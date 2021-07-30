Brice Cherry: If ESPN really did meddle, the network's credibility is gone

Just when you thought realignment couldn’t get any weirder, Bob Bowlsby went all John Rambo.
When Bowlsby, the Big 12 commissioner, pulled the pin and launched his grenade at ESPN this week, it wasn’t a case of accidental friendly fire. This was the commissioner of a Power 5 conference waging full-on war against one of his former allies, a television partner of the Big 12.
Wow, right?
Bowlsby didn’t mince words with his accusations against ESPN. In a “cease and desist” letter to ESPN executive Burke Magnus, Bowlsby said that the Big 12 had gained knowledge that ESPN was meddling behind the scenes in facilitating Oklahoma’s and Texas’s exit to the SEC as well as trying to coax other conferences to poach the remaining Big 12 schools.
“The Big 12 … will not allow its business to be interfered with by its business partners or others,” Bowlsby wrote in the letter.
The commish later told the Associated Press, “I have absolute certainty that they (ESPN) have been involved in manipulating other conferences to go after our members.”
ESPN’s curt reply came a day later. Magnus called Bowlsby’s accusations “vague” and “without merit.”
“To be clear, ESPN has engaged in no wrongful conduct and, thus, there is nothing to ‘cease and desist,’” the ESPN letter said.
So, this is still America, and for the time being I’ll give ESPN the presumption of innocence. Right now we’ve got nothing more than He Said-They Said situation.
All that said, if the Big 12’s claims prove to be true, then any shred of integrity ESPN has left will completely evaporate.
Remember when everyone loved ESPN? Back in the 1980s and 90s, they were the network that brought 24/7 sports to the masses for the first time. They did so in a fun, engaging way, behind their lively highlight packages delivered by smart, funny anchors who we grew to love – Chris Berman, Bob Ley, Charlie Steiner, Linda Cohn, Craig Kilborn, Stuart Scott, Dan Patrick and Keith Olbermann. The network’s creative “This is SportsCenter” commercials generated full-on belly laughs, and their “30 for 30” documentaries proved to be some of the best viewing on TV.
Nothing lasts forever, though. Somewhere along the way, ESPN alienated much of its audience. It trimmed the highlights and injected more opinion, more commentary. It drew criticism for an apparent East Coast bias. Fans got tired of SportsCenter harping on the same subjects over and over. The running joke became that SportsCenter featured 27 minutes of Tiger Woods, Tim Tebow and the Yankees, and three minutes of everything else.
More than anything, people grew tired of ESPN’s politics. Olbermann left ESPN (and later returned again) and became one of the most vocal political commentators in the country. Jason Whitlock, who has worked for ESPN on a couple of occasions and who himself is no stranger to making bombastic, controversial statements, said in 2017, “The channel has become too handcuffed by politics to protect its most experienced and loyal employees.”
In the meantime, ESPN and other cable networks faced an existential crisis. Since 2014, more than 30 million Americans have cut the cord on cable, and that number is expected to grow to nearly 50 million by 2024, according to research from eMarketer. ESPN, like other cable networks, has had to alter the way it did business.
So, back to the Big 12/ESPN kerfuffle. Given that backdrop, it isn’t exactly hard to fathom that ESPN might be tempted to inject itself into college realignment discussions. It has a vested interest, to say the least.
One of ESPN’s properties is the SEC Network. It signed a $3 billion deal with the SEC in 2020 for broadcast rights for all of the league’s games starting in 2024. Adding Texas and Oklahoma to the mix in the SEC only sweetens the pot for ESPN.
More circumstantial evidence: ESPN is in the second year of a 12-year TV deal with the American Athletic Conference, a league which sources told the Associated Press was the conference to which Bowlsby was referring in his cease and desist letter. ESPN, of course, also has a contract with the Big 12, but that deal expires in 2025.
Again, this proves nothing. Check that – it proves motive. But motive alone doesn’t make someone a murderer, nor does it mean that there is enough evidence to convict ESPN as the Big 12 Killer. (A lot of people think Bevo is the real Big 12 Killer.)
But the network is absolutely a person of interest, and if Bowlsby indeed can bank on “absolute certainty” in his charges against ESPN, the commissioner might as well show his cards. Especially since ESPN clapped back with a letter that basically said, “Bring it.”
How sweet would it be if Bowlsby started naming names and busting out documents? Talk about drama. Bring it? Bowlsby could swivel his head back at ESPN and declare, “Oh, it’s already been broughten!”
Instead of Not Another Teen Movie, we’re looking at the premiere of Not Another Conference Realignment Brouhaha.
If the Big 12 is able to confirm its suspicions against ESPN, it might as well serve as a knockout blow to the network’s credibility. How would anyone be able to take ESPN seriously as a news-gathering organization thereafter? ESPN, like every other media outlet that covers sports in the country, has reported on the Big 12/SEC saga extensively.
If they’re found to be culpable in the Longhorns’ and Sooners’ exit? Nope, sorry. You’ve been busted, you can’t be trusted.
And hear this — ESPN’s (dwindling) stable of reporters and anchors aren’t the ones pulling the strings on the conference realignment puppet show. They have many fine men and women stationed all over the country who break stories, cover events and offer up pointed commentary with the best of them. But it’s like anything else in corporate America. The suits make the decisions, and the people on the front lines are the ones who have to live with (and sometimes suffer from) those decisions.
Looks like it’s Bob Bowlsby’s move next. ESPN has called, it’s time for Bob to show his hand. At Big 12 Media Days a couple of weeks ago, I learned for the first time that Bowlsby was a college wrestler, so he’s probably not afraid of a fight.
It’ll be very interesting to see how it all plays out. Did ESPN meddle, and can Bob and the Big 12 prove it?
If it turns out ESPN is guilty, the only thing it’ll be the Worldwide Leader of is Misinformation and Mistrust.