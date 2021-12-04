Brice Cherry: Live it up, Bears, you earned this championship party

Is it possible for me to criticize Baylor’s decision and admire the Bears’ stubbornness all at once? Because that’s where I’m at with this one. Personally, I hated the call (again). I’m not paid to coach, but I definitely would’ve punted in that situation. And no one can deny that the game turned in that moment, as the Cowboys drove the field for their first touchdown, pulling within a touchdown and a two-point conversion of tying the game. They seized the momentum in a mighty way.

Yet the Bears have fully committed themselves to being who they are, and if you're new around here, allow me to introduce them. They're a hard-nosed, audacious bunch that refuses to shrink from a challenge. Doesn’t matter if that challenge is the offense going for it on 4th-and-1 from its own 36 or if the challenge requires the defense stopping the other guys on 4th-and-1 for the whole, dadgummed ball game.

I can respect that steadfastness. Be you, BU. Because, honestly, the Bears never reach this point, never put themselves in position for a championship, if they shrink from that attitude.