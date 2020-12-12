Brice Cherry: Flat end to a hard Baylor season, but Bears still believe 2020 was worth it

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Soon, 2020 will be nothing but hindsight.

As good Baptists, Baylor should definitely echo that statement with a hearty “Amen!”

As Baylor limped to the finish with an uninspiring 42-3 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday at McLane Stadium, it seemed appropriate to ask the question, why? Specifically, why even play? A total of 47 BU players, coaches and support staff missed the game either due to injury or COVID-19 reasons, and at several spots the absences were glaring. The Bears entered the day with a 2-6 record and weren’t going anywhere beyond this weekend, so what was the point?

Answer: There’s always a point (even when your team barely scores any.)

If you’re of the belief that you learn as much from taking lumps as delivering them, this day mattered. If you think (as I do) that doing something that you love, even when it doesn’t go well, beats a day off doing nothing, this game carried some measure of importance.

“It was absolutely worth it. A resounding yes,” Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle said. “This has been an unbelievable learning opportunity for me to get to know these guys. This locker room is so special. To think that we won’t get together as a team again, it hurts.”