ARLINGTON — Decked out in his snazzy red blazer capped off with a black-and-red necktie, Joey McGuire looked positively resplendent.

Or, as the kids might say, he had a “good fit.” (Fit is modern slang for “outfit.” Or so says Urban Dictionary. I'm cool enough to kinda-sorta know, but not so cool to know without double-checking.)

Speaking of good fits, McGuire and Texas Tech feel like a marriage built for the long haul. McGuire, the energetic, perpetually enthusiastic native Texan, has been converting doubters and baptizing believers ever since landing in Lubbock in November 2021. That’s just what Joey does. He’s affable and likable, and makes friends wherever he goes.

McGuire also won enough games in his debut 2022 season to put to rest any doubts over whether this self-proclaimed “high school coach who gets to coach college football” was ready for the next level. The Red Raiders fashioned an 8-5 record, claiming a 42-25 victory over Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl. Their 5-4 record in Big 12 play marked their first winning league record since 2009, and they finished the regular season with three consecutive wins for the first time since 1995. Perhaps most notably, Tech defeated both Texas and Oklahoma in the same season for the first time in program history. That’s big-time stuff.

Following the season, Tech AD Kirby Hocutt moved quickly to reward McGuire and lock him up for the foreseeable future. McGuire landed a new six-year, $26.6-million contract that will carry him through the 2028 season.

Coaching a college football program in Texas has been McGuire’s dream for many years, and as such he’s happy that he’s carved out a home in Lubbock.

“Whenever you have an administration and an alumni base that is behind a university like they are at Texas Tech, you do have that opportunity (to win),” McGuire said. “We have a $219 million project going on right now. We’ll have as good a facilities as anybody in the country. We have a very healthy locker room. We have a group of guys that believe in each other. I feel like we’re in a really good spot.”

McGuire knows he owes Matt Rhule a debt of gratitude. Rhule took a chance on the career high school coach as his tight ends coach when he took over at Baylor in 2017. Through his infectious personality, McGuire ingratiated himself with the BU players and fan base, and also won favor as an effective recruiter.

McGuire was beloved enough that he was considered a serious candidate to replace Rhule as Baylor’s head coach after Rhule’s exit to the Carolina Panthers in 2020. Instead, Baylor hired Dave Aranda, but still managed to retain McGuire as an associate head coach and linebackers coach.

Aranda and McGuire connected on a personal and professional level, sharing similar coaching philosophies, and when McGuire left for the Texas Tech opportunity he did so with Aranda’s blessing. Truthfully, McGuire said he learned a lot in Waco that he’s carried with him to West Texas.

That includes his approach to recruiting. Tech signed the nation’s 23rd-ranked class by Rivals in 2023 and its list of 2024 commitments is ranked 30th in the country.

“We feel really good. We signed the fastest class in the nation last year,” McGuire said. “That’s not a feel-good statement. You can look it up in black and white. … I was lucky enough to work with two great coaches in Matt Rhule and Dave Aranda. They had such a good game plan for recruiting, so I learned from two really good ones. We put our own spin on it, but we are still heavy high school recruiters. The transfer portal for us is more of a gap, filling gaps.”

It makes perfect sense why McGuire would succeed as a recruiter. I feel like that guy could sell wool quilts in a mid-August West Texas heat wave.

There’s also no reason why Tech can’t win big under McGuire — and win now. The Big 12 media pegged the Red Raiders fourth in their preseason poll behind Texas, Kansas State and Oklahoma. And what does the media know? Nothing. (Those previous two sentences will undoubtedly be the favorite ones I write for a lot of readers.) In 2022, TCU was picked seventh and went on to play in the Big 12 championship game and ultimately advance to the CFP championship game. Kansas State won the Big 12 title and was picked fifth in the preseason. The year before that, Baylor was predicted to finish eighth but claimed the Big 12 title and a Sugar Bowl triumph.

McGuire was asked by a sportswriter if, given how wrong the media has been in their recent prognostications, Tech might win the Big 12 title in 2023. The coach laughed and said, “Well, I don’t want to say y’all are wrong,” before proceeding to opine about how wide-open the conference is and how it’s really anybody’s title to win.

Including, perhaps, the Red Raiders.

“We’ve got to stay humble. But we’ve got a really good opportunity to be a really good football team,” McGuire concluded.

Remember that bit where I claimed McGuire makes friends wherever he goes? It’s because he is genuinely friendly and treats people with respect. Such traits play well in a football locker room.

“He just brings that energy, that 'it' factor, that most coaches don’t have,” said Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks. “Every workout, every practice, every team meeting, he’s going to come in hyped. Even if students are having a bad day, he’s going to put a smile on your face. Soon as you enter the building he’s going to ask what’s wrong. He has an open-door policy. It’s just a guy that you want to win for, and you want to play for.”

Other evidence of McGuire’s likability surfaced throughout the day on Thursday. It was there whenever he greeted people with a cheeky smile and hearty, hand-pumping handshake. It was plainly evident when he expressed a heartfelt sentiment that all of the Tech coaching staff was thinking and praying for Baylor’s Aranda, who recently lost his father to cancer.

It was even evident in the way he dressed. Whenever McGuire opened up his eye-popping blazer and showed off the inside liner, it revealed skull-and-crossbones images, a not-to-subtle homage to The Pirate.

That’s the nickname held by former Texas Tech head coach Mike Leach, who died last December at age 61 due to a heart condition.

“I’ve told everybody, I didn’t really know Coach Leach,” McGuire said. “I met him a couple of times in recruiting. He recruited some of my receivers. But the one thing I do know … Mike Leach changed the game of football. Not only at college but at the high school level. You can go out every single Friday night and see some sort of Air Raid concept being run, from 1A all the way to 6A, in probably every state of the country. I just wanted to show him respect.”

It takes a special person to be universally well-liked. It takes an even more unique individual who can drape himself in scarlet garb accented with scowling pirates and make it work.

Asked about his coach’s “fit,” Brooks grinned.

“His fit? Coach?” said Brooks, as McGuire, who was sitting nearby, looked over at him. “His fit is amazing. The red socks with the red jacket, I like it. It’s different. I’m trying to be like you, Coach, trying to be like you.”

“And I’m just trying to be like you, Tahj,” McGuire said.

How could anyone not like this guy?