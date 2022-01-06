Brice Cherry: Hate to break it to you, but recruiting rankings don't matter

This community of conjecture also permeates the analysis of those who write and report about college football recruiting for a living. (And they are legion.) They’re spitballing, too. Doesn’t matter if you’re talking about the difference between a three-star and a five-star guy, or whether it’s those oh-so-scientific comparisons pitting a school against its conference and national rivals. It's an estimation, an opinion.

Let me pause here and admit that I’m not really into recruiting. (That may have already been apparent.) Oh, I understand it’s the lifeblood, the farm system, of the sport. But it does little to rev my motor. I’m far more interested in the action on the field than the action in the living room. Put it this way: To me (and this is just me), writing about college football recruiting full-time sounds like the worst job in all of sportswriting. I’d rather take a nail gun to the kneecap.

God bless those recruiting scribes and scribblers. Many do a bang-up job of breaking news and covering that world. It’s just not for me, at least not on a full-time, year-round basis. It feels less like sports and more like, I don’t know, maybe shopping? As a Dad, I stay flummoxed enough trying to follow the fickle whims of my own two teenagers without adding dozens more to the mix.

