Brice Cherry: Have a cup of (local) championship cheer

There’s an old saying that suggests that “all politics (or news) is local.” Perhaps that means all music should be local, too.

Occasionally I’ll field critiques from Trib readers who want to see more coverage of NASCAR/NHL/curling/whatever within our pages. Look, we’re always going to prioritize local sports news over what’s happening around the country and the world, and we’re not going to apologize for that. Sometimes it’s going to happen at the expense of the space we might devote to ice hockey. Deal with it. (Yeah, yeah, bah humbug.)

Nevertheless, for whatever reason I’ve more often than not centered my annual Christmas carol column on the national sports scene. Over the years in this quarter-century old tradition (yeesh), I’ve penned carols chronicling everything from Mark McGwire breaking the home run record, to the PED outbreak in baseball (that felt like a natural transition), Tiger Woods’ rise (and fall), dynasties like the Lakers, Patriots and Warriors, and the Eagles’ famed Philly Special, among many, many other topics.