Brice Cherry: Mad dash finds happy end zone for Rhoades, Bears, Houston

All along the way, Rhoades said that he had frequent discussions with Dave Aranda. The first-year Baylor head coach kept an “open mind” about whatever potential opponent Rhoades brought him next.

In his Monday press conference, Aranda said that he was an avid baseball card collector when he was a kid, and that the back-and-forth negotiations of trying to get a game done brought to mind those days. “It just felt like as we were going through this process of like, ‘Hey, I’ve got a Steve Sax, can I trade you for a Steve Marshall?’ ” Aranda said. “That was just very weird for me.”

Rhoades expressed sympathy for the programs at Louisiana Tech and Memphis. In an ideal world, Baylor would have played the Bulldogs last week while Houston took on the Tigers this week. If 2020 has reminded us of anything, it’s that the world isn’t perfect.

“You hate that there had to be some misfortune, meaning our game versus La. Tech and their game versus Memphis, to create the positive, but certainly grateful that we could create a positive,” Rhoades said.

Some wise person probably once told you about the importance of not burning bridges. My dad taught me that lesson. There is no returning to a torched crossing. Good luck clearing that empty, awkward gap.