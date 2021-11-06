Brice Cherry: For Bears, weird things sometimes happen (and they did)

FORT WORTH — Upsets may be the most appropriately titled outcomes in all of sports. For when you’re the team that finds itself staring at the wrong end of one, you slink away upset.
That’s where the 12th-ranked Baylor Bears found themselves after an ugly performance in a 30-28 loss to beleaguered TCU on an otherwise beautiful November afternoon at Amon Carter Stadium.
“Coming into the locker room, there’s a lot of guys just broken,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda, following the loss.
Look, upsets happen. Tune into whatever college football TV highlight show you want on any Saturday of the season, and you won’t have to wait long before learning of one. For Baylor, some puzzling questions emerged after this, the worst game of their season, questions that start with the adverbs why, how and what. Specifically, why did this happen? How did it happen? And what are the Bears going to do to prevent it from happening again?
Let’s start with the “why” question. We’ve already acknowledged that unexpected outcomes are as much a staple of fall Saturdays as Lee Corso making a fool of himself on live TV. But this just had the feel of a weird day all the way around, and of course it started with the TCU sideline, where Gary Patterson, ol’ Coach Stompyfoot, was nowhere to be seen.
Earlier in the week, TCU parted ways with Patterson, the most successful football coach in Frogs’ program history. Clearly the program has been in a lull in recent years. But how often do you give the boot to the guy who has a statue outside of the stadium? For all his bluster and his paranoia, Patterson deserved better.
So, for the first time since 1997, the Frogs played a game without Patterson on the field in some capacity, either as defensive coordinator or head coach. Standing in Amon Carter, you barely got the sense he existed, other than one lonely sign in the upper deck that read, “Thanks, Coach P.” Oh, unless you count the Patterson doppelganger I spotted in the stands (And I do, but we’ll circle back to him later.)
For TCU, there were two ways this story could go. They could shrink into a shell as they tried to figure out which direction to travel without their former pilot. Or they could play free and loose, go completely wheels off, and just toss everything onto the white board and see what sticks.
If you missed the game, the Frogs opted for the latter.
These were some wild, freaky Frogs. It started even before the game when they showed up in one of their 7,000 uniform combinations, sporting purple helmets, black pants and black jerseys flanked by blood-red uniform numbers. Turns out that Horned Frogs shoot out blood from their eyes when they’re especially agitated and angry (ewww … gross, right?). So these were angry Frogs, and they played like it.
In his first college start, redshirt freshman Chandler Morris absolutely dazzled. He looked like the spawn of Fran Tarkenton and Baker Mayfield. Even when Baylor’s pass rushers appeared poised to wrap him up, that slippery little sucker merely sidestepped his way out of trouble and then — ZING! — zipped another dart downfield. Morris would make for a killer teammate in dodgeball.
So, give that kid credit. Honestly, when we look back on this game a year or two or five down the road, we’ll remember it as the Chandler Morris Game, and probably forget everything else. He won the game for the Frogs almost as much as the Bears did anything to lose it.
OK, I qualified that a bit. Almost.
That’s where we’ve got to dig into the “how” issue of this equation. How did this upset happen to the Bears? A few things jumped off the field and onto my laptop page.
First, whereas Morris proved spectacular, Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon played just OK. And sometimes not even that. On the Bears’ biggest drive of the game, he made a terrible read and an even more atrocious throw for his second interception of the game. Bam, ball game. Afterward in the postgame press conference, Aranda said that Bohanon didn’t see the intercepting defender, linebacker Shadrach Banks, at least not until it was too late.
Bohanon has to be better than that. After going six games without a pick to start the season, Bohanon has regressed in his ball security, throwing five picks in the past three.
“I think right now he’s hurt, a lot of guys are,” Aranda said of Bohanon. “I think they’ve got emotion inside of them, they’ve got to get it out, and they’ve got to be backed up by their teammates and their coaches. So that’s happening right now. I think when we get back on Monday, he’ll have both feet in the ground, look you in the eye and go to work.”
It wasn’t all on Bohanon, anyway. Aranda was displeased with the Bears’ pass rush, as it felt as though Morris could count to 10-Mississippi on some of his deliveries. In the process, he exposed numerous holes in the Bears’ secondary, leading to a monster game from former Temple Wildcats star Quentin Johnson (5 catches, 142 yards, 1 TD).
Baylor’s defense has shown itself to be mostly sturdy this season, but it’s also been a little takeaway-reliant. The Bears must figure out how to get key stops even on those days, like this one, where the fumble recoveries and interceptions aren’t flowing. Because sometimes they won’t.
Which bleeds into our final question: What, exactly, will the Bears do to avoid further upsets this season?
Well, first, note this: If Baylor loses to undefeated Oklahoma next week, it won’t be an upset. The Sooners haven’t exactly been world beaters this season, but they’ll still be favored when they come to Waco. That’s always a tough game, no matter where you play those guys and no matter what conference affiliation they’re unwittingly adopting.
But can Baylor win and thrust itself right back into the Big 12 championship race? Sure. The Bears have to play a better, sharper game in a lot of areas, from Bohanon’s decision-making to a more consistent running attack to the D-line actually wrapping up on some of those would-be sacks.
They’ve also got to play a cleaner game. Of course, if we never see this particular officiating crew call another game, it’ll be too soon. They lead the Big 12 in flags thrown, and they padded those stats even more on Saturday. Word to the refs: Nobody came to watch you. Fill your quota on your own time.
Fortunately for Baylor, it’ll be back at home next week, where things figure to be a lot less, well, weird. Oklahoma probably won’t fire its coach this week. That would be big news.
The Bears will be able to sleep in their own beds, play on their own field, where they went 3-0 in October with wins over West Virginia, BYU and Texas.
On this particular day in Fort Worth, it was just a strange day all the way around. At halftime alone, besides Patterson’s lookalike, I spotted a pack of TCU’s twirlers spinning flaming batons, a Baylor and a TCU fan hugging one another in the stands (say what?), and another BU fan who sported the world’s most “mullety” mullet.
I mean, on a day with tipped interceptions and doinked uprights and flaming mullets and zany zebras and blood-red jerseys and Gary Patterson’s purple-polo-wearing twin brother creeping me out as he wistfully awaited his moment on the Karaoke Cam, maybe the real question is this:
How in the world were the Bears supposed to avoid on an upset?