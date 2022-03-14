Brice Cherry: It's all (unpredictable) Madness, but Baylor teams will put up a fight

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Madness is here, but for Baylor fans there’s still a chance for much Gladness.

March truly is one of the most insane months of the sporting calendar. I recently tweeted that someday they’ll just list “March” as my time of death, and several sportswriter and sports broadcaster types chimed in with their understanding.

But that’s my problem, not yours. Because if you’re a college basketball fan, this is the greatest time of the year, bar none.

And I get it. Actually, I’ve long said that I’d vote for any presidential candidate, regardless of party affiliation, who made the first Thursday of the NCAA tournament a National Holiday. It should be, shouldn’t it? Call it the National Day of Madness, give all government employees and school children the day off, and let’s put it in the books already.

If you’re a Baylor backer, you’re probably approaching the upcoming men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments with some mixture of hopeful enthusiasm and nervous anticipation. Both teams are fully capable of making a run at another national title, which would be the second straight for Scott Drew’s team and the fourth overall for the BU women’s program, now led by first-year coach Nicki Collen. Of course, both dens of Bears are susceptible to being bounced before the Final Four, too.

Hence, Madness.

Even though Collen’s women garnered a 2 seed compared to the No. 1 seed that Drew’s bunch landed, I think I like the BU women’s chances a little better. Mostly, because they’re healthier. NaLyssa Smith got banged around a bit in Sunday’s Big 12 tournament final against Texas, but she ended up returning to finish out the game, much to the delight of BU fans.

Smith has expanded her already well-stuffed tool box to include some additional cool-looking power tools this season. She’s the personification of Baylor’s hopes. But the X-factor is the Bears’ 3-point shooting. Ja’Mee Asberry, Sarah Andrews and Jordan Lewis have combined to hit 187 shots from distance this season at a 38.7 percent clip. As ESPN analyst Carolyn Peck noted on Sunday, if they’re knocking those shots down in the tournament, the Bears will be tough to beat.

Obviously, it’s always a benefit for the top 16 women’s seeds to get a couple more home games for the first two rounds. The second-seeded Bears will be favored to get past 15th-seeded Hawaii and either seventh-seeded Ole Miss or 10th-seeded South Dakota to return to the Sweet 16 for the 16th time in school history.

Beyond that, Baylor’s road through the Wichita Regional will naturally grow more rigorous. Third-seeded Michigan, fourth-seeded Tennessee and sixth-seeded BYU, a future Big 12 foe, all represent significant hurdles. If the Bears could make it all the way to the regional final, they could get a date with top-seeded Louisville, always a formidable opponent. Longtime Baylor fans well remember Baylor’s Sweet 16 loss to Jeff Walz’s Louisville squad in 2013, in Brittney Griner’s final college game. I think the Cardinals might still be swishing in off-balance 3s.

However it turns out, count me among those disappointed that the NCAA selection committee didn’t toss Baylor into the same region as Kim Mulkey’s LSU team. A Baylor-LSU matchup would’ve served up more drama than anything you’ll find on Netflix, Hulu or Apple TV this month.

As for Drew’s reigning champs, they’re the 1 seed that everyone seems to be overlooking. It’s understandable and perhaps unfair all at once.

Sure, they’re banged up. Losing “Everyday Jon” — Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua — for the season in February was a harsh blow. LJ Cryer has played only once since Jan. 25 due to a nagging foot injury. Their absences have been evident, even as the Bears have tweaked and adjusted and navigated their way through the Big 12’s choppy waters.

This team can still cross its Ts as well as anyone in the country, though. Meaning this: They’re tough, they’re talented, and they’re tournament-tested. Kendall Brown, Jeremy Sochan and Matthew Mayer provide supreme size and athleticism on the wings, and Flo Thamba has the ability to be an elite rim protector.

But the real question is this — can the Bears take care of the ball and shoot well enough to get through a brutal East region? That’s where Cryer would make a significant difference, should he be able to play again. Because when Adam Flagler isn’t making his 3s, Baylor’s offense becomes infinitely more beatable. Sorry to say, but Sochan, Brown, Mayer and point guard James Akinjo aren’t high-percentage options from deep.

Baylor fans are undoubtedly grateful for an easy trip to Fort Worth for the Bears’ first two NCAA tournament games. Assuming they get past those contests (and that’s no slam dunk, as the Marquette-North Carolina winner should provide a tussle), they’ll be headed to Philadelphia for the second weekend, where the region grows even more grimacing. UCLA, Texas, Purdue, Kentucky — it’s a loaded field, to be sure.

So, bring on the Insanity. Bring on the Craziness. Bring on the Madness. Predictions are always futile at this time of year, but I’ll offer up two that I feel most confident about:

Somebody will bust my bracket before the first weekend ends. (Yours too, sorry.)

And this: Baylor’s men and women will be a tough out, no matter who they play.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.