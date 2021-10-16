Brice Cherry: Don't ask for a Bear hug from these tough guys, you'll suffocate

If you were allowed to pick the parts, what would you most want your football team to be?
Skilled? No doubt. What fan wouldn’t want all the four and five-star recruits he could possibly stuff on a roster? Classy? Hopefully. It gives you a sense of reassurance as a fan when the good guys are actually good guys.
How about toughness? That’s an attractive characteristic for a football team, right? Well, if you’re a Baylor fan you should be falling head over heels in love with these Bears, because they’re tougher than cube steaks cooked by candlelight.
Baylor welcomed 19th-ranked BYU to Waco (and the future Big 12) by slapping a big ol’ Bear hug on the Cougars. You know, the kind of embrace where you’re gasping for air 10 seconds in, and screaming for mercy before you completely black out.
Hi, how you doing? Now can you let me go … uh, please?
The Bears showed themselves to be the far tougher team in their 38-24 triumph over BYU on Saturday. In a game that was expected to be a physical fracas (and lived up to such a billing), Baylor outmuscled the Cougars in every way.
“I feel like it was one of the games that showed our toughness,” said BU running back Abram Smith, who had a monster 188-yard performance. “You know, that’s a pretty tough team out there, they are a talked-about, well-respected team. And they’re known for their toughness as well. So I think for us, when we go out there, we’re going to fight. So, I think this was a big game and we needed to show our toughness.”
Baylor’s most visible gameday tradition starts well before kickoff, with the running of the Baylor Line. Its most lasting postgame tradition involves the team lining up and singing “That Good Ol’ Baylor Line” while the band plays. In between those two rituals the Bears demonstrated a different kind of line dancing — that involving a dominant, brutish offensive line. Truth be told, the Bears hope they can make that a tradition, too.
We’ve said it before, but it’s amazing just how far Baylor’s line has traveled. What once was a weakness has transformed itself into a strength. Some of the holes opened by the linemen Baylor could have driven its whole fleet of team buses through. And when Smith and Trestan Ebner can gather a head of steam, the BU duo makes many a defense look gassed in a hurry.
The Bears piled up 303 yards rushing on the day, an average of 6.4 for every carry. It completely muted the sizable contingent of bold blue T-shirts in attendance who wanted to make a ruckus. By the end of the game, those BYU fans had faded into a soft shade of turquoise.
“It was important to run the ball,” Baylor coach Dave Aranda said. “We have our goals and one of them is to run the ball and stop the run. … It’s a great lesson for them. It’s the same guys, a lot of them that struggled to run the ball maybe in spring or fall camp, just shows you what confidence can do. … And we’re a pretty strong, confident team running the football right now.”
So, Baylor’s linemen set the homecoming parade route, and then Smith and Ebner accelerated their floats right through it in a hurry. They’re the classic yin-yang backfield combination. Smith, the former linebacker, is a guy “who likes to crash into stuff,” said Aranda. Backs who not only refuse to shy away from contact but actually administer punishment to said defenders can demoralize an opposing defense.
Then there’s Ebner, who made the most of his 11 carries, finishing with 95 yards. He has so many moves that he wouldn’t have been welcome on the Baylor campus prior to the mid-1990s, given the university’s old ban on dancing.
I actually opened up a discussion on Twitter during the game, soliciting fans to provide a nickname for the Smith and Ebner tag team. Off the bat, I disqualified Thunder and Lightning, for that ol’ ditty is played out.
Speaking of tag teams, someone offered up the Road Warriors, the old NWA/WCW pro ‘rasslers who went by Hawk and Animal. Several people mentioned Shake and Bake, an appellation made popular by cinema’s favorite NASCAR teammates Ricky Bobby and Cal Naughton Jr. Someone else mentioned Boom and Zoom. Not bad. But my favorite suggestion, from @BaylorBigFoot, was Eb and Flow. Let’s make this happen, people.
While we’re on the subject of nicknames, it’s doubtful that Baylor can claim the title of Linebacker U. But it certainly has seized the label of Linebacker-Turned-Offensive-Star U. (Yeah, I know, it’s not nearly as catchy.) Smith, of course, played linebacker for the Bears last year before switching to full-time running back during spring drills. That move worked out pretty well, don’t you think?
Perhaps he also paved the way for the Dillon Doyle Show. For not only is Doyle providing his usual gritty defensive play at his middle linebacker position, he is making an increasingly emphatic impact as a fill-in fullback for the Bears. Doyle scored the first two touchdowns of his career, getting a goal-line carry for a 2-yard TD run late in the first half and then adding a 2-yard TD catch on a pass from Gerry Bohanon in the third quarter.
While tweeting about Doyle’s heroics, my fingers slipped and I started to refer to him as a “bullback” instead of a fullback. Though I caught myself and fixed the typo, later I realized that bullback may be a more apt descriptor for Doyle. He’s a bull in a china shop, and guess what? The only things he’s breaking are the hearts of the opposing fans.
Doyle epitomized the toughness Baylor needed against those hard-nosed Cougars.
“I don’t know, we’ve got a lot of good players that could have done what I just did,” Doyle said. “We just need to keep getting those opportunities.”
Maybe Doyle’s right. Maybe this entire den of Bears exudes come-at-me-bro toughness. It looked that way against BYU, with former linebackers plowing over defenders on their way to nearly 200 rushing yards and current linebackers scoring touchdowns like the top pick in your fantasy draft. Not to mention another overall rugged effort from the BU defense, which allowed only 67 rushing yards while sacking Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall five times.