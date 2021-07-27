Brice Cherry: Introducing seven (sometimes wild) proposals for Baylor going forward

In college athletics, friendship is fleeting. As soon as the kid down the block acquires a shiny, new toy, your friends will abandon you in a heartbeat.
Baylor and the other remaining Big 12 schools must be thinking, Oklahoma and Texas aren’t our friends anymore. They don’t like us. They’ve picked up their ball and left.
So, if you’re Baylor, what do you do? Do you look around for some new friends? Do you hang out with your old pals who didn’t leave? Do you try to make it on your own, as a loner? Such is the dilemma facing Baylor President Linda Livingstone, athletic director Mack Rhoades and the university’s leaders.
Fortunately, I’m here to help. Indulge me while I submit seven proposals for Baylor going forward, ranging from the most plausible to the most outlandish.
Behold, let’s meet your Not-Quite-Magnificent-Seven.
Jump to the American
There is no question that Baylor and several of its Big 12 counterparts would be attractive additions for the American Athletic Conference, aka The American or AAC. A recent story in The Athletic suggested that the American won’t be content to sit back and let the Big 12 or others poach their own teams. They want to be the aggressors.
“The Big 12 appears to be weakened and in a state of panic because their two anchor schools are gone and can’t be replaced,” an AAC source told The Athletic. “I do feel like we can be an aggressor. I feel like our league is pretty stable.”
So, let the vultures commence. Such a marriage would generate obvious benefits. Baylor could restore some old Southwest Conference rivalries with SMU and Houston. If the American added Baylor, Texas Tech, TCU and Oklahoma State to a league that also includes the Mustangs and Cougars along with Memphis, Cincinnati and UCF, among others, it’s a league that would offer viable competition in a variety of sports.
Even the road trips feel enticing. Baylor fans would benefit from some shorter trips with its new Texas compadres, not to mention easy drives to the likes of Tulsa or Tulane. And while it’s not the West Coast, places like Tampa (UCF), Orlando (South Florida) and Philadelphia (Temple) shape up as fun travel destinations. You can bet this particular sportswriter wouldn’t turn down a trip to Memphis either, and a slab of those famous ribs from Rendezvous BBQ.
The big problem centers on the American’s minuscule TV deal. The AAC’s deal with ESPN pays each school in the conference $7 million annually. Big 12 teams are accustomed to getting a lot more. But if the American reshaped its roster, that contract would likely be ripe for renegotiation.
Stay put, ride it out
It’s probably the best plan for long-term survival for the remaining Big 12 schools. And yet I’m betting it doesn’t happen. With the Sooners and Longhorns jumping ship, everyone else sees the shifting landscape ahead. It seems likely that someone else will break ranks and take off for the lifeboats soon.
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby released a statement on Tuesday that referenced the official desire to exit to the SEC by Oklahoma and Texas. The commish tried to preach solidarity.
“We are unwavering in the belief that the Big 12 provides an outstanding platform for its members’ athletic and academic success,” he said. “We will face these challenges head-on, and have confidence that the Big 12 will continue to be a vibrant and successful entity in the near term and into the foreseeable future.”
Unwavering? No offense, but I’m not buying it. As soon as the next domino starts to fall, Bowlsby will find his knees wobbling. The Big 12 will crumble.
Some have suggested the Big 12 go on the offensive and try to poach some of the more eastern-leaning Pac-12 schools, like Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado. Could that arrangement coax football independent BYU or Mountain West-residing Boise State? And then there’s the obvious chess move of going after some of the more successful AAC teams, particularly Houston and UCF. Houston’s been knocking on the Big 12’s door, asking if they could come out to play, for more than 20 years now.
My guess is that no Pac-12 team would leave the relative stability of that conference for the chaotic Big 12. No Pac-12 school has actually left the league since it was formed in 1959. So that leaves the American option. But as soon as Kansas jumps to the Big Ten or West Virginia angles into the ACC, the Big 12 might as well commence with the Going Out of Business Sale.
Start your own conference
It’s a different idea, and an intriguing one. Can’t you just hear this quote emerging from a meeting of the Big 12 athletic directors:
“I move for a vote of no confidence in Chancellor Valorum — er, Commissioner Bowlsby’s leadership.” (Sorry, I went all Star Wars there for a second.)
Bowlsby is an easy villain for fans in this mess, but the commissioner really finds himself in a no-win situation. He didn’t create the changing college landscape, and has actually worked rather well over the years to maximize the Big 12’s earning potential.
But if Baylor and several of its Big 12 buddies wanted to break off on their own, they might be able to craft a league better suited to their liking. Let’s say the Bears break away along with Okie State, TCU and Texas Tech. They bring in UCF, Houston, SMU, BYU, Boise State, Cincinnati and Memphis, and then hook a big fish with a disillusioned Nebraska from the Big Ten. That’s a heck of a 12-team league.
They could forge their own path, negotiate their own new deals better suited for the age of streaming platforms and the NIL. But they’d need to avoid pigeon-holing themselves with the conference name. If you avoid numbers (Big 12, Big Ten) and geography (Southwest, Southeast, etc.), you won’t look as silly later if someone bolts and you’re left with 11 teams instead of 12.
Call it the Conference of Champions. (Hey, Baylor is the reigning NCAA basketball champ, it works). Who wouldn’t want to join that league?
Work out a trade with the SEC
Yep, we’re officially off the rails now.
OK, it wouldn’t really be a trade. And the SEC is kind of like college football’s version of the mafia. Nobody really leaves without ending up littered with bullet holes and tossed in someone’s trunk.
However, stay with me. We know Texas A&M is seething over the way the Texas Big 12 exit has gone down. If anyone would ever leave the conference, it might be the Aggies. If you could beckon A&M back to the Big 12, along with maybe Arkansas, those would be two valuable additions.
Think of the sales pitch to A&M athletic director Ross Bjork. “Look, Ross — you don’t want to be under the thumb of Texas again. If you won this league (and you could), you’d have a clear path to a 12-team playoff. Call up the Hogs and let’s get this done. What do I have to do to put you in this Big 12 today?”
Join the SEC
This one came my way courtesy of a reader. I’d call it a Hail Mary, but that’s more of a Big East thing, considering all the Catholic schools in that basketball league. Let’s call it the Offertory Prayer, because Baylor’s Baptists would be asking the almighty (or at least Mack Rhoades) to take their little tithe and make it erupt from the storehouse in a mighty way.
“Mack Rhoades has performed some minor miracles already, and I wouldn’t put this out of the reality of what’s possible,” wrote Tony, the aforementioned reader.
I would. Sorry, Tony. The SEC needs Baylor like it needs a pimple on prom night. That’s not meant to insult what Baylor has to offer, but put it this way: The SEC didn’t really need Oklahoma or Texas, either. But they’ll end up taking them because they have huge brand names and championship pedigrees. Baylor does not — not in football, anyway.
You could say Baylor and Texas compare favorably in recent years in football, and you’d be right. You can even make the case Baylor has had a better recent run. But Texas still owns four national championships in football, including one this century.
Nah, the SEC isn’t extending an invitation to their party to the Bears. It’s still a more realistic notion than …
Join the Pac-12
It just doesn’t work. It’s an idea that will be bandied about, and perhaps it’s even worth kicking the tires. Jeremy Clark, a 247Sports writer who covers TCU, reported late last week that TCU, Texas Tech and Baylor have already reached out to the Pac-12.
Does the Pac-12 really want those schools, though? Maybe Tech, perhaps OSU. But it can afford to be choosy. “I consider the Pac-12 an exclusive club with a high barrier to entry,” new commissioner George Kliavkoff told the San Jose Mercury News.
As a private, religious institution, Baylor would stick out in the Pac-12 like a teetotaler at a frat party. All Pac-12 schools but Stanford and USC are public, and none have religious affiliations.
It’s also the weakest of all the Power Five conferences in football, and if I were Baylor, I’d look elsewhere.
Become an independent
Could Baylor really go all Fleetwood Mac and go its own way? Currently, there are seven FBS schools that compete as independents in football: Army, BYU, Liberty, New Mexico State, Notre Dame, UConn and UMass.
The reasons differ for each school, but the benefits are obvious. You answer to no one. You create your own schedule. You negotiate your own deals.
But there are strength in numbers for a reason. Schools join conferences so their interests are protected. They join them so they can reap guaranteed payouts in TV and bowl revenue.
Going independent (in football only) also creates all kinds of scheduling headaches. Yes, you’re able to make your own docket and not worry about what the conference office decides, but you also have to come up with 12 nonconference opponents a year rather than two or three. You’re looking for someone to play you in November when they’re well into the thick of their conference race. (Unless you schedule another independent.)
It just doesn’t seem like a logical alternative for Baylor. And then you think back to the origins of the university itself, long before it settled in Waco. Any good Bear who’s gone through Line Camp knows the name of the university’s original home.
Independence.
Hey, maybe it’s not as crazy as it seems.