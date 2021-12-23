Brice Cherry: Have a cup of (local) championship cheer

There’s an old saying that suggests that “all politics (or news) is local.” Perhaps that means all music should be local, too.
Occasionally I’ll field critiques from Trib readers who want to see more coverage of NASCAR/NHL/curling/whatever within our pages. Look, we’re always going to prioritize local sports news over what’s happening around the country and the world, and we’re not going to apologize for that. Sometimes it’s going to happen at the expense of the space we might devote to ice hockey. Deal with it. (Yeah, yeah, bah humbug.)
Nevertheless, for whatever reason I’ve more often than not centered my annual Christmas carol column on the national sports scene. Over the years in this quarter-century old tradition (yeesh), I’ve penned carols chronicling everything from Mark McGwire breaking the home run record, to the PED outbreak in baseball (that felt like a natural transition), Tiger Woods’ rise (and fall), dynasties like the Lakers, Patriots and Warriors, and the Eagles’ famed Philly Special, among many, many other topics.
Not this year. Here in Waco, we enjoyed an especially jolly and successful year, as plenty of teams seized championship trophies. So, let’s celebrate them in song. Sit back and say hello to songs you (mostly) know and have a cup of cheer.
Culture of JOY (Joy to the World)
JOY to the Bears,
The rings have come
Let Scott receive his kings
Let every Bear prepare to roar,
And Butler and Vital sing.
And Butler and Vital sing.
And Butler and Butler and Vital sing.
They rule the game
With dunks and space
And make Gonzaga lose
With goriness of righteous D
Succeed in winning JOY
Succeed in winning JOY
Succeed, succeed in winning JOY!
A China Spring Christmas (Silver Bells)
Brian Bell (Brian Bell), Brian Bell (Brian Bell),
It’s winning time for the Cougars,
Ring-a-ling (ring-a-ling), Get them rings (get them rings),
Soon it will be State Game Day.
Gritty run blocks, pretty fun blocks
Move the ball with great style
In the air there’s a spiral of touchdowns,
Cougars smashing, rivals thrashing, leads to smile after smile,
And on every sweet scoreboard you’ll hear,
Brian Bell (Brian Bell), Brian Bell (Brian Bell),
It’s winning time for the Cougars,
Ring-a-ling (ring-a-ling), Get them rings (get them rings),
Soon it will be Moving Day.
3A Got Run Over By a Leopard (Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer)
3A got run over by a Leopard,
Busing home from their field Gameday Eve,
You can say there’s no such thing as justice
But as for me and Ray Biles, we believe
They’d been drinking too much Kool-Aid,
And we begged them not to play,
But they clung to unhinged dreamings,
And they stumbled on the field into the fray
When we found them State Game Evening,
At the scene of the attack
There were scratches on their helmets,
And incriminatin’ paw marks on their backs
3A got run over by a Leopard
Busing home from their field gameday eve,
You can say there’s no such thing as justice
But as for me and Ray Biles, we believe
Riding with the Bosque Boys (Over the River and Through the Woods)
Over the River and through the woods
To Grand Junction’s fields they go,
The boys know the way to win back the day
With tight and gifted throws,
Over the River and through the woods
Oh, how the wins do flow
They sting the balls and crash the walls
As over the plate they go.
Over the River and through the woods
Now Grand Junction’s prize they spy
Hurrah for fun, the winning’s done,
Hurrah for the Highland Try. Hur-rah!
Silent Guy: A Dave Aranda Christmas (Silent Night)
Silent Guy, Bowly Night,
All was calm, now all is bright
Round yon end zone, Gerry and Blake
Jalen Pitre makes running backs shake
Dreams so sugary sweet,
Dreams so sugary sweet.
By the way, if you’re searching for an early shopping gift for Christmas 2022 for your favorite carol-writing sports scribe, my wish list consists of merely this. I’d love to see a local choir present a concert of some of these silly ditties from over the decades. I’ll provide all the sheet music you could need.
For now, Merry Christmas, everybody!