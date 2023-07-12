ARLINGTON — As a coach who constantly stresses the idea of person over player, Dave Aranda cares deeply about his team’s real-life concerns and problems.

On Wednesday, it was the Baylor players’ turn to flip it around and offer their love and support for their head coach.

Dave’s hurting a bit, and with good reason. Aranda’s father Paul died this week after a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. So during an event at Big 12 Media Days in which he would normally spend the bulk of his time talking about schedules and schemes and the development of his players, Aranda found himself occasionally talking about his Dad.

He didn’t mind. Most of all, he’s glad that he got a chance to say goodbye.

“I went and saw my Dad when I first heard he had cancer, and my Dad and I have always had a great relationship,” Aranda said. “It was never really someone who would openly say, ‘I love you.’ I always knew that he did, though. I remember when he called me and he told me that he had pancreatic cancer, stage 4. I told him that I loved him and he didn’t say it back. I didn’t know if he heard me. So I wanted to go to him and say it to him face-to-face, and I was able to do that. He gave me a big hug, you know?

“And, I don’t know, when you’re hugging and everything, you feel like this is a good hug. But he wouldn’t let me go, you know? And he kept really strong. And he told me that he loved me. I’m so glad that we had that moment, because I know a lot of folks don’t have that.”

It’s been a whirlwind week for Aranda. He was vacationing with his family in Hawaii prior to this week’s Big 12 Media Day in Arlington, and they took a red-eye flight back to Texas that landed early Tuesday morning. If you know Aranda, you know he’s not a sleep-on-the-plane guy. So, he’d probably be dragging even if he weren’t dealing with the heavy emotional baggage of losing his father.

But Aranda is a guy who takes his responsibilities seriously. He stepped up and answered all the typical questions a coach would expect to face at a preseason pigskin gab session, queries about the Bears’ home-heavy schedule, quarterback Blake Shapen’s development, and what new defensive coordinator Matt Powledge has brought in his return to the program. He even let loose his trademark giggle a few times.

Even in the midst of a tough personal tragedy, Aranda stepped up and did his job. Really, there’s no better tribute he could have given to his father.

Though Paul was not a coach, he ended up raising two coaches in Dave and his brother Mike. Paul was a member of a prison parole board who cast an inspiring role model to follow thanks to his toughness and rugged work ethic.

Paul and his wife Marguerite immigrated to the United States from Guadalajara in Mexico. They raised their boys in the Redlands area of Southern California and set a standard of discipline that helped shape Dave and Mike into the men they are today.

Paul also impressed the importance of family and of one’s history upon his boys. Even a simple trip to the store was a teachable moment in his world.

“My Dad, if we went to a hardware store or an auto parts store or to get a Cuca’s burrito or something, it was never just straight there and back,” Dave said. “We’d go there and we’d stop by some cousin’s house or grandma’s house or some distant relative’s house and we’d be meeting all the people, and hear all the stories. They were the first to live in Redlands, and just all the things. Their uncle participated in the Korean War, there was never (just a ride to the store). You knew when you’d go with my Dad and he’d say, ‘Let’s go pick up some spark plugs,’ it was like, (sighs). But I’m so thankful for that now.”

Without a doubt, Paul’s influence gave Dave and Mike a firm foundation. Dave’s job leading a Power 5 football program is a demanding one. But he never fails to remember that Job One is being a good father to his three children — Jaelyn, Jordyn and Ronin. His Dad taught him that.

“For me, the bright lights and the pull of whatever, to see a dude that just lived for his family, to go through it all and end up with his family, is way strong,” Aranda said. “You’ve got to be intentional about that.”

Dave’s second family is his team, his players. They’re like kids to him. Again, person over player. That’s a real thing. Trying to build relationships is paramount in the Aranda-led Baylor program.

That means everything to his guys.

“Honestly, it’s unlike anything else you’ve ever seen,” said Baylor senior defensive end TJ Franklin. “A lot of coaches don’t really care about building that type of relationship with their players. Just being able to understand that you’ve got a coach who really cares for you, it makes you want to play a lot harder for that coach.”

Franklin and the other BU players knew that Paul Aranda was fighting cancer and not doing well. So when they learned that Paul had died, they tried to surround their leader Dave, their head coach, with love and support.

“He let us know whenever he first got the call that he wasn’t doing well,” Franklin said. “So we offered our thoughts and our prayers. He just recently told me today that (Paul) had passed away, so I told him I was going to pray for him. For me, just hope he’s in a good mindset, and he seems to be recovering from it pretty well so far. There’s no telling what the future holds. I’m sure when the team finds out about it, they’re going to be there for him.”

Dave Aranda was supposed to speak at the Texas High School Football Association’s annual convention, otherwise known as “Coaching School,” next weekend in Houston. Instead, Dave and his family will board a plane and head to California, where his father’s memorial service is scheduled for Sunday. In his place, Baylor assistant head coach A.J. Steward will pinch-hit for Aranda at that Houston speaking engagement.

Call it an excused absence. Aranda deserves time away to reflect and grieve. The coach said he’s looking forward to reconnecting with his extended family, some of whom are traveling great distances to pay tribute to a man whose life impacted so many.