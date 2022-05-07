Brice Cherry: Fee's place as an A&T legend not just limited to championships

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Imagine, if you will, if James Naismith had not only invented the sport of basketball but then proceeded to go win the sport’s first 11 national championships as a head coach.

Believe it or not, that actually happened. Oh, no, not in the case of our boy Jimmy Naismith, God bless him. His basketball coaching record at Kansas was nothing spectacular — 55-60 with no national titles. He’s the only Jayhawk coach with a losing record.

No, trade the name Naismith for Mulkey, as in Felecia Mulkey, as in Coach Fee. As in an absolute legend in the sport of acrobatics and tumbling.

Mulkey was there on the ground floor of A&T’s birth back in 2010. She and three other coaches who had roots in competitive cheerleading — Fee herself was a college cheerleader at Kennesaw State — identified the need for a new sport for women. They took elements from competitive cheer, artistic gymnastics and power tumbling to craft the rules and format for acrobatics and tumbling. Since then, its popularity and growth has skyrocketed, like one of its fliers being flung into the air in the toss event.

So, Fee is a pioneer, a visionary.

She’s also an absolute beast. (In the nicest sense of the word.)

Every national championship that the National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association has ever conducted has been won by Mulkey. That dates back to her time coaching the Oregon Ducks, where she won the first four NCATA titles. Then she did a round-off back handspring to Waco and stuck the landing. She has added seven straight NCATA titles at Baylor, with the most recent coming last weekend in Eugene, Oregon.

Eleven NCATA national events. Eleven championships.

“She’s always very consistent,” said Baylor senior Kate Puentes prior to the NCATA nationals, when asked about Mulkey. “She wants us to feel really prepared. … She just wants us to go out there and be like, ‘Trust your training, we’ve done this a million times.’ There’s no reason to worry or stress about anything, because we’ve done it so many times already.”

Now, Fee is as competitive as they come. She wants to win. She wants her team to keep raising its level of skill and execution. Even when the Bears win — which is often, considering they’re 73-2 all-time under Mulkey — she nit-picks and finds areas in which they can still improve. That’s what great coaches do.

But here’s the thing. I’ve been around Fee a little bit, and have noticed this over the years. And it doesn’t mean that I’m especially observant, because it’s readily apparent when you first meet her. She gets just as excited and enthusiastic over a new college signing up to add A&T to its athletic program as she does over her own team’s victories.

No, really. She’s not just a pioneer. She’s not just a beast. She’s a world-class cheerleader. I guess she never really retired from her cheerleading duties.

Farrah Dunaway, head A&T coach at East Texas Baptist, called Mulkey a “pioneer” in the sport but said her impact goes far beyond just inventing the sport. Fee preaches the gospel of A&T with a relentless electricity.

“Her passion for female athletes and their ability to find a niche or an opportunity where they are able to utilize their God-given talents to their fullest, no matter the level, is unparalleled in our industry,” Dunaway said.

She’s so good at it that it’s actually an official gig. Mulkey is the NCATA’s Director of Expansion, as she targets schools and talks to athletic directors and potential coaches about what A&T could bring to their respective colleges.

And just like her Baylor teams do on the mat, she’s winning. The NCATA has rapidly grown over the past decade. It started with six schools and is now up to 41 (and counting). The NCAA granted it “emerging sport” status in 2020 on both the Division II and Division III levels, then affixed that label to Division I as well in 2021.

Reaching 40 schools was a big deal for A&T. It springboards the sport to the next stage of growth. Once at least 40 programs compete in six meets with no less than 18 athletes per team, it will trigger a next phase of legislation that will push A&T toward eventually becoming an NCAA championship sport.

That’s rather incredible for a sport that is barely over a decade old.

So, yeah. Fee is a dreamer. She’s a gamer. And she’s a giver.

Much of her ability to sell the sport comes back to her personality. She attacks everything she does with a zeal and a fervor that truly is infectious.

Put it this way: It infected me.

When Fee first arrived at Baylor, I hadn’t witnessed an A&T match. I was skeptical about the sport, but after meeting her and being won over by her enthusiasm I attended a match and was hooked. How could you not be? The athletes’ energy and athleticism proved as powerful and impressive as any sport you could possibly imagine.

Fee is such a successful salesperson that she’s even coaxed me into turning cartwheels. OK, the story there: You’re probably aware, but Jerry Hill of the Baylor Bear Insider has gained a bit of a viral following over the years for posting videos of himself performing victory dances after particularly big Baylor wins in a variety of sports. The dances are, ahem, really something. Up to and including a crime against rhythm. (I still love ya, Jelly.)

Anyway, Jerry knew that I had the ability to turn a cartwheel from my days doing so for my young players as an Upward Basketball coach. He mentioned it to Fee a couple of years ago, who pleaded for me to appear in one of Jerry’s videos should her team win the NCATA title. Which, of course, it did. And so I did.

Now, I wouldn’t do that for just anyone. I consider myself a serious journalist. Truly. I’m not a fan. We at the Trib take our jobs seriously and seek to exhibit professionalism as much as possible.

But I couldn’t say no to Fee. That’s just her personality. She wins you over just as “easily” as she wins matches. (Admittedly, a part of me wants to show off, to prove that, yes, even a 48-year-old overweight sportswriting schlub still has a little bit of dexterity.)

Which reminds me. I still owe Fee a cartwheel (or seven) for this year’s NCATA championship. Maybe I’ll even throw in a front flip, but I’m going to need a swimming pool or a foam pit for that baby.

It’s just the fee for covering a legend.

