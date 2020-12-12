Brice Cherry: Flat end to a hard Baylor season, but Bears still believe 2020 was worth it

Soon, 2020 will be nothing but hindsight.
As good Baptists, Baylor should definitely echo that statement with a hearty “Amen!”
As Baylor limped to the finish with an uninspiring 42-3 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday at McLane Stadium, it seemed appropriate to ask the question, why? Specifically, why even play? A total of 47 BU players, coaches and support staff missed the game either due to injury or COVID-19 reasons, and at several spots the absences were glaring. The Bears entered the day with a 2-6 record and weren’t going anywhere beyond this weekend, so what was the point?
Answer: There’s always a point (even when your team barely scores any.)
If you’re of the belief that you learn as much from taking lumps as delivering them, this day mattered. If you think (as I do) that doing something that you love, even when it doesn’t go well, beats a day off doing nothing, this game carried some measure of importance.
“It was absolutely worth it. A resounding yes,” Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle said. “This has been an unbelievable learning opportunity for me to get to know these guys. This locker room is so special. To think that we won’t get together as a team again, it hurts.”
Look, nobody deserves a 2020 mulligan more than Dave Aranda and his staff. If you’re grading any college coach or player on the Season of the ‘Rona, you’re the most unfair teacher alive. Aranda was at a particular disadvantage from Day One, as a first-year coach having to get to know his new players and implement a fresh system on the fly. He had to scramble as much as Charlie Brewer on any given play.
Some might ask, if it was a mulligan, asterisk-filled year, why even play? Mostly, because first impressions matter.
Back in 2008, Baylor finished 4-8 in Art Briles’ first season in Waco. On the surface, that doesn’t read as anything earth-shattering. But Briles introduced a culture hungry for winning, and the signs of a more competitive team were immediately evident on the field. A long bowl drought ended two seasons later. (Major off-the-field issues followed, and I’ve argued that the coaching staff’s unadulterated lust for winning led to a recklessness in leadership and recruiting. Undoubtedly, some will disagree.)
In 2017, Matt Rhule took over a Baylor program rocked by scandal. The Bears suffered through an injury-plagued 1-11 season. But, again, a foundation had been laid, as Rhule intentionally took a harder line on player discipline and sought to better connect the football program with the community. Moreover, the young players who were thrown to the wolves in ’17 gained valuable experience, and a couple of winning seasons followed, including a Big 12 championship game berth and a Sugar Bowl trip to cap off the 2019 campaign.
Which takes us to present day. What were the first impressions of the Aranda-era Bears? What did we learn about this program?
Well, for one, they’ve got a long way to go. There are also some valid reasons for that.
We’ll dig into the areas that need the most improvement as the Bears now transition into the offseason. On the plus side, Aranda demonstrated a level-headedness throughout all the season’s twists and turns, zigs and zags. I asked the soft-spoken Aranda in one of Baylor’s early-season Zoom press conferences what he looked like when he got riled up. He chuckled and coolly responded, “You’re seeing it.” His cool, almost stoic demeanor should serve Baylor well anytime the program encounters adversity.
Furthermore, a bunch of Baylor players gained on-field experience without extinguishing a lick of their eligibility. That means something, too. Ask any recent college graduate going through job interviews about how much a potential employer might value experience.
Defensively, Baylor showed promise. The Bears entered Saturday’s game ranked a respectable 30th in the country in total defense. Terrel Bernard didn’t just play like an All-American, he played like the Butkus Award winner for five games before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury that Aranda characterized as “heartbreaking” at the time. The Bears were the good kind of greedy (shout out to Gordon “Greed is Good” Gekko), finishing with 17 takeaways in nine games, including two more interceptions against the Cowboys.
So, that’s some of the good news for Baylor. But it was a Bad News Bears kind of season too, minus the Walter Matthau-delivered laughs. For all of Baylor’s defensive promise, it didn’t exactly show up in the season finale. Baylor whiffed on tackle and sack attempts, and had an impossible time covering OSU receiver Dillon Stoner, who had the munchies for yards and touchdowns all game long.
And yet the BU defense still fared better than their offensive brethren. Not much about Baylor’s offense in 2020 inspired much confidence or hope for 2021. Outside of the season opener against hapless Kansas, the Bears showed about as much explosiveness as a pop gun. Stop me if you’ve heard this before: The offensive line needs a major upgrade.
It’s a telling sign that the loudest cheers in the first two-and-a-half quarters came whenever a group of BU students with “Zeno 14” painted on their chests appeared on the big screen. Naturally, whenever redshirt freshman Jacob Zeno finally entered the game at quarterback late in the third, the cheers reached their noisiest levels of all. Everyone always adores the backup QB. He’s Mr. Popularity.
Clearly, Charlie Brewer didn’t have a great season. But believe it or not, he wasn’t the chief problem on offense. That said, Baylor should absolutely hold an open competition for the starting QB spot over the offseason. If you’re Zeno or Gerry Bohanon, why would you even return if that wasn’t the case?
Brewer is kind of the poster guy for 2020. (To wit: You can actually spot him on a billboard off I-35, along with Bernard.) Nobody on the current roster has given more to Baylor, and nobody probably endured more lumps or more frustration. That guy deserves more respect from Baylor fans than he’s gotten.
But, just like everyone else in the locker room, Charlie needs to attack the offseason with gusto. He’s got to be better in 2021. All the Bears do.
“We have this taste in our mouth, a bad taste, so going into the offseason we’re going to attack everything,” linebacker Abram Smith “I feel like it’s just going to motivate us to get better, better every day.”
So, what foundation did Dave Aranda and his coaches lay down in 2020? They gained some experience. They endured adversity, and survived. They built relationships. That last little detail may be the biggest strength of Aranda and his staff. Even when they’ve had to Zoom it, they seem to have built a connection with their players.
The next step? Building a connection with the end zone.
“What we put into the lives of others will come back into its own, I feel like that is there,” Aranda said. “So, I hear those things when I’m on the sidelines and in huddles. I think there’s a good nucleus there. I think it’s probably not as clean as what you would like it to be in terms of the scoreboard. But, I feel like there’s been progress with that.
“I think there’s a humbleness in there where we can all get better and grow with this and find ways that this makes us stronger.”
