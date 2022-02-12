Brice Cherry: Let these gritty, resilient Bears be themselves

It’s not always fair, but we do it anyway. Whether it’s players or coaches or entire teams, we play the Match Game.
We match up a guy against another guy. We compare this team to that one, this coach to his predecessor. With this Baylor men’s basketball team, we can’t help but measure it against the unforgettable one that immediately came before, since that one ascended all the way to a national championship.
Like I said, not fair. We really need to let these Bears be who they are, because who they are is something to admire.
They showed it again Saturday in a 80-63 win over No. 20 Texas in a nearly-full Ferrell Center. They’re meaner than a Clint Eastwood glare, more resilient than a horror-movie villain who just refuses to die. These guys are tough, man.
These Bears have had to lick their wounds so much this season that they’re suffering from envelope mouth. They suffered another brutal injury when their ultimate clock-punch player, junior forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, collapsed onto the court in the first half. Baylor didn’t immediately know the extent of Everyday Jon’s knee injury after the game, but labeled it “significant.” Suffice it to say, that’s not good for the Bears.
It also would have been perfectly understandable if the glassy-eyed Bears had gone into a funk after Tchamwa Tchatchoua went to the locker room. They’d lost their battery pack, their defensive anchor. More to the point, their buddy was hurting.
Instead, they played harder. They picked up the slack. They stuck their chin out and took UT’s best punch. Honestly, that’s pretty inspiring stuff.
“I was really, really proud of how they did that,” head coach Scott Drew said. “Obviously Jon’s so likable, and everybody’s hurting and feeling (for him). They did a great job of saying, ‘We’ll pick this one up for you, Jon, we’re going to win it for you.’”
They’ve had to do that a lot this year. Remember, the Bears were already playing without leading scorer LJ Cryer, who missed a fifth straight game with a foot injury. In a very real way, we haven’t been able to fully judge this Baylor team, because they haven’t been healthy enough to do so.
But if you’re looking for an identity, look no further. They’re tough, they’re gritty, they’re pesky. To opponents, they’re more aggravating than Waco’s construction traffic jams.
They embody Everyday Jon’s spirit — apparently even when he’s not on the court.
“This year we’re facing different battles,” said guard Adam Flagler, who led the Bears with 20 points. “As a team we’re continuing to stick together.”
I don’t want to necessarily say they’re the opposite of Chris Beard’s Texas team. The Longhorns looked plenty sharp in taking down Kansas earlier in the week, and obviously it’s hard to win on the road in the Big 12. Dude, it’s hard to win in the Big 12, period.
Instead, I’ll just let Texas speak for themselves. Both Beard and multiple UT players used the word “soft” to describe their reaction to Baylor’s hustling, switching defense and the grit the Bears demonstrated. Beard even sent his entire five-man starting lineup into the postgame press conference, as a message that they needed to collectively own up to their shortcomings.
“They came ready to play, we didn't,” said Longhorns guard Courtney Ramey. “We let the Kansas game be our championship. … They wanted it more, and it just showed tonight. I think all 13 (Texas) players can say we played soft today, and they didn't. They made more plays than us, they played aggressive.”
As a group, the Bears were ready to rumble. Flo Thamba protected the rim like an armed security guard, ushering out several of UT’s more ill-advised shots. He probably had the Longhorns wishing they still had Mo Bamba on campus, but alas, that big man now starts for the NBA’s Orlando Magic.
And give it up for James Akinjo, too. Still recovering from a bruised tailbone, Akinjo definitely proved to be a pain in the butt for the Longhorn defenders, thanks to his heads-up ballhandling and passing, which resulted in several easy dunks for his teammates.
Again, it’s hard not to compare these Bears to last year’s Bears, partially because last year’s Bears were more unforgettable than Nat King Cole. I’m as guilty as anyone. I’m on record this season as noting that the Bears’ current crop of guards are plenty good, but still a notch below last year’s backcourt.
That’s a fairly obvious observation, considering last year’s bunch included the National Defensive Player of the Year in Davion Mitchell, the NCAA tournament’s Most Outstanding Player in Jared Butler, and a heady veteran shooter in MaCio Teague. Mitchell and Butler are getting regular NBA playing time these days, while Teague is grinding away for the Utah Jazz’s G-League affiliate.
None of that should matter when it comes to the 2021-22 Baylor Bears. They don’t need to live in the shadow of last year’s once-in-a-lifetime national champs. Let’s just all agree to let them be themselves.
Whether that means they’re good enough to win another Big 12 title or to compete for another Final Four remains to be seen. So much of the postseason depends on matchups. It depends on making shots and limiting turnovers. You've got to stay healthy, too. If I had to guess, Everyday Jon will be relegated to more of a cheerleader-coach role the rest of the year. The Bears persevered on Saturday, but they’re going to miss him on the court.
The Bears are going to win more games this season. Will they win more championship trophies? Shoot, I don’t know.
This much is clear: If they lose, it won’t be because they’re not tough enough.