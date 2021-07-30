Brice Cherry: If ESPN really did meddle, the network's credibility is gone

So, this is still America, and for the time being I’ll give ESPN the presumption of innocence. Right now we’ve got nothing more than He Said-They Said situation.

All that said, if the Big 12’s claims prove to be true, then any shred of integrity ESPN has left will completely evaporate.

Remember when everyone loved ESPN? Back in the 1980s and 90s, they were the network that brought 24/7 sports to the masses for the first time. They did so in a fun, engaging way, behind their lively highlight packages delivered by smart, funny anchors who we grew to love – Chris Berman, Bob Ley, Charlie Steiner, Linda Cohn, Craig Kilborn, Stuart Scott, Dan Patrick and Keith Olbermann. The network’s creative “This is SportsCenter” commercials generated full-on belly laughs, and their “30 for 30” documentaries proved to be some of the best viewing on TV.

Nothing lasts forever, though. Somewhere along the way, ESPN alienated much of its audience. It trimmed the highlights and injected more opinion, more commentary. It drew criticism for an apparent East Coast bias. Fans got tired of SportsCenter harping on the same subjects over and over. The running joke became that SportsCenter featured 27 minutes of Tiger Woods, Tim Tebow and the Yankees, and three minutes of everything else.