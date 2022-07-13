Brice Cherry: In this rocky football nation, Big 12's new boss must take lead singer role

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

ARLINGTON — During his initial meeting with the media, new Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark was asked to name a little-known fact about himself. He recalled that, growing up, he and his twin brother Michael rotated as drummers in a garage band.

If Yormark is going to be the leader the Big 12 requires in the coming years, the conference will need him to be a little less Ringo, and a little more John or Paul.

He’s getting a rather quick indoctrination into the fact that this is no background music gig. Running the Big 12 is a lead singer assignment, superconference or no superconference.

“I felt like I was a little bit of the underdog going in (to the interview process), just given my background,” Yormark said. “But I’m a pretty confident guy and I felt I could do it. But, I didn’t know if the board wanted to pivot away from the traditional (candidate). And as I started going through the process, I felt like there was a potential appetite for them to do that. I’m excited that they ultimately chose me and feel very honored to be here.”

Yormark was certainly an out-of-the-box choice to replace Bob Bowlsby as Big 12 commissioner. He joins the league from Roc Nation, the hip hop-infused entertainment agency founded by Jay-Z in 2008. Prior to that, Yormark worked as an executive with the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets and with NASCAR. The Big 12 will mark his initial toe dip into the shark-infested waters of big-time college athletics.

Just one day after Yormark was announced as the Big 12’s new chief last month, the Pac-12’s flagship programs USC and UCLA announced that they were bolting for the Big Ten. Welcome to college football, Brett. Those high-maintenance music artists are looking better all the time, right?

Speaking of baptisms by fire, you have to wonder if Yormark stepped off the plane in Dallas, took one face-melting blast of that 110-degree heat index, and wondered just what in the holy hell he’d gotten himself into.

On Wednesday though, he displayed an unflappable cool and charm in his first public event at Big 12 Media Days. Oh, sure, he doled out a few political answers — “Optionality is good, and we’re vetting through all of (our options),” he said, conjuring his Inner Bowlsby with a five-dollar word, when asked specifically about the idea of adding any schools from the floundering Pac-12. But for the most part, Yormark cast a progressive presence. He promised to consider all ideas and options to ensure “what’s best for the conference” going forward.

Yormark spoke of making the Big 12 “younger, hipper, cooler.” Could that mean coaxing his old pals Jay-Z and Beyonce to perform at halftime of the Big 12 championship game? Believe it or not, the Little Drummer Boy didn’t rule out that idea.

“Roc Nation will always be a great resource for me,” he said. “I mean that, to the extent that we can lead in music and do things differently, both on campus and in our championship events. Why not? Why not amplify the experience, why not create more value for the fans?”

Of course, Yormark’s chief task should be less centered on what makes the Big 12 more attractive to the TikTok generation and more focused on what makes it sustainable. That means expansion. That means growing the league’s digital footprint. That means putting the conference in the best position possible for the next round of media rights negotiations in 2025.

To that end, Yormark has a great resource in Bowlsby. Oh, I know that many will consider this idea a hotter take than ERCOT’s suggested thermostat setting, but hear me out. The outgoing Big 12 commissioner gets a bum rap, but he doesn’t deserve the level of scorn that many of the conference’s fans hold for him. While it’s true that the league lost the likes of Oklahoma and Texas on his watch, that has much more to do with the ever-evolving media landscape of college football than any particular mishap on Bowlsby’s part. (Nebraska, Colorado, Missouri and Texas A&M already had a cleat out the door when Bob arrived in 2012.)

Don’t forget that Bowlsby resurrected the Big 12 championship game (a key component in College Football Playoff discussions) and kept the league afloat during the various stages of conference realignment. Bowlsby brought in TCU, West Virginia, BYU, Houston, Cincinnati and Central Florida. That group may not carry the cache of the Sooners or Longhorns as a brand name, but they’re still worthy additions that kept the Big 12 relevant. To wit, Bowlsby said “surviving” was his greatest achievement as commissioner.

If the Big 12 intends to both survive and thrive under Yormark, it must be aggressive in expansion. Again, the new commish danced around that topic with regularity on Wednesday without really saying much of anything, but I wouldn’t read too much into that. At this point, he’s still working two jobs, as his official full-time start date with the Big 12 arrives on Aug. 1.

Yormark did declare the Big 12 “open for business” as it pertained to conference realignment.

“I think it’s fair to say I’ve received a lot of phone calls, a lot of interest,” Yormark said. “People understand the direction of the Big 12, and we’re exploring those levels of interest. Nothing is imminent, but we’re working hard to make sure that we position the Big 12 in the best possible way on a go-forward basis.”

It’s nice to be wanted. The Big 12 hasn’t always been in that position. But, again, in order to ensure long-term viability in the coming Age of Superconferences (sounds like a new Marvel movie, doesn’t it?), Yormark must be proactive, not reactive. Make the calls, don’t receive them. Poach the Pac-12, don’t partner with them.

Or, since this whole conversation happened on a football field, go for the safety blitz instead of dropping back into a zone.

Since getting the job, Yormark has actively sought out conversations with the league’s presidents, athletic directors and head football coaches. Baylor coach Dave Aranda said that he spoke with Yormark on the phone last week and again in person Wednesday, and he walked away from those discussions impressed.

“He strikes me as having a lot of energy, and being very focused,” Aranda said. “There is also a fair amount of brand and promotion and outward-facing. I think that’s probably good for us.”

Baylor President Linda Livingstone, as vice chair of the Big 12 executive committee, was involved in the process of approving Bowlsby’s successor. She said that the conference used recruitment firm TurnkeyZRG, a group that led past commissioner searches for the Pac-12 and ACC. Turnkey assembled a list of candidates, and Livingstone said that Yormark stood out for a variety of reasons.

“Brett rose to the top because we could tell his experience with professional sports, sponsorships, media and entertainment, given where college athletics is going and all the changes taking place with the media rights negotiations coming up, that Brett in combination with a lot of really strong athletic directors across the conference, would be a great combination to position us for the future,” Livingstone said.

The future, especially as it pertains to college football, is a cloudy thing. Those clouds often hide thunderstorms, too. But in that setting, you certainly want a leader who is being called “outward-facing” and “forward-thinking” by his peers.

Nevertheless, it’ll take years to know whether Yormark is the right guy for the Big 12 job. You can’t slap a four-star ranking on this recruit quite yet. As with any hire, the employee must prove themselves over time.

As far as initial impressions go, Yormark struck a winning one, at least from my view. He was personable and engaging, going so far as to shake the hand of each media member and introduce himself in an interview scrum before answering their battery of questions. It didn’t hurt that he also invited all of us to hit up his wife’s New York restaurant, Fresco By Scotto, anytime we were in the Big Apple.

“You just let me know whenever you’re there covering the teams, text me, I’ve got you covered. But the meatballs. The pasta. The fish. It’s fantastic,” he said, fluently speaking the language of the sports scribe. (If you feed us, we will come.)

Yormark never blinked from his easy confidence, either. Asked where that attitude originated, he pointed to his mother, who raised Brett and his two siblings as a single parent while building up her own wallpaper business.

“My mom worked 14 hours a day. She effectively has been my mentor, for both my brother and I and my sister,” he said. “She built a business on her own, through hard work, and she always taught me that nothing replaces hard work. Seeing her do what she did, she paved a path for me. Hopefully I’m doing the same for my kids and setting the right example. Along the way I’ve tasted success, and I guess you could say that through that I’ve gained some confidence.”

“I’m a firm believer that you bet on people,” Yormark added. “The (Big 12) board has bet on me, and I plan on delivering them everything they want and need, and I want to make this very successful for all of us.”

Sounds pretty good. It probably sounds a lot better than Yormark’s old garage band growing up. Those are fun memories for the new Big 12 boss, hanging out with his friends after school while banging away on what he called a “sparkling orange Ludwig drum set.”

Who knows? Maybe a drummer is what the Big 12 needs after all.

In this era of NCAA noise, having someone who can lay down a steady beat could make all the difference.