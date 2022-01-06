Brice Cherry: Hate to break it to you, but recruiting rankings don't matter

A few weeks ago, Texas A&M was crowned king of college football.
Oh, my bad. I left off the words “recruiting rankings” at the end of that first sentence.
In December, several websites that follow recruiting declared Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies as landing the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. In the estimation of 247Sports, Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns finished No. 5 nationally. The class brought in by Dave Aranda at Baylor was tabbed No. 33.
And what do all these numbers really mean? Absolutely nothing.
OK, maybe that’s not completely fair. I guess they mean something to somebody. Perhaps a better way to phrase my point is this: What do recruiting rankings produce on game days? What lasting benefit do they provide a program? What do they guarantee?
Again, nada.
Even for the people whose livelihood depends on it, recruiting is a guessing game. It’s true for all college sports, though we’ll keep the discussion centered around football, since that gathers the most attention. Coaches can scout a kid multiple times, they can watch film until their contact lenses dry out, but they're still guessing. It might be an educated guess, but it’s a guess nonetheless.
This community of conjecture also permeates the analysis of those who write and report about college football recruiting for a living. (And they are legion.) They’re spitballing, too. Doesn’t matter if you’re talking about the difference between a three-star and a five-star guy, or whether it’s those oh-so-scientific comparisons pitting a school against its conference and national rivals. It's an estimation, an opinion.
Let me pause here and admit that I’m not really into recruiting. (That may have already been apparent.) Oh, I understand it’s the lifeblood, the farm system, of the sport. But it does little to rev my motor. I’m far more interested in the action on the field than the action in the living room. Put it this way: To me (and this is just me), writing about college football recruiting full-time sounds like the worst job in all of sportswriting. I’d rather take a nail gun to the kneecap.
God bless those recruiting scribes and scribblers. Many do a bang-up job of breaking news and covering that world. It’s just not for me, at least not on a full-time, year-round basis. It feels less like sports and more like, I don’t know, maybe shopping? As a Dad, I stay flummoxed enough trying to follow the fickle whims of my own two teenagers without adding dozens more to the mix.
All this to say those recruiting experts may be right. Or, like Billy Joel, they may be crazy. Texas A&M might really be loaded. All those incoming blue chippers may end up playing like the No. 1 guys in the country.
Or they might not. They might flame out completely. Your guess on that is as good as mine, and what’s amazing is that your guess might also be as good as the coaches and recruiting services.
Here, I’ll use some actual data to help prove my point. From 2016-21, these were the final composite recruiting rankings for the Texas Longhorns: No. 11, No. 26, No. 3, No. 3 and No. 9. And here are Baylor’s rankings for that same time frame: No. 17, No. 34, No. 29, No. 35 and No. 49. In every case, Texas’s class was ranked higher than Baylor’s, often significantly so.
Did it matter? Well, you tell me. These are UT’s six-year records, starting in the fall of 2016, when that initial class would have been true freshmen: 5-7, 7-6, 10-4, 8-5, 7-3, 5-7. Totals: 42-32, four bowl trips (including one New Year’s Six). And here’s the Baylor comparison: 7-6, 1-11, 7-6, 11-3, 2-7, 12-2. Totals: 40-35, four bowl trips (including two New Year’s Six games).
The Longhorns ended up with a slightly better six-year record, but three years in that six-year span Baylor outperformed Texas overall. (Baylor’s overall record is also skewed by two absolutely terrible, bottomed-out years, but you can’t ignore those seasons either.) The point is, despite Texas always outperforming Baylor in the recruiting rankings, at least half the time Baylor outperformed Texas on the field. Where it matters.
Not to mention that Texas produced a better five-year recruiting ranking than Oklahoma, which won 25 more games than the Horns, won the Big 12 every year from 2015-20, and made four CFP appearances.
But those stars, those rankings, though …
Remember how I compared recruiting to shopping? That may end up being truer than ever in the NIL era. It's going to be survival of the richest, with many top-level recruits peddling their services to the highest bidder. And, for once, it’s all legal, instead of behind the scenes. Hence the Pandora’s Box that the NIL movement has wrought. (Some college football coach out there read that last sentence and called out to his colleague, “Hey, Jimmy! Who’s this Pandorius Boxx kid? Is he that four-star DB from Jacksonville?”)
Not that it matters. Schools can sign all the five-star studs they want. They can spend millions of dollars to bring in the No. 1 class in the country. It’s still going to come down to player development. It's still going to come down to schemes. It’s still going to come down to winning in the weight room. Most of all, it’s still going to come down to making plays on Saturdays.
So, wherever your team fell in the national recruiting chart following December’s Signing Day, it’s really not that big a deal. Good, bad or otherwise. Want to know the only recruiting rankings that actually matter?