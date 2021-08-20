Brice Cherry: J-Mo takes the other chair for once, but he earned it

In his role as “Voice of the Bears,” John Morris asks a lot of questions. Far too many to remember, honestly.
Since 2015, Morris has saved some of his best, most engaging questions for Baylor’s “Lunch With a Legend” series. He acts as moderator for those bi-monthly events, which are hosted by the university’s Alumni Engagement department. He has probed and extracted great stories from the likes of Clyde Hart, Grant Teaff, Dave Campbell, Sophia Young-Malcolm, Don Trull, Lawrence Elkins and Jason Jennings, among others.
But not this week. This time, J-Mo found himself in the other chair.
Yep, Morris served as this week’s Legend. And why not? He absolutely fits the bill, even if he’s too humble and gracious to say it.
“It was weird being on the other side,” Morris admitted.
He tried to avoid that chair as long as he could. Doug Fertsch, Baylor’s senior director of Alumni Outreach, had been after Morris for years, trying to persuade him to shift from interviewer to interviewee. Fertsch told Morris that it was his mission to subject him to the “Lunch with a Legend” treatment before he, Fertsch, retired.
“I kept him at arm’s length, and said, ‘No, no, no. We’ve got lots of real legends we need to get to before me,’” Morris said. “But he kept after me, and with this one he said it would be good to have me as our first one back, live and in person, because we haven’t had one since January 2020, because of the (COVID-19) break. So, I said, ‘OK, if you think so, let’s do it.’”
So, that’s how Morris found himself as the guy telling the stories instead of hunting for them. On Thursday, Morris and many of his friends, family and co-workers filled up the great hall of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame for a lively gab session, with Jerry Hill of the Baylor Bear Insider acting as moderator.
When J-Mo scanned the crowd and saw all the faces, he almost had to pinch himself to make sure he wasn’t dead.
“It was very fun. I don’t know if this is right to say this or not, but it’s like being a guest at your own funeral,” he said, chuckling. “My family’s there, a bunch of friends are there, Baylor people are there. It was kind of a gathering, and I thought it was interesting, because it was people from sort of your whole life, all walks of life, that aren’t often together in the same place.”
Morris grew up in Danville, Kentucky, the son of a preacher man. His parents were Baylor graduates, and when it came time to shop for colleges he made an obligatory visit to Waco.
He never left.
Of course, it helps when you fall in love. With Baylor, sure. Beyond that, the university is where he met his wife, Terri. He also found his passion for broadcasting nurtured at Baylor, and he couldn’t have had a much better teacher. In 1984, four years after he graduated Baylor, he started filling in for the legendary Frank Fallon on Bear basketball broadcasts. Three years after that, he joined Fallon on the BU football broadcast team.
Without Frank Fallon, the “Voice of the Bears” may never have found his voice.
“Any time I have the opportunity talk about him and sing his praises, I love that,” Morris said. “I wouldn’t be where I am without Frank, and working with him was the greatest learning experience anybody could have.”
J-Mo worked at KWTX-TV for 15 years before joining Baylor full-time. As the university’s assistant athletic director for broadcasting, he provides play-by-play for all of the Bears’ football and men’s basketball games. Entering the 2021 season, he has called 390 consecutive BU football games, a streak even Cal Ripken could respect.
I don’t know if Morris ever took a trumpet lesson, but I do know he’s not one to toot his own horn. So allow me: The guy is great at what he does. He knows his stuff and prepares earnestly for all of his various broadcasts. And he calls a good game, with just the right balance of information and excitement. In 2019, he was honored by the National Sports Media Association as the Texas Co-Sportscaster of the Year.
Morris also hosts a radio show on ESPN Central Texas each weekday, and moderates the weekly Baylor Coaches Show during the school year. And if all of that didn’t keep him busy enough, he calls Baylor’s third-tier television broadcasts, taking the mic for everything from acrobatics and tumbling to tennis.
Between Morris and the University of Texas’s Craig Way, they are the one-armed paper hangers of broadcasters. These guys are prolific, man.
“That’s not a contest I want to win. I would cede that to Craig Way,” laughed Morris, noting that he tries to maintain a healthy work-life balance. (As much as his crazy schedule allows, anyway.)
Morris isn’t just the Voice of the Bears, he’s also the Smile. If he couldn’t win the title as the Nicest Guy in Waco, he’d at least be first runner-up. He’s perpetually friendly, warm, approachable.
Across the country, one question people continually ask about Baylor basketball coach Scott Drew is this: “Is he really like that? Is he really that bubbly?”
Yes, he is. The more time you spend with Drew, you get that. That’s just Scott.
In the same vein, that’s just J-Mo. He really is that nice.
Clearly, the man loves what he does for a living. Morris, who now has three grandchildren, said he hopes and intends to keep calling games as long as he enjoys it. And he still does — immensely.
“There’s nothing like doing a live game. Nothing is scripted, you don’t know what’s going to happen,” Morris said. “I do feel like I’m still learning. I worked at Channel 10 for 15 years, and then into radio full-time after that. I still feel like I’m learning what I’m doing, and by no means have I perfected anything. There’s always something you can do better.”
Soon enough, he’ll return to the other side of the mic, the one where he gets to ask the questions. But even though he fought it as long as he could, he was grateful for the chance to sit in the Legend’s chair, to share a few stories about the job he loves with the people he loves even more.
He had fun with it. Just like he does with his job.
You’ve heard of fake it till you make it? That’s never been the case with Morris. He made broadcasting his livelihood for good reason. You can’t fake that kind of joy.
“That’s the way I feel, and I hope that comes across,” Morris said. “I don’t know how you can put in this many hours and do it for this long and be faking it. I do love it. I love broadcasting, and I don’t know what I’d be doing if I wasn’t doing that. I like doing this as much as anything I can imagine doing. It’s been great, and I wouldn’t change anything along the way. Just love what I’m doing.”