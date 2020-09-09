Brice Cherry: Get used to delays in college football's COVID season

Put it this way: We’re just going to have to roll with these speed bumps.

Major League Baseball has managed to keep its season progressing, even while playing games outside a bubble environment. When a spike in cases on a particular team happens, MLB has delayed that series and moved on. College football’s most successful path to a completed season would follow a similar trajectory.

Now, football has built-in hurdles that baseball doesn’t face. Namely, teams play only one game a week. So, when a college football program has to scrap a game, it’s far more taxing to re-schedule. In Baylor’s case, for instance, it seems unlikely that the game with Louisiana Tech could be salvaged, since the Bulldogs have other games scheduled on the weeks in which the Bears have an open date. Which leaves Baylor scrambling, trying to find an alternative option, in order to get that 10th game on the docket.

It makes me wonder if college coaches suddenly gained a new level of sympathy for their high school coaching brethren, for whom on-the-fly schedule adjustments are a way of life. These college guys are getting a taste of how the other half lives. So much for those schedules etched in stone a decade in advance.