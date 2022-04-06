Brice Cherry: Friends turn adversaries in Media vs. SID clash, but fun reigns

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Normally, the relationship that we in the media share with Baylor’s athletic communications staff is a collegial one.

It could best be described as a partnership of sorts. Sure, we work for independent media outlets and as journalists we seek to be impartial in our reporting, while the Baylor folks naturally draw a paycheck from Baylor and, as such, have an understandable loyalty to the university. But together — with them helping us — we look to share the great stories surrounding Baylor athletics and provide extensive coverage of the Bears’ games and events.

Every once in a while, the relationship grows adversarial. It has to. We’re all competitive people, and sometimes the competitive juices must flow.

I’m speaking, of course, of the Second-Ever Waco Media vs. Baylor SID Basketball Showdown.

I’m dating myself in a couple of ways here. First, with the introduction of the SID abbreviation. That’s probably what you, the reader, are most familiar with when it comes to the “athletic communications” department. It’s certainly how this old-school sports scribe still refers to those men and women. It stands for Sports Information Director, and it’s a long-standing position within a college’s athletic department. They have a variety of duties, but in the most simple terms, the SID acts as a liaison between the media and the teams they cover.

The other way I’m showing my age is because I was one of just two on the court on Wednesday who actually remembers the First Media vs. SID Basketball Showdown.

So, around eight or 10 years ago by my estimation, we played a pickup basketball game as a means of exercise, fun and competitive fellowship. Led by Baylor’s then-baseball SID Zach Peters — a gifted all-around athlete — and big man Kyle Robarts, the SIDs won that matchup over our ragtag media team. But a good time was had by all.

Then time passed. Years even. We all got busy. People changed jobs. Baylor’s SID staff and the Waco media both witnessed a number of personnel changes. Occasionally, we’d say, “Hey, remember when …” but we never seemed to find the time for another game.

Until now.

So, there are few places I feel more comfortable or at home than a basketball court. Oh, I’m nothing but a middle-aged, potbellied point guard, but I still love to play. I get up and down the court pretty regularly, sometimes against young bucks half my age. Recently, when a couple of other local media dudes joined my pickup game, I thought it might be time to rekindle the idea of the Media vs. SID Showdown.

So, I contacted David Kaye, Baylor’s Assistant Athletic Director for Athletic Communications and, by the way, the other remaining player from our last hoops outing. DK is as busy as the rest of us, as the primary SID for both Baylor football and men’s basketball these days. But he also appreciates the fellowship and fun found in playing sports. He’s not just as competitive as the next guy, he is the next guy. In fact, DK is one of the founding members of a softball team known as the One-Man Wolfpack that has won multiple Waco city-league titles over the years.

So, I figured David would be up for a friendly game, and I was right. (I may have helped organize the first game all those years ago, too. I don’t know, I’ve slept too many times since then.) DK recruited his team and I assembled mine, and he also secured the use of Scott Drew’s practice gym for the game. And away we went.

Remember how I called the Media-SID relationship a partnership? It really is. They truly make our job much easier, from coordinating and setting up interviews to compiling useful stats and bits of information that, who knows, we might expand into an entire story.

I’ve always felt as though Baylor’s SIDs have done an excellent job through the years. They exude professionalism and treat us with respect, and hopefully vice versa. Part of that respect is grounded in an understanding of each other’s roles. To a certain extent, they are us. They write game stories (aka press releases), they conduct interviews of coaches (when we’re not around), they even sometimes broadcast games. You’ve probably heard Kaye doing color commentary for Baylor men’s basketball or Max Calderone pitching in as an analyst on a BU baseball broadcast in a pinch. Some of them even once worked on the media side of the aisle.

So, we like these guys and gals. We really do.

That did not mean that we were about to take it easy on ‘em on the court. (Nor would I expect any less from them.) And, blessedly, we didn’t.

The game stayed tight for a few minutes. But then Team Media made a push, relying heavily on the court-stretching speed and youth of KWTX-TV’s Chris Williams and the Baylor Lariat’s Gio Gennero. Hey, there goes Gio. There goes Chris. I’ll just hang back here while they put the “fast” in fast break. We held a comfortable advantage for the rest of the first half and much of the second.

KXXV sports director Jack Allen said that his objective was to not replicate a “Tony Snell stat line.” If you don’t catch the reference, Snell once played 28 minutes in a 2017 NBA game for the Milwaukee Bucks without registering a single meaningful stat. Straight zeroes across the board. Allen managed to achieve his goal and even dented the scorebook, as he dropped in a short jumper on a feed from me. Later, Jack tried to return the favor as I was cutting to the goal, but alas, I fumbled the ball out of bounds. I think the pass was so good it caught me off-guard.

In truth, I would say that everyone on both teams contributed some positive plays to their team’s efforts. KCEN sports director Kurtis Quillin had said in the days leading up to the game that he’d be our resident elbow-thrower. Fortunately, Kurtis managed to keep from jabbing any SIDs in the grill, but he still did a yeoman’s job on the glass.

You’ve probably seen KCEN’s Niki Lattarulo in her “Niki Nails It” segments, where she throws herself into a particular sport, practicing with and learning skills from one local team or another. She brought that same passion and energy to the court for this game. Niki may not have ever nailed the shot, but she certainly nailed it from a hustle standpoint.

I couldn’t help but be proud of Krista Pirtle, even if she was wearing one of the green shirts of the “enemy” SIDs. KP is a former Trib sportswriter who moved over to Baylor a few years back, and is currently the head SID/primary media contact for Nicki Collen’s BU women. Krista played a sharp and efficient game, and caught fire at one point, hitting two or three buckets in a row. I’d like to say I taught her everything she knows, but that would be fake news. She had those skills long before I hired her at the Trib, from her days playing ball for the Olney (Texas) High School Lady Cubs.

Before the game, David and I agreed to play two 25-minute halves, broken up by a five-minute intermission. Then we’d play an “Elam Ending” — similar to what the NBA All-Star Game has adopted in recent years. Whatever team was leading, we’d aim for a target score seven points above their finishing score. Whichever team gets to that target score first wins.

The SIDs made things interesting with a second-half run. Calderone got hot during one stretch and sank two or three 3-pointers in a row to tighten the score. It was reminiscent of another Mad Max from days gone by, Vernon Maxwell, one of my old Houston Rockets heroes. “Better get a timeout!” Max called over to our bench.

Nah, we’re good. Don’t need one. We responded with some big 3-pointers of our own, and stretched the gap, quelling the SIDs’ fire.

Naturally, we played “call your own foul” hoops, typical pickup game rules. Jerry Hill better be glad there was no official out there, because the Baylor Bear Insider editor could’ve been tossed from the building for his relentless heckling of both teams. (My Trib colleage John Werner, who also opted not to play, was far more encouraging, but that goes without saying.)

Late in the game, Scott Drew poked his head out of his office and walked out onto the balcony overlooking the court. “Y’all want some music?” he called out, and after we responded in the affirmative, we were soon serenaded with some game-closing grooves. Thanks again, Coach.

In the “overtime” period, we outscored the SIDs, 7-2, to close out the win. At least I think that’s right. I wasn’t in my normal note-taking mode. Kurtis later tweeted the final score out as 68-54 in favor of the Media, which seems right to me.

The media gang had a great time. Hopefully the SIDs (and their fill-ins) did too. (Their team also featured Aaron Hester and Josh Fralick from the Creative Services Department of Baylor athletics). Judging by their postgame reaction and comments, I’m guessing the Baylor folks indeed enjoyed themselves (though perhaps not the outcome).

In fact, I don’t think we’ll have to wait another eight or 10 years for another athletic outlet. Sometime after Wednesday’s game ended and I had returned home for a much-needed shower, DK texted me, “Rematch same time next week?”

Absolutely. Let’s do this.

We can be friends 99 percent of the time, and enemies for an hour a week.

I just hope DK doesn’t recruit Tweety Carter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.