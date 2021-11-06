Brice Cherry: For Bears, weird things sometimes happen (and they did)

So, give that kid credit. Honestly, when we look back on this game a year or two or five down the road, we’ll remember it as the Chandler Morris Game, and probably forget everything else. He won the game for the Frogs almost as much as the Bears did anything to lose it.

OK, I qualified that a bit. Almost.

That’s where we’ve got to dig into the “how” issue of this equation. How did this upset happen to the Bears? A few things jumped off the field and onto my laptop page.

First, whereas Morris proved spectacular, Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon played just OK. And sometimes not even that. On the Bears’ biggest drive of the game, he made a terrible read and an even more atrocious throw for his second interception of the game. Bam, ball game. Afterward in the postgame press conference, Aranda said that Bohanon didn’t see the intercepting defender, linebacker Shadrach Banks, at least not until it was too late.

Bohanon has to be better than that. After going six games without a pick to start the season, Bohanon has regressed in his ball security, throwing five picks in the past three.