Brice Cherry: Living in Matthew Mayer Time makes daylight last forever for Bears

Bears sharp in 85-49 blowout of Norfolk State to open NCAA tourney FORT WORTH – When Baylor is burying 3-pointers, playing gritty defense, and getting strong contributions from everybody, better take your flog…

FORT WORTH — You can set your Apple Watch by it. Whenever Baylor’s goateed, mullet-wearing senior forward starts doing stuff, the Bear fans call it out from the stands.

“It’s Matthew Mayer time!” they’ll bellow.

It certainly was in top-seeded Baylor’s 85-49 first-round NCAA win over Norfolk State on Thursday. And if the Bears can live in that tropical time zone known as Matthew Mayer Time (MMT), they’re capable of springing forward all the way back to the Final Four. Heck, in MMT, another national title isn’t even out of the realm of possibility.

Do away with Daylight Saving Time if you must, Congress. Just don’t do away with MMT.

Mayer has long been a fan favorite in Bear Country, and it’s perfectly understandable why. He’s flashier than Lady Gaga’s closet. I’ve actually heard people compare him to Pistol Pete Maravich before. (The floppy hair helps). Which may be sacrilege, sure, considering Pistol Pete was a Hall of Famer and a member of the NBA’s 75th anniversary team, but it’s certainly high praise to Mayer’s slick skill set.

When he’s doing all the things all the time — not just in bursts — like he was against Norfolk, you’re not going to beat Baylor. Forget about it. I don’t care who you are, what you’re seeded. Peak Mayer gives the Bears an unbeatable extra dimension.

That’s all the things, mind you. Not just the shooting or the occasional highlight-worthy dunk. Mayer shot beautifully on this day, hitting 4 of 7 from 3-point range and 8 of 12 from the floor overall on his way to a career-high 22 points. But it was really more than that. He played the passing lanes and poked away steals. He swooped in for an offensive rebound and putback. He demonstrated veteran-level court awareness.

It may not have been Mayer at his flashiest, but might it have been his best all-around game?

“I don’t know, I think I’ve had some pretty good games,” Mayer said. “But I think this was a pretty good one. This one was a lot easier, I would say. Because (the Spartans) were playing in a zone and my teammates were just whipping the ball around and finding me. So, I didn’t really feel like I had to do too much.”

To be fair to Mayer’s non-mulleted teammates, this wasn’t just the Matthew Mayer Show. Led by James Akinjo at the quarterback position, the Bears got everyone involved. Five players scored in double figures. When Adam Flagler picked up his second foul three minutes into the game and headed to the bench, the Bears kept knocking in 3s. Akinjo drilled one. Then the pink-coiffed Jeremy Sochan. Then Mayer.

That’s bigger than big. I wrote earlier in the week that unless LJ Cryer returns (he didn’t), the Bears don’t really have a high-percentage outside shooter beyond Flagler. But if Mayer and the fellas are burying shots at that kind of rate, Baylor is going to be hard to beat.

Last year when Baylor was storming its way to the program’s first NCAA championship, it relied on a proven recipe of spacing the floor and knocking down a high percentage of its 3-point attempts, and getting after teams with dogged defense.

The Bears, even with some slightly different personnel, followed that same pattern against Norfolk. Turns out that making shots and getting stops makes for rather successful basketball. Who knew?

And before you counter that Baylor’s the No. 1 seed and should obliterate any 16 seed, remember that this isn’t college football. Insanity reigns in March. Madness happens. Doesn’t matter the opponent — you’ve still got to play well.

If Mayer can continue to bring it like he did against the Spartans, Baylor has a chance to be crazy-good again. Doesn’t mean he has to go for 22 every night. But the Bears need him to get in there and do the dirty work you’d expect from someone wearing a Westlake Waterfall, the kind of contributions that “Everyday” Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchhoua provided prior to his season-ending injury.

Look, he can still bring the flash. There’s room for the Mullet Man to be both showy and stout. Let Mayer be Mayer, and even more.

Baylor coach Scott Drew seemed hesitant to put too much on Mayer’s back, even if the 6-foot-9 swingman casts the posture of a human coat rack.

“It’s going to come and go,” Drew said, referring to Mayer’s lights-out shooting. “The whole key of coaching — is it the right shots? And if they take the right shots, we’re going to get offensive rebounds if they miss. … So I don’t know if he’ll have 40 the next game or if he’ll have 10. Other people will step up and that’s what it takes in a great team. You’ve got to have different people.”

True, and Baylor is blessed with a talented roster, highlighted by a pair of potential first-round NBA picks in freshmen Sochan and Kendall Brown. The Bears will need contributions from those gifted guys, along with Flagler, Akinjo and big man Flo Thamba. Nevertheless, when Mayer is tapping into his inner Mayer-ness, he has the potential to be the best player on the court.

Following the postgame press conference Thursday, Mayer ambled out into a hallway in the bowels of Dickies Arena. He stopped to gaze at a large poster depicting the NCAA tournament bracket, then arched his back to stretch things out and rotated his arms, almost as though he were flapping his wings.

As long as he wasn’t adjusting his watch, Baylor fans will be happy.

The Bears want Matthew Mayer Time to last forever.

