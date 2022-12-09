Brice Cherry: Instead of a lightning rod, how about treating Griner as a human?

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Try this hypothetical headline on for size: “Wrongfully detained American freed from Russian prison, returning home.”

On the surface, that’s a story everyone in America should celebrate.

But because it’s Brittney Griner, some will, some won’t.

Ever since Griner’s arrest and imprisonment in Russia earlier this year, she has become (choose one): a lightning rod, a cause celebre, the country’s most polarizing celebrity, a Rorschach test for a person’s moral standards. Instead of this: A human being who has been safely returned to her homeland and her family.

Griner never asked for this. She never wanted to be the country’s 80-inch emotional barometer. She merely wanted to try to earn a living playing the game that she loves, a sport in which she has excelled on a national and international stage for more than a decade.

But this is America, circa 2022. One’s opinion on Griner immediately separates the speaker into one camp or another. What you say and, more likely, what you post about BG will generate equal amounts of thumb’s up agreement or red-faced anger, with no room for nuance or middle ground. This isn’t the U.S. It’s the US versus Them.

Look, I’m as guilty as anyone. For all my preaching and pontificating, I fall into the same trap. When you speak or post about Griner, I’m making judgments on your character based on your comments. Those who openly mocked or questioned Griner’s release on Thursday, I judged — harshly. Even seemingly subtle references questioning why the US government might trade a “basketball player” or a “WNBA player” or “that basketball player” for a Russian arms dealer, I viewed with disgust.

Actually, whenever someone called Griner “that basketball player,” I instantly figured you could probably find a white hood and pitchfork in their closet. Fair? No. But that’s just me being honest about it.

And this isn’t the way a civilized society is supposed to work. Again, to steal from my own life, I found myself in a rather heated exchange with a good friend on a text message thread on Thursday morning, regarding Griner and her release. Really ugly, nasty stuff. The rest of our friends on this particular text chain either refrained from commenting altogether or (glumly) tried to keep the peace.

“This text thread looks like America,” one level-headed friend wrote. “People saying hyperbolic stuff and assuming the worst in people before thinking it through. And this from people who’ve known each other a long time. We have to be better than this.”

Those wise words struck a chord. I’d known the friend I’d been angrily debating for 30 years. I consider him as much a brother as a friend. He was a groomsman in my wedding. If friends and brothers can’t disagree with civility, what hope is there for the rest of the country?

Maybe there’s hope after all. I apologized. My friend did, too. We changed the subject and moved on, wounded and, hopefully, wiser.

My hot-blooded reaction also signaled that I may be a little too close to the situation. Look, I like Griner. I liked her when I first met her as a high school senior, through the entire time I covered her basketball career at Baylor. She was (and still is) a likable person. Yes, she has her flaws, she has made her mistakes. Haven’t we all? If we gave more grace than grudges, we’d all be a little bit better off.

But I’m under no illusion that anything will really change. That’s why while it would be admirable for Baylor University to hold some sort of welcome-back ceremony for Griner this season, I fear the response she’d receive. Would there be boos on “Brittney Griner Day” at the Ferrell Center? I can’t help but wonder. And she doesn’t deserve that.

Undoubtedly, many think differently. Some will comment via social media on this very column with those differences of opinion. In fact, in the spirit of Eminem in 8-Mile, let me go ahead and beat those commenters to the punch with exactly what they’ll say: She hates America. She did the crime, she should do the time. She’s a druggie. She didn’t stand for the National Anthem — screw her. And what about Paul Whelan, the U.S. Marine imprisoned in Russia since 2018? Why wasn’t he freed?

I’ve covered some of these takes in past columns about Griner, but in response, I’d say this: No, she doesn’t hate America. Nor does she hate the police or the military. She probably has more understanding about what police and military go through than most, considering her father Raymond is a retired police officer and Vietnam veteran.

Yes, she committed a crime, bringing a trace amount of hashish oil into a foreign country known for its strict drug laws. That wasn’t smart. But her nine-year sentence was unusually harsh, as she was used as a political pawn by Vladimir Putin. Our own government labeled her as “wrongfully detained.” People want to discount her worth because she’s a celebrity, and yet she only was being held in prison in the first place because of that celebrity status.

She indeed once exhibited her constitutionally-protected rights of free speech and questioned why athletes should stand for the National Anthem. She was among hundreds, if not thousands, of Black athletes around the nation taking similar stands, to bring awareness to the issue of police brutality in the wake of high-profile killings of unarmed Black men and women.

For many who bleed red, white and blue, that may be Griner’s biggest “crime” of all. But America is a country built on defiance, on questioning the status quo and protesting injustice. For some people, though, it’s only OK if it’s white folks throwing tea into a harbor rather than Black men and women raising a fist or taking a knee to make a statement against a country that has never fully embraced them as equal.

For Paul Whelan, America’s heart should ache. He absolutely should be freed and on his way back home, too. No wrongfully imprisoned American should have to spend one minute more being held captive by a tyrannical Russian government. But this spirit of “whataboutism” that has infiltrated the national debate only serves to divide the country even more. In this particular case, crying, “What about Paul Whelan?” feels a lot less like actual concern for his well-being than a way to rank Americans on a scale of worthiness of our respect and attention. Meaning this: To a great number of people, the white Marine ranks as a better person than the Black, lesbian basketball player. (So much for equality.)

It’s heartbreaking that Whelan isn’t on a plane home right now. Unfortunately, Russia was unwilling to include him in the prisoner swap that set Griner free. But even Whelan’s own family understood the idea that one free American is better than none.

“There is no greater success than for a wrongful detainee to be freed and for them to go home,” said Paul’s brother David Whelan in a statement. “The Biden Administration made the right decision to bring Ms. Griner home and make the deal that was possible, rather than waiting for one that wasn’t going to happen.”

What Paul Whelan’s own brother deemed as right others will see as wrong.

Welcome home, Brittney.

Welcome to America in 2022.