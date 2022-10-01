Brice Cherry: Jerryworld feels a thousand miles away for these Bears

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

What it was: a rematch between last year’s Big 12 title game finalists.

What it was not: a preview of this year’s championship clash.

Oh, Mike Gundy’s poised, ninth-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys absolutely could return to Jerryworld to play for that trophy again. But these 16th-ranked Baylor Bears won’t be there to join them.

It’s not just the 36-25 loss that Baylor absorbed on Saturday at a gold-encrusted McLane Stadium that illustrates that truth. After all, it’s only one conference loss for the Bears (3-2, 1-1). The loss isn’t what convinces me that the 2022 Bears are something other than a championship club. It’s who they have revealed themselves to be in these first five games of the year that tells me all I need to know.

They’re Taylor Swift. Or Madonna. Or Bob Dylan. (I’m covering all my generational bases here).

Meaning this: They’re always reinventing themselves.

Remember way back before Baylor’s season opener against Albany when Dave Aranda expressed the importance of crafting an identity? Well, it seems as though these Bears are always having to reset their passwords, because someone is either stealing their identity or they’re just losing sight of it.

Before the season, I thought Baylor could be a 9-3 team, based on the experience it returned in the lines, opposed by a schedule that broke a little tougher than last year. Today, they look more like 8-4. That’s not bad. But it’s likely not what Baylor fans hoped for before the season. When you’ve tasted the Sugar, you don’t necessarily want to settle for a rendezvous with the Liberty Bowl.

Identity isn’t just a scheme thing, though that’s part of it. Baylor looks to run to set up the pass, aiming to use that zone blocking scheme to chew up chunks of positive yardage before potentially catching the defense off-guard with play-action opportunities. That’s hardly a novel concept in the annals of football. And, for the most part, it has worked for the Bears.

For the most part. Translation: not always.

Sometimes Baylor’s commitment to the run borders on stubborn foolishness. Personally, I hated Baylor’s play call when it was backed up in the shadow of its own end zone in the second quarter, where it pitched the ball to Richard Reese. The licking-their-lips Cowboys converged, and the play had no chance from the start, leading to a safety.

It wasn’t a bad play just because it was a run, mind you. Plow through the tackles there with Reese and give yourself a little breathing room, even a yard or two, and that would be fine. But a pitch? Yecch. (At least forty thousand Baylor fans just grumbled and nodded.)

Certainly, it’s easy to criticize such a play when the outcome is so disastrous. My corrective lenses double as hindsight goggles, but as a sportswriter I don’t have the pressure of making the play call when everything matters. Nevertheless, I had to ask — what were you guys thinking?

After acknowledging that Oklahoma State had the play read perfectly, Aranda said, “That play, in particular, had been a positive play a week earlier. So I think we were looking at it from that lens.”

Yeah, OK. But not from your own end zone. Down there, it’s far too dangerous to put the car in reverse in an attempt to drive forward.

In a game like this, the players clearly aren’t the only culprits. It wasn’t really the greatest game for the play-callers, either. For instance, Baylor loves to dance on the knife’s blade when it comes to fourth down. Sometimes the Bears pulled off some slick dance moves, like when Blake Shapen connected with Monaray Baldwin for a 70-yard touchdown on a 4th-and-5 late in the third quarter. Other times they stabbed themselves. A possession earlier, Shapen threw incomplete on 4th-and-2 from his own 33-yard-line, with an eternity still to play.

Oklahoma State cashed in with a chip-shot field goal moments later.

Aggressive or reckless? You be the judge.

But, again, identity isn’t just about what play you run on 4th-and-2 or any other down. It goes deeper than that. It’s internal. It’s a belief, an understanding deep down in your soul. It’s what motivates your method in the first place.

After the game, Aranda said that the Bears displayed some of their highest levels of confidence in the practices leading up to both the BYU and Oklahoma State games. Given that those games turned out as losses for the Bears, the coach interpreted that as false confidence. Certainly, Baylor has ping-ponged between outbursts of bold aggression and apprehensive confusion this season. Heck, you could see the Bears’ back-and-forth waffling manifest itself throughout Saturday’s four quarters against OSU.

The Cowboys, in contrast, stayed cool, even when being chased and feeling the Bears breathing down their necks.

“I think there’s a lot of confidence with them,” Aranda said of OSU. “And I would probably call it grounded confidence. I think we’re not there yet.”

The good news: Baylor won’t lose next week. The Bye Week Academy Open Daters won’t beat the Bears. BU linebacker Dillon Doyle referenced the bye week multiple times in his postgame interview, saying he believes it falls at a good time for the Bears, and Aranda agreed.

The Bears could use a time of self-reflection. Instead of swagger and confidence, this team might want to embrace humility and hunger.

“I’m kind of thankful that we’re going into a bye week, because now we can have a little bit of humility going forward,” Doyle said, “and just say, ‘Hey, what are we?’ and kind of move forward with honesty.”

Honesty is the best policy. We’ve all heard that before. So, allow me to drop a couple of truth bombs.

The 2022 Bears are a pretty good team.

They’re just not a championship team, even in a cannibalistic Big 12 that could produce 10 bowl teams.

Not unless they reinvent themselves in a major way.