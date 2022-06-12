Brice Cherry: MCC's Thompson would make ideal choice as next Baylor baseball coach

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Mitch Thompson would make an ideal fit as Baylor’s next baseball coach.

Yeah, yeah, Captain Obvious. Tell me something I don’t know, right?

No doubt, Thompson would have loads of local support if Baylor ended up bringing him across town from McLennan Community College. He’s well-liked and well-respected, and with good reason. He’d be a popular choice in a lot of circles.

That’s not to suggest that Thompson will necessarily get the job. He might, and he might not. While a source confirmed that Thompson has landed an interview, Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades keeps a rather tight lid fastened to the top of his coaching searches. Information rarely leaks out. And Rhoades certainly has proven willing to follow his own path in his hires, as past additions Matt Rhule, Dave Aranda and Nicki Collen reveal. In all three cases, other names popped far more often from the speculation factory that is social media and internet message boards.

Mitch doesn’t need me to stump for him, and yet I will, because if I were doing the picking he’d be my choice. (So far, Mack has not called me to consult me on any coaching hires, so my opinion likely carries little sway.)

Thompson has much going for him as a potential successor to Steve Rodriguez in running Baylor baseball. For one, he can recruit. He has shown that at MCC, and of course he landed lots of prized recruits over the years during his tenure at Baylor. He personally brought in 72 players to the Bears who were either drafted by or landed free-agent contracts with Major League organizations.

In 2005, he signed a Baylor recruiting class that earned the No. 1 ranking nationally, leading to Thompson being named the National Assistant Coach of the Year by Baseball America and the American Baseball Coaches Association.

When he switched over to MCC, Mitch had to sell a different product. JUCO baseball differs greatly from Division I, Power 5 ball, particularly in national exposure and quality of facilities. And yet he has recruited just as effectively for the Highlanders. In three of the past four MLB drafts, MCC has produced the first JUCO player selected. Whether he’s selling Highlander-shaped oranges or Bear-shaped apples, Thompson moves product. That’s the mark of a good salesman, my friends.

So, he can identify studs. But can he shape those studs into a winning team?

Yes, it’s a rhetorical question.

I'll answer it anyway. All MCC has done under Thompson’s watch is win. In his nine seasons, the Highlanders have won nearly 73 percent of their games, making the postseason every year. That includes four trips to the Junior College World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado, and MCC’s second-ever national championship last year.

Ah, but JUCO baseball is a different animal. We’ve established that. Nevertheless, Thompson knows how to win on the D-I level, too. He was an integral part of many winning teams in his 17 years at Baylor, some of the best teams in school history. During his run, Baylor made 12 NCAA regional appearances, won three Big 12 championships, advanced to three Super Regionals, and reached the 2005 College World Series.

Thompson also knows and loves Baylor. He would have every right to be bitter toward the school, as a falling-out with then-head coach Steve Smith led to Thompson’s departure in 2012. But that’s not Mitch’s style. He’s not a grudge holder.

I can’t begin to tell you the number of times I’ve spotted Mitch in the stands at Baylor Ballpark since he’s been coaching at MCC. Sure, sometimes he attends so he can watch some of his old Highlander players in action. But beyond that, Thompson loves baseball, and wants to see Baylor succeed.

One of Rhoades’ stated directives is that he wants Baylor to build “champions for life.” Thompson would fit in perfectly in that regard. A committed Christian and longtime member of First Baptist Woodway, Mitch is even more interested in building character in young men as he is in developing ballplayers. Truth be told, those players would be wise in just following Thompson’s lead. For all his accomplishments and successes — including a stint scouting for the Kansas City Royals prior to taking the MCC job — Thompson remains humble and hard-working.

If he doesn't get the Baylor job, fear not. Mitch will be just fine. He'll keep on keeping on at MCC, and the Highlanders will benefit from his sustained presence. While MCC athletic director Shawn Trochim would be happy for Thompson if he got the Baylor job, she'd positively rejoice if he sticks around, I can promise you that.

Who knows who Rhoades will hire? I expect that announcement will come soon, as Baylor would certainly like to quell some of the transfer-portal departures from the existing roster. Plenty of coaches from around the state and country could come in and likely do a good job reviving the BU program, among them Dallas Baptist’s Dan Heefner (who turned down the Baylor job in 2015 before Rodriguez accepted it), Texas State’s Steve Trout, North Carolina State assistant Chris Hart and University of Texas pitching coach Sean Allen.

But to find the best choice Baylor doesn’t even need to leave town.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.