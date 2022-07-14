Brice Cherry: Longhorns should pump brakes on any championship chatter

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

ARLINGTON — All gas, no brakes? How about tapping the brakes on all the hot air?

It’s past time for the University of Texas to shut its fried pie hole and go prove it on the field.

As he enters his second season in Austin, Steve Sarkisian’s “All Gas, No Brakes” mantra already feels a little played out. Maybe it looks sharp on a burnt orange T-shirt, I don’t know. But it feels like the Longhorns are always consumed with mottos and mantras and rankings, and less enthusiastic about the grueling grind required to bring on-field results.

Maybe that’s not entirely fair. It may be too soon to lob such snark in Sark’s direction. But if Texas wants to alter its perception as the most perpetually overrated program in college football, it must start backing up all its blather with wins. If not, perhaps it’s not really the big-box brand name that it thinks it is. Maybe the Big 12 won’t miss Texas at all.

That “Over-rated!” chant (the worst barb in college sports, by the way) perfectly applies to the Longhorns. Consider UT’s track record in the AP preseason and final Top 25 polls over the past five years:

2021: No. 21 preseason, unranked final poll

2020: No. 14 preseason, No. 19 final poll

2019: No. 10 preseason, No. 25 final poll

2018: No. 23 preseason, No. 9 final poll

2017: No. 23 preseason, unranked final poll

Only once in that span did the Longhorns actually exceed the expectations they carried into the season. Now, that’s partially an indictment of college football voters, the ones setting the expectations. Some in the media are guilty of reading too much into UT’s esteemed recruiting grades, believing that all those five and four-star human wood chippers will instantly yield seasons of double-digit victories. But these Horns haven’t hooked me. It’s wiser to take a wait-and-see approach with this program.

In his debut 5-7 season last year, Sark said that he witnessed too many players pulling in opposite directions. You can’t win at a high level if you’re not unified, he declared.

“I didn’t think I did a great job a year ago of developing the team and the quality of … the bond on the team as well as I would have liked,” Sarkisian said. “Granted, we had some difficult circumstances with not having a facility done yet … to just not making a great connection, to ultimately not identifying the leadership in a really good way. So, it’s been a huge point of emphasis of ours from January all the way through now.”

Sark has yet to publicly identify the Longhorns’ leader at quarterback. He rightfully dubbed the QB “the most important position in sports for a lot of reasons,” and some of UT’s recurrent underachieving in recent years can be traced back to its rather pedestrian quarterback play. Sam Ehlinger was a Hard G, and he at least led the Longhorns to a Sugar Bowl win in the 2018 season before prematurely declaring that Texas “was back.” But over the past decade, UT’s collection of QBs has proven more scattershot than on-target.

The last Longhorn QB to earn first-team All-Big 12 honors? You’d have to scroll all the way back through the conference record book to 2009, when Colt McCoy manned the ship. (McCoy is preparing for his 13th NFL season.) Not coincidentally, that’s the last time Texas was a major player on the national scene.

To its credit, Texas addressed its QB conundrum by bringing in Quinn Ewers over the offseason. The former Southlake Carroll slinger was ranked as the top QB in the 2022 recruiting class and signed with Ohio State, but played in just one game for the Buckeyes last season before deciding to transfer.

Ewers and much-ballyhooed 2023 commit Arch Manning represent a steep upgrade in talent at the position for UT. But, again, landing stud recruits hasn’t exactly been the issue for Texas over the past decade. The problem has been a failure to prevent those blue chips from snapping like tortilla chips. It signals a lapse in leadership (four head coaches in nine years, perhaps?) and in player development.

“There is a lot that goes into the quarterback because not only do they matter on the field when it’s game day, I think it matters in recruiting, I think it matters in morale, I think it matters in the locker room,” Sark said. “We’ll continue to recruit that position at a high level.”

Sark is a sharp guy. He knows what it takes to win at the highest level in college football. He did work at Alabama, after all. He talked at Wednesday’s Big 12 Media Day setting about the importance of strengthening Texas on both the offensive and defensive lines. “We need big humans, and more of them,” Sark said.

But for all his acumen, he has yet to really win at an elite level as a gridiron commander-in-chief. In eight previous seasons as a college head coach at Washington, USC and Texas, Sark has yet to lead a team to either a 10-win season or a conference championship.

Sark has clearly attached himself to some glitzy college football brand names in his career, from Alabama to USC and now Texas. He said he considers his current post as bossman of Bevo Land a dream job, and he’s in it for the long haul. (The long haul in Austin being however long it takes for the boosters to start getting restless again.)

“I’m committed to the University of Texas,” Sarkisian said. “To me, this is the best job of any level of football, whether it’s high school, junior college, college or the NFL. I made a commitment to this university. I committed to coming here, to winning championships with these guys. I committed to the kids who are bought into our program, and I’ve got a lot of unfinished business here in my time in Austin. So, I’m looking forward to many, many years of winning championships together with them.”

Yeah, it all sounds well and good.

Then you drive into Austin, and it’s nothing but brake lights. Take the hint, Sark.

Until Texas wins something, all that talk feels like a lot of wasted gas.