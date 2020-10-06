Brice Cherry: Dutch was great with names, even better with caring

Those who knew him best would agree, but they also won’t hesitate to tell you that Dutch was no softie. He was sweet like caramel corn — in that he sprinkled in a touch of salt as well.

“He was a sweet guy,” Abercrombie recalled, “but he also sort of had a rough side. Those who knew him well knew that side of him. But underneath was a man with a heart of gold. He had a unique ability as a coach to be a tough coach, while at the same time showing that he cared so much about you and that he loved you.”

Rick Butler would concur. Butler played baseball for Schroeder at Baylor for a couple of years before his arm gave out. Then Schroeder gave him a chance at a new career by offering him a job as an assistant coach.

Butler said that Schroeder ran a tight ship, but that as players you never doubted that he had your best interests at heart.

“He was a disciplinarian, but when he got off the field, he had your back no matter what,” Butler said. “He was so demanding on the field, but yet it wasn’t one of those demandings where you sit back and say, ‘I can’t do that.’ Whatever he put out there, you wanted to put your best effort to it. If he saw you were doing that, he was never critical. But, man alive, the guys who took shortcuts, did he ever get on them.”