Brice Cherry: J-Mo takes the other chair for once, but he earned it

In his role as “Voice of the Bears,” John Morris asks a lot of questions. Far too many to remember, honestly.

Since 2015, Morris has saved some of his best, most engaging questions for Baylor’s “Lunch With a Legend” series. He acts as moderator for those bi-monthly events, which are hosted by the university’s Alumni Engagement department. He has probed and extracted great stories from the likes of Clyde Hart, Grant Teaff, Dave Campbell, Sophia Young-Malcolm, Don Trull, Lawrence Elkins and Jason Jennings, among others.

But not this week. This time, J-Mo found himself in the other chair.

Yep, Morris served as this week’s Legend. And why not? He absolutely fits the bill, even if he’s too humble and gracious to say it.

“It was weird being on the other side,” Morris admitted.

He tried to avoid that chair as long as he could. Doug Fertsch, Baylor’s senior director of Alumni Outreach, had been after Morris for years, trying to persuade him to shift from interviewer to interviewee. Fertsch told Morris that it was his mission to subject him to the “Lunch with a Legend” treatment before he, Fertsch, retired.