Brice Cherry: Griner deserves more sympathy from Baylor fans

If absence truly makes the heart grow fonder, then how do you explain Brittney Griner’s relationship with Baylor fans?

You’re probably aware by now, but just in case: Griner, 31, has been detained in Russia since mid-February, accused of smuggling cannabis oil into the country. It’s a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Can you imagine? It would be terrifying at any time to be held by authorities in a foreign country, far away from home. But given what is happening in the world right now with the Russian attacks on Ukraine, it must be a positively bone-chilling experience for Griner.

And yet sympathy from “Baylor Nation” seems to be in short supply.

Recently, I broke the cardinal rule and actually read some of the comments attached to articles about Griner that the Trib had shared on social media. Suffice it to say there wasn’t exactly an uprising to “Free Brittney.” The tenor of the comments leaned more into the area of the sarcastic “Well, too bad for her” to “You do the crime, you do the time.”

Then, of course, there were the remarks that were too nasty or hateful to even acknowledge.

Now, I’m well aware that people who comment on social media may not be a perfect representation of all Baylor fans. Generally, I find such commenters to be the lowest common denominator of society. Some of those keyboard warriors may not even be Baylor fans.

Some likely are, though. And, again, it just doesn’t feel like there’s much in the way of support coming from the direction of the thousands of Baylor followers who used to plop down their hard-earned money to enjoy Griner’s exploits at the Ferrell Center.

That’s sad, friends.

There are several reasons behind this awkward distance between BG and the fans who used to so lustily cheer her name at basketball games. The relationship has been fractured ever since her departure from Baylor in 2013. In an interview with ESPN the Magazine’s Kate Fagan that year, she expressed remorse over not being able to be her true self at Baylor. Specifically, she said that former BU coach Kim Mulkey told her to not talk about being gay, even though that fact was no surprise to anyone in Waco.

Now, I obviously didn’t spend 24 hours a day with Griner, but I did cover her extensively during her time at Baylor, and I always contended that her comments to Fagan weren’t entirely fair. What I witnessed was a campus body and a fan base that embraced and loved Griner rather than shunned her. Moreover, the coaching staff and athletic administrators at the university protected her in many ways, most notably in Griner’s freshman year when she lost her cool and decked Texas Tech’s Jordan Barncastle during a game.

I also just don’t buy that Griner was miserable at Baylor. She was one of the must fun-loving, goofy athletes I’ve been been around — a giant kid, really. If she wasn’t thoroughly enjoying her time in Waco, she should trade in her sports agent for a Hollywood agent, because she’s one excellent actor. (And, yes, this is where I acknowledge that an upbeat person can deal with feelings of depression. The point still holds.)

Is Griner’s sexuality an issue for some Baylor fans? Undoubtedly. As a Bible-believing follower of Jesus myself, I wouldn’t condone Griner’s lifestyle as a gay woman. Doesn’t make me better than Griner. I’m a sinner saved by grace. I can also confidently make that statement without any hate or malice in my heart for Griner. In fact, it’s because of my Christianity that I’m compelled to offer love and compassion to other people.

Besides that, I just like Griner. Always have. If you get to know her, she’s hard not to like.

During her time at Baylor, Griner was wildly popular, constantly interacting with fans. She loved little kids and would pose for photos until the last person asked. She threw herself into campus life, and could often be spotted riding her longboard on the streets and sidewalks around Baylor. She had an entourage of friends that extended beyond the basketball team.

On the court, she was a beast, and I mean that in the most complimentary way possible. She’s one of the best athletes ever to grace Baylor’s campus, a transformative force in women’s basketball. She is the only NCAA player to accumulate 2,000 points and 500 blocked shots over the course of her career. She famously led the then-Lady Bears to a 40-0 national championship season in 2012. She elevated the women’s game above the rim in a manner never seen before or, really, since.

I’ll never forget sitting courtside when Griner and the Lady Bears were throttling some hapless opponent or another. You’d look up at the scoreboard and poor East Directional State would have 21 points and Griner would have 23. The Baylor band and students would notice, too, and then the ultimate trolling chant would begin, “Brittney’s winning! Brittney’s winning!”

Nobody in the women’s game ever demanded as much game-planning as Griner. She faced every kind of defense imaginable. And then when she moved down to the court as the anchor of Baylor’s own fierce defense, she positively wrecked opposing offensive strategies. Forget all the shots she blocked. The ones she changed, simply by her towering presence, numbered in the thousands.

Since leaving Baylor, Griner has carved out the kind of basketball career any player would envy — male or female. She has made seven WNBA all-star teams, won a pair of scoring titles, has led the league in blocks eight times. She helped the Phoenix Mercury win the WNBA title in 2014, and also owns a pair of gold medals representing the United States at the Olympics.

Like many WNBA players, she also has played abroad since turning pro. She played two seasons in China and has spent the last eight in Russia, playing for UMMC Ekaterinburg.

Which brings us back to Griner’s current detainment. To those who would ask, “What was she doing in Russia in the first place?” well, that’s what. She was going to play basketball, to supplement her income, as she has done so many years prior.

Another sentiment I’ve heard shared is this one: “How could she be so stupid to have drugs on her?” Well, first let keep in mind that she’s accused, not convicted. Although in many countries around the world, the longstanding U.S. notion of being innocent until proven guilty is a farce. In some countries hostile to Americans, you’re guilty as soon as you’re charged, even if you’re truly innocent.

I don’t know if Griner is guilty or not. We might not ever really know. However, the fact that she has traveled to and from Russia for eight years and just now was arrested, amid a conflict in which Russia and the United States are diametrically opposed, smells a little south of cheese to me.

And even if she is guilty, does she really warrant a 10-year prison sentence? In Russia, where she could end up in some labor camp? Griner was accused of possessing vape cartridges with hash oil. That would be legal in multiple U.S. states. Heck, I’ve served on the grand jury in Waco before, and the majority of the cases we dealt with were drug cases — and most of those resulted in plea deals for fines, reduced sentences, probation or community service, despite involving substances much harsher than those reported in the Griner case.

This past week, an official from the US Embassy in Moscow met with Griner and found her to be “in good condition.” That’s encouraging to hear.

Nevertheless, she must be scared. Her career, the one she has worked so hard to build, may be over. Even her life could be in jeopardy. And for what, exactly?

You may think Brittney Griner is getting what she deserves.

I say that, from Baylor fans, what she deserves is a little grace.

