Brice Cherry: Former Bear Langeliers grooving on baseball's fast track

Like every other minor league baseball player in America, 2020 was a lost season for Shea Langeliers.

He hasn’t missed a beat.

The 23-year-old catcher appears to be on the fast track to the big leagues. The Atlanta Braves selected Langeliers with the No. 9 overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Baylor, and lately he has looked every bit the part of the first-round stud prospect.

This past Wednesday, Langeliers slugged three home runs in a four-hit night for the Double-A Mississippi Braves in a 9-4 win over Pensacola. Langeliers started slowly this season, as he carried a .179 batting average on May 23, but he has settled into a groove now. He has upped his average to .296 and is slugging .648 with 16 runs, seven homers and 13 RBIs in 71 at-bats.

And of course June just started, but Langeliers is already sizzling, hitting .462 this month.

“For me, most of it was just getting into the rhythm of the season,” Langeliers told MLB.com. “I try not to look too much into it. Feeling good is always the key. Some nights you have it and some nights you don’t. When I was rounding the bases (after the third homer), I saw all the guys in the dugout smiling and cheering. It was a lot of fun tonight.”