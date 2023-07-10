Brice Cherry Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If you’ve ever had to go through a loved one’s home after they’ve passed, you know it’s like filtering through a museum of memories.

As for Dave Campbell’s home, that’s more like an extra wing of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

For the past several months, Campbell’s daughters Julie and Becky and their families have been sifting through the items in their childhood home on Mt. Rockwood Circle in Waco. Their iconic, Texas Football magazine-creating father died in December of 2021, nearly two years after their mother Reba passed away in January 2020. So, sorting through decades’ worth of boxes and cabinets has taken the Campbell family on a loads of trips down Memory Lane. But it also carried them down plenty of other side avenues and boulevards they didn’t see coming.

“There were things I had never seen in my entire life,” Julie said.

When you spend seven decades of your life as one of the state’s preeminent sportswriters, you tend to collect a treasure trove of memorabilia along the way. For sports fans, Dave’s house could be viewed as one giant treasure chest, given all the unique trinkets tucked within.

“We just went room by room, and I think the thing we found really interesting were all the filing cabinets we had to go through in Daddy’s office, and then the boxes,” Julie said. “The one thing Mom did was label everything, which was good. … Then we went through the filing cabinets in the garage, the back filing cabinets, and came across two first-issue Sports Illustrateds. Just sitting out there.”

But the treasure hunt was just beginning. One clue led to another. The family discovered boxes of autographed footballs, signed biographies from Texas sports legends like Darrell Royal, Tom Landry and Roger Staubach, and of course stacks of vintage Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazines.

Beginning Thursday, fans and friends and collectors will have a chance to take some of these jewels home for themselves. The Campbell family is holding an estate sale through Carl Ballew’s Estate Sales at Dave’s and Reba’s old home at 5800 Mt. Rockwood Circle. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 9 to 3 on Saturday.

When the family first started going through everything, it proved a daunting task.

“If you knew my mother, you knew she was a squirrel. She loved to hang onto things,” Julie said.

Naturally, the Campbells uncovered many items carrying significant sentimental value, family heirlooms that they’ll keep in their possession. Such priceless artifacts included a stack of letters that Dave sent his mother — Julie’s and Becky’s grandmother — when he served in France and Germany during World War II. “Those were fascinating,” Julie said.

Another stack of letters showed that no walls or prison bars could lock out Dave Campbell’s legendary influence and love of football.

“Back in the 70s, Daddy got this letter from an inmate in Huntsville,” Julie explained. “He was a huge football fan, and it was written beautifully. The guy was educated. He was in Huntsville and he loved Texas Football — his parents had sent it to him, and could you believe it, someone stole his magazine. So he was asking for another copy, and Daddy sent it to him, and they kept up a correspondence for years thereafter.

“So, we found those letters. I don’t think Daddy ever inquired why he was in prison and what happened to him. All we could think, because it was the Vietnam era, was that it was a drug charge or something like that. But he was a very well-spoken person.”

Reba had been a crackerjack journalist of her own earlier in her life. She spent 10 years as a news reporter and feature writer for the Waco News-Tribune and Tribune-Herald, and also spent years working as the Central Texas correspondent for United Press International.

As such, the Campbells hung on to numerous old newspaper clippings, along with stacks of vintage Life and Look magazines.

“There’s just stuff we don’t know where it came from and we’ve never seen it before,” Julie said. “A lot of really interesting sports memorabilia — items from the Southwest Conference press tour, the Astrodome when it opened, that kind of thing.”

When the family finally reached the point of sorting through what they wanted to keep and what they were willing to sell, they called Jay Black, the curator at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. Black came over to the Campbell home and carefully selected some items to take back to the museum, including books for the Dave Campbell Library, trinkets for the Southwest Conference gallery, a few items related to inductees to the Hall of Fame.

Given how much Dave loved the museum and considering his longtime service as chairman of the selection committee, it felt like the right thing to do, Julie said.

“We knew Daddy would want them to have basically whatever they wanted,” she said.

Collectors should fear not — a veritable smorgasbord of valuables remains.

“It’s been fascinating, and the sheer volume of it is overwhelming,” Julie said. “Southwest Conference stuff, high school stuff, autographed footballs, a basketball signed by (Kim) Mulkey, (Scott) Drew and Coach (Jerome) Tang. We’ve got this memorial guide from the 1920s for the Immortal Ten, it lists all the press clippings, bio information. It’s the wildest thing I’ve ever seen, from 1927. Just really, really interesting things.”

Naturally, the estate sale will also offer many standard household items, from vintage clothing to furniture, from jewelry to art. They’re even offering some of Dave’s prized Hawaiian plants, which are poised to bloom any day.

But it’s the books and balls and magazines that should keep all the sports fans and collectors satisfied.

“We just can’t keep everything. It would take over,” Julie said.

Added her husband Alan, “People might be camping out.”

My advice would be to bring your shopping bags and get your goodies while you can. After all, this is Dave Campbell’s home we’re talking about.

The state of Texas would be absolutely justified in slapping a historic landmark sign on the cornerstone and preserving the whole thing behind glass.

Dave’s legend will live forever, and it might just live on your shelf.