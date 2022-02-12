Brice Cherry: Let these gritty, resilient Bears be themselves

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It’s not always fair, but we do it anyway. Whether it’s players or coaches or entire teams, we play the Match Game.

We match up a guy against another guy. We compare this team to that one, this coach to his predecessor. With this Baylor men’s basketball team, we can’t help but measure it against the unforgettable one that immediately came before, since that one ascended all the way to a national championship.

Like I said, not fair. We really need to let these Bears be who they are, because who they are is something to admire.

They showed it again Saturday in a 80-63 win over No. 20 Texas in a nearly-full Ferrell Center. They’re meaner than a Clint Eastwood glare, more resilient than a horror-movie villain who just refuses to die. These guys are tough, man.

These Bears have had to lick their wounds so much this season that they’re suffering from envelope mouth. They suffered another brutal injury when their ultimate clock-punch player, junior forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, collapsed onto the court in the first half. Baylor didn’t immediately know the extent of Everyday Jon’s knee injury after the game, but labeled it “significant.” Suffice it to say, that’s not good for the Bears.