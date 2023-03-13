Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

“Ev’rythin’s like a dream in Kansas City, it’s better than a magic lantern show.”

Who knows if Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark knows those lyrics from the timeless Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Oklahoma!” but if not, Yormark should’ve at least gotten a sense of them over the past week.

For nobody does the Big 12 basketball tournament like Kansas City.

It really goes back to the old Big Eight days. Kansas City hosted the tournament in that now-defunct conference throughout its duration at the old Kemper Arena, and as such the folks there are truly invested in it. They roll out the red carpet in a way that neither of the other two cities the Big 12 briefly flirted with in the past, Dallas or Oklahoma City, could ever match.

The Big 12’s contract with the City of Kansas City for hosting the annual basketball tournament runs through 2027. There’s been rumblings and grumblings from some factions of fans in the conference about the idea of moving it elsewhere after that. But no matter where you hold it, there will always be rumblings and grumblings. That thunder of discontent is normal, even healthy, for you simply can’t keep everyone happy all the time.

Don’t be fooled — Kansas City is where this tournament belongs. There are numerous reasons, but let’s hit on a few of the obvious.

Geography

KC is smack dab in the middle of everything. It just makes sense from a geographical standpoint.

Honestly, with the Big 12 adding its four new members this summer in BYU, Cincinnati, UCF and Houston, the conference will become more far-flung than ever. That makes Kansas City’s accessible location in the middle of the country all the more appealing.

Now, one of the great complaints among fans of some Big 12 schools, particularly those located in Texas, is that programs like Iowa State and Kansas benefit from a massive home-court advantage in KC. To that contention, I’d counter: Get your hind quarters in your car (or on a plane) and get yourself to KC. It’s not a hard trip for the majority of schools in the conference.

Wherever you hold a conference event, someone will always have the advantage of proximity. For years, Oklahoma City hosted the Big 12 baseball tournament in Bricktown. Without fail, the biggest crowds at that event always attended the games involving either the Sooners or Cowboys. Moreover, the football championship game’s home in Arlington proves convenient for large swaths of fans in Texas.

Yes, there are lots of Jayhawks around KC, as well as smaller pockets of K-State Wildcat supporters. And you’d better believe that the city often feels like South Ames. Last week, everywhere I went, I probably bumped into no less than a dozen Cyclone diehards, including some literally wearing rose-colored glasses. But if you’re complaining that your favorite team endured an unfair “burnt end” in KC because of the combustible road environment, I’d remind you that the tickets are open to fans in all color sweatshirts and quarter-zips.

Basically, show up or shut up.

Facilities

When Kansas City introduced the T-Mobile Center (then called the Sprint Center) in 2007, it gave the city a sparkling, modern new arena to call home. KC doesn’t have an NBA or NHL team, so the Big 12 basketball tourney is really its flagship event. Sure, the building also hosts concerts, UFC fights and arena football, among other things. But it exists mostly as a venue for one week in March, when it’s the Mecca for Big 12 hoops.

Since 2010, the T-Mobile Center has hosted the Big 12 men’s tourney, and it’s the perfect setting. Slick and sharp, but also easily accessible with good sight lines from most places in the arena. It’s a short walk from many of the city’s downtown hotels.

I say good sight lines from most places, and this leads to my own bit of self-serving grumbling. Yormark moved the media up to the nosebleed press box for this year’s men’s tourney. It’s been a trend at basketball arenas (and other sports venues) in recent years to push the media further and further away from the action, in order to sell courtside seats at a premium to fans willing to pay for them. I realize that nobody but the media members themselves really care. Yormark himself called it a move “for the good of the conference.”

But I can assure you, it’s a whole lot easier for us to do our jobs when we’re closer to the action and more aware of what’s going on. That truth was laid bare this past week when encountering the stark contrast between the media seating for the men’s tourney, where you needed a team of Sherpas to reach your seat, and for the women’s tourney at Municipal Auditorium, where we still withheld our old courtside spots.

End of rant. As for Municipal, aka Muni, it is not long for this world from a Big 12 perspective. The women’s tournament moves over to T-Mobile in 2024, as the conference will space out its two tournaments over the span of week to 10 days.

It’s a long overdue move from the sense of equality. The women deserve a nice arena in which to play. Muni was showing its age (it opened in 1935) when I last attended the women’s tournament in 2012, and it has only added more wrinkles in the decade since. I overheard more than one fan or media member label the place “a dump.”

But I’ve got a love-hate relationship with Muni. I’ll certainly miss the courtside media accommodations and the sense of history in the building, even while I acknowledge that T-Mobile has more of the bells and whistles people in 2023 have come to expect. I also fear that spreading out the two tournaments will thin the crowd for the women’s games. That notion was confirmed by a member of the Iowa State athletic department with whom I shared a ride on the media shuttle one day last week.

“Our fans love Kansas City,” she said. “But I just don’t see them coming for 10 days. And if they have to choose, they’re going to choose the men.”

Ambience/Atmosphere

This is KC’s trump card. The crowds at the games are fantastic, let’s start there. It’s a knowledgeable fan base for basketball.

The city itself has a delectable appeal as a tourist destination, too. (I chose my adjective purposefully.) As a food city, what’s not to love about KC? The barbecue is to die for, and if it does indeed kill you, there’s no better way to go. Beyond the ’cue, there are many other fine eating establishments worth visiting. A longtime favorite of Team Trib — and our first stop when we arrived in town last Wednesday, even before checking into the hotel — is Stroud’s, which is renowned for scrumptious, succulent pan-fried chicken and cinnamon rolls so sinful they should come with a warning label. (Caution: Explicit Deliciousness.)

There are cool things to see when you’re not soaking up all the hoops, too. If you’re into fun, educational, interactive museums, you can’t go wrong at the College Basketball Experience, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, or the American Jazz Museum.

But the people themselves are KC’s greatest treasure. Remember that red-carpet treatment I referenced? It’s not a blanket statement, it’s as true as it gets.

The locals want to ensure that your visit is a pleasant one. They truly care about the Big 12 tournament. Whenever I found myself encountering Kansas City people last week, be it on the media shuttle, in the hotel, in the arenas, walking around town, or even at a local park when I was out playing disc golf, they couldn’t have been friendlier or more helpful. The cynic out there might suggest that those shuttle drivers and arena workers are paid to be hospitable. But trust me on this, it’s not the same everywhere you go, even in similar settings.

Nobody does it better than Kansas City. From now to eternity, this is where the Big 12 basketball tournament needs to be.

“From what I’ve seen and the people I’ve spoken to, it’s a great fit for our conference,” Yormark said. “Walking around the community, Power and Light District, the engagement, the activation supporting our conference is fantastic. And we don’t need to share our voice with anyone else. … So, this is home. It’s home through ’27, and I don’t see why we wouldn’t continue it beyond that.”

Good call, Brett.

When it comes to the Big 12 tourney, Kansas City has gone about as fur as they (or anyone else) can go.