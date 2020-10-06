Brice Cherry: Dutch was great with names, even better with caring

The theme song of the classic sitcom “Cheers” reminds us that sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name.
For the past 60-plus years in Waco, you could have just gone to Dutch’s house. Because while everybody everywhere may not know your name, Dutch sure did.
“He had the memory of an elephant,” said Walter Abercrombie, who followed Schroeder as director of Baylor’s “B” Association. “He could remember names of players, names of his students he had as a professor in the Health and P.E. Department, people he’d come in contact as head of the letterman’s association. Dutch was unique in that he could remember a lot of people through the years.”
If anyone embodied Baylor University and what it aspires to be, it was Dutch Schroeder. He served the school in a variety of different capacities over the decades. He coached Baylor’s baseball team from 1958 to 1973, winning the Southwest Conference title in 1966. He taught a variety of P.E. classes for several generations of students. And as for the “B” Association — well, put it this way, it wouldn’t even exist if it hadn’t been for Dutch. That’s not even a debate.
Schroeder died Friday at age 96. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more universally beloved figure at Baylor. I got to know Dutch a little bit through a few interviews for past articles, and the first word that comes to mind when I think of him is “sweet.” He had such a warm, engaging personality.
Those who knew him best would agree, but they also won’t hesitate to tell you that Dutch was no softie. He was sweet like caramel corn — in that he sprinkled in a touch of salt as well.
“He was a sweet guy,” Abercrombie recalled, “but he also sort of had a rough side. Those who knew him well knew that side of him. But underneath was a man with a heart of gold. He had a unique ability as a coach to be a tough coach, while at the same time showing that he cared so much about you and that he loved you.”
Rick Butler would concur. Butler played baseball for Schroeder at Baylor for a couple of years before his arm gave out. Then Schroeder gave him a chance at a new career by offering him a job as an assistant coach.
Butler said that Schroeder ran a tight ship, but that as players you never doubted that he had your best interests at heart.
“He was a disciplinarian, but when he got off the field, he had your back no matter what,” Butler said. “He was so demanding on the field, but yet it wasn’t one of those demandings where you sit back and say, ‘I can’t do that.’ Whatever he put out there, you wanted to put your best effort to it. If he saw you were doing that, he was never critical. But, man alive, the guys who took shortcuts, did he ever get on them.”
No one could ever doubt Dutch’s level of caring. Consider this — he stuck by Baylor even when he didn’t have to do so. In 1973, school president Abner McCall informed Schroeder that he was making a change in the baseball program. Schroeder was out as head coach, and Mickey Sullivan was in.
Some people would be bitter. Many would pack up their cars and hit the open road. Dutch was certainly hurt. How could you not be? But he continued to work for and serve Baylor over the ensuing decades, and did so with gusto.
He loved the university, but better yet, he loved its people.
“He cared for his kids. He made every kid feel like you were the most important guy to him,” Jerry Mallon, who played for Schroeder in 1964-65, told me in 2011 for a Baylor Line magazine piece. “He helped you grow up. He used baseball as a teaching school, and he had that connection where when he talked, you felt like he was talking directly to you.”
Schroeder didn’t just tell people he cared. He showed them. Love is more than a feeling, as the band Boston reminds us. It’s an action.
And Dutch acted it out.
Butler recalled many a night when the baseball team would return to campus from games, and he’d look up to the window of Dutch’s office at Marrs-McLean Gym and see the light on and Dutch in there feverishly working and planning. “He was organized to a tee,” Butler said.
If you needed something, all you had to do is call Dutch. Even if you didn’t call, he’d still help.
“He would make sacrifices for people,” Abercrombie said. “There are a thousand stories where Dutch made sacrifices for people to help people, everything from finding them places to live to taking them dinner to taking them a blanket at nighttime when they’re cold. Dutch was a father figure to many, many people here at Baylor.”
Butler went on to coach McLennan Community College’s baseball program to great success for 18 years. He said that Dutch remained a huge sounding board for him during that time. If he ever felt tied up in knots, he’d call up Dutch, and await his sage advice.
Schroeder came from the old school. If he saw you in person, he always approached with a smile and friendly handshake. But one of the other ways he stayed connected with people was through the written word.
I don’t mean typed. I mean written.
“He was a letter writer,” Abercrombie said. “He wrote the best notes. He took the time to write people all the time, and he didn’t use the computer and send an email. He would hand-write a note to folks that he valued, and just had a terrific way of expressing himself.”
Since Schroeder’s death, people have shared hundreds of stories and tributes on social media of the man that Abercrombie called “Mr. Baylor.” Old students gushed over the patience he showed in teaching them badminton or tennis. (Though apparently if you stood across the net from him, his competitive side would show.) Others remembered his funny stories or his zest for life.
Again, whenever these people ran back into Dutch, even decades after they might have taken his P.E. class, he always called them by name. His mind was a steel trap that way.
“He never forgot anybody’s name,” Butler said. “But not just that, he knew your wife’s name, your kids’ names, your grandkids’ names. That’s one thing I never developed, but boy, he did. That impresses you. You’re not just a player, you’re not just a student who came through and never was in his life again. He was in our lives forever.”
When Schroeder died, it felt like a big piece of Baylor died. Now it’s up to others at the university to carry on his legacy of caring and service.
But don’t worry, Dutch, we won’t forget your name. Ever. We owe you that much.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!