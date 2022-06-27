Brice Cherry: Facility upgrades at Baylor, Waco ISD, MCC represent tangible forward progress

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We all know the most common way to measure progress in sports.

It all comes back to wins and losses. Did they win the game? What was their record last season? When was the last time they won a championship? A coach that doesn’t win enough won’t be coaching that particular team very long. A franchise that wins all the time will engender resentment from the rest of the sports world, especially if there are indications that they cut corners on the way to some of those wins. (See Patriots, New England.)

But there is another tangible way to measure progress. It can sometimes be tied to winning, but it’s even more intrinsically linked to the well-stuffed bank accounts of (hopefully generous) donors. I’m talking about facility upgrades.

When you make an improvement to your house, it raises the value of the home. The same logic applies to sports venues. Build a new arena or field, or make some noticeable upgrades, and the value of your program increases exponentially.

Consider the recent enhancements made (or proposed) by the likes of Baylor University, McLennan Community College and the Waco Independent School District. They’re all in vastly different tax brackets and levels of athletics, but they’ve all raised their collective profiles through their commitment to facility upgrades.

In Baylor’s case, a new basketball arena will soon be sprouting up from the concrete near I-35 and Robinson Tower. The $185-million Foster Pavilion should stand as a striking representation of Baylor’s progress and on-court success. Even it’s not completely necessary.

Oh, come on. Nobody will ever convince me that Baylor really needs a new basketball facility. There’s nothing at all wrong with the Ferrell Center, it’s a perfectly suitable hoops venue. But in the arms race of college athletic facilities, newer is not only better, newer is a marketing and recruiting tool. When you’ve won both women’s and men’s NCAA titles in the past four seasons as Baylor has done, you have a certain reputation to uphold. A sparkling new gym helps.

Need isn’t always the driving force behind the construction of new athletic facilities and buildings on college campuses. Sure, sometimes buildings do fall into disrepair and must be replaced. Far more often, the real motivation is to stay ahead of the competition and to present a certain image in attracting new students and recruits.

When Baylor completed construction on McLane Stadium in 2014, it also added a new track and field facility just across the stadium’s expansive parking lot. Longtime Baylor track coach Clyde Hart said that while the new track — appropriately named the Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium — was exciting and brought the track athletes to campus, a part of him hated to see the Bears leave the old Hart-Patterson facility behind. “We’d put a lot of work into that track over the years,” Hart said.

But when football moved, it only made sense for track to move too, centralizing all of Baylor’s athletic programs on campus. So, Hart jumped on board and supported the change. And, certainly, both McLane Stadium and Hart Stadium have proven to be vast improvements over their predecessors in multiple ways.

Progress doesn’t necessarily require a entirely new building or field. Take MCC, for example. The college doesn’t plan to shift its baseball and softball teams away from the Bosque River Ballpark complex anytime soon. Nor should it. But last month, MCC celebrated a major victory when it broke ground on some long-awaited ballpark upgrades, as it plans to add new turf and lights to both diamonds prior to next spring. The project carries a price tag of $3 million, about 2.7 of which was raised through private and public donations.

“We’ve been working on this for a while now,” MCC athletic director Shawn Trochim said at the time. “Seeing how well the teams have been competing, this is something we needed to do. This puts us ahead of the game. These facilities won’t just be some of the best junior college facilities in the state, they’ll be among the best in the nation.”

Again, sustained MCC softball and baseball success on the field helped grease the wheels for this project. Both programs made their respective national tournaments in 2022, and the Highlander baseball team pocketed the program’s second national title just a year ago.

But what turf and lights will bring MCC is added flexibility. Night games haven’t been an option in the past. Now they will be, which could boost attendance and provide some relief to players on many of the warmer spring days. Moreover, artificial turf is far cheaper and easier to maintain in the long run, and should allow MCC to navigate wet weather quicker and easier.

Put it this way: Grass leads to mud. Rugs don’t.

Then there are the projects that really are born out of necessity. Waco ISD’s most visible recent example was unveiled in March, when the school district held a ribbon cutting for the new Paul Tyson Field near Waco High School. Anyone who had walked through the old Paul Tyson gates knows that the stadium was showing its age. A replacement was essential — and was welcomed by lots of accompanying fanfare and enthusiasm at that March ceremony.

Give Waco ISD credit for finding a creative solution for the old Paul Tyson Field, as it will be repurposed as a county-owned equestrian facility. (To Baylor’s credit, they’re not throwing the Ferrell Center baby out with the bathwater, either. The arena will continue to act as the home to BU’s volleyball and acrobatics & tumbling programs in future seasons.)

The new Tyson Field was part of a $9 million construction project commissioned by Waco ISD that will also include new baseball and softball fields nearby.

Such upgrades will give the school district far more wiggle room when it comes to juggling high school and junior high athletic schedules. They’ll also bring new teams to town. Waco ISD already casts a wide footprint around the state as a popular playoff host. These new venues should only widen the school district’s appeal.

If you live around anywhere long enough, you’ll start navigating by formers and used-to-bes. You can’t help it. Nobody gives directions anymore, but if you did, you might say, “Go down Bosque past the old Hastings and the old Lake Air Mall, hang a right on Lake Air and head past the old Mrs. Baird’s …” Such landmarks were part of our lives for a long time, and it’s hard to let go.

But time marches on, and progress is a good thing. Progress brings us fancy fields and modern lights and shiny, new gyms.

Necessary or not, progress is inevitable.

