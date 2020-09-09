Brice Cherry: Get used to delays in college football's COVID season

Expect delays.
Interstate drivers know it’s true. It’s also a fact of life for airport travelers. And, now, college football fans must embrace that reality.
In the age of COVID-19, postponements and cancellations aren’t just an inconvenience. They’re an inevitability.
When the news broke Tuesday that Saturday’s Baylor-Louisiana Tech game was headed to the scrap heap, it wasn’t surprising. Disappointing? Sure. Shocking? Only if you haven’t been paying attention.
Baylor’s game marked the third Big 12 contest of Week 1 to hit the skids because of COVID concerns, joining TCU’s Iron Skillet clash with SMU and the Oklahoma State-Tulsa confrontation. And it would not be the least bit alarming if any other schools in the conference announced later this week that they were postponing or calling off their games, either.
It’s the way it is in 2020. Spikes in cases will happen, and college football games will sometimes get the axe as a result.
Such truth doesn’t necessarily mean that the Pac-12 and Big Ten aced the test by packing up their pads before the season ever started. Those conferences made the decision they felt best for them. But for the rest of the country, schedule interruptions figure to be as much a fixture of the college football landscape as Lee Corso donning silly mascot heads. (Ah … remember the good old days, with the fun kind of mask?)
Put it this way: We’re just going to have to roll with these speed bumps.
Major League Baseball has managed to keep its season progressing, even while playing games outside a bubble environment. When a spike in cases on a particular team happens, MLB has delayed that series and moved on. College football’s most successful path to a completed season would follow a similar trajectory.
Now, football has built-in hurdles that baseball doesn’t face. Namely, teams play only one game a week. So, when a college football program has to scrap a game, it’s far more taxing to re-schedule. In Baylor’s case, for instance, it seems unlikely that the game with Louisiana Tech could be salvaged, since the Bulldogs have other games scheduled on the weeks in which the Bears have an open date. Which leaves Baylor scrambling, trying to find an alternative option, in order to get that 10th game on the docket.
It makes me wonder if college coaches suddenly gained a new level of sympathy for their high school coaching brethren, for whom on-the-fly schedule adjustments are a way of life. These college guys are getting a taste of how the other half lives. So much for those schedules etched in stone a decade in advance.
Again, it’s a bummer. Call Dave Aranda Plastic Man, given how much Baylor’s first-year head coach has been forced to bend and twist and turn in 2020. After so many past changes to workouts and practices, Aranda and the Bears were eagerly looking to finally putting a product on the field on Saturday, only to get the rug pulled out from under them.
TCU’s Gary Patterson and Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy are enduring their own such headaches. Undoubtedly, others in the conference will face these dilemmas before the season is complete. The pandemic is unforgiving that way.
Where things could really unravel is if (perhaps when?) conference games get delayed. The Big 12 wisely built a little wiggle room into its schedule with some open dates, but it wouldn’t take many postponements for that calendar to bind up and lose its wiggle real fast. (Leave it to COVID to pull off the most explosive of all Atomic Wedgies.)
I still think it’s worth pursuing a college football season, if it can be done safely. It’s a much-needed diversion for all of us who love the game. It’s also a necessary revenue stream for these universities. A stadium at 30 percent capacity is still better than one with 100 percent empty seats. As trite as it might sound, we need college football.
But this week has reminded us that it won’t be easy.
In that respect, I must make a U-turn back to my original thesis of expecting delays. In the past week, I’ve made two trips back to Waco from San Antonio and Austin, respectively. On both those journeys up I-35 North, I encountered massive slow-downs right around the Jarrell-Salado area. Once it was due to road construction, the second time it was the result of a nasty accident.
As I poked along at 5 miles per hour, I tried not to grumble. Patience is paramount in those situations. Eventually, after probably a 20 to 30-minute delay in both cases, the traffic parted, the road opened up again, and I was on my way, cruising along at normal Interstate speeds.
College football will hit detours in 2020. Fans, you need to brace yourself for that.
Let’s just hope the sport can navigate them and keep moving forward.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!