Brice Cherry: It won't take long to 'Cotton' to this new book

Mr. Corgill was kind enough to send me an advance copy last year, asking if I might provide a book jacket comment, which I was happy to do.

Knowing that publication was arriving this week, I called Mr. Corgill’s number on Monday to talk about the book’s release, only to learn that he had unexpectedly passed away over the weekend. I was so sorry to hear that. Though I did not know Mr. Corgill very well, I considered him to be a kindhearted and generous person who had a true talent for the written word.

On Saturday, Cotton will sign copies of his new book, which is now available for pre-orders on Amazon, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Coryell Museum Historical Center in Gatesville. Limited copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event. Gatesville Mayor Gary Chumley has also declared Saturday as “Cotton Davidson Day,” in light of the former quarterback’s many achievements and his dedication to the Gatesville community.

Despite Corgill’s passing, the event will go on as planned. “My Dad would have wanted it that way,” Corgill’s daughter said.