you completely black out.

Hi, how you doing? Now can you let me go … uh, please?

The Bears showed themselves to be the far tougher team in their 38-24 triumph over BYU on Saturday. In a game that was expected to be a physical fracas (and lived up to such a billing), Baylor outmuscled the Cougars in every way.