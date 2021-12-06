Brice Cherry: McVea's 'McPlay' reflects Baylor confluence of great play, greater story

And the smile never left his face.

“It means everything,” said McVea, a Big 12 championship hat cocked backward on his head. “We’ve worked all year for this to see my teammates and coaches with the joy they had in the locker room means a lot. We’ll see where it goes from here.”

There is no better representative of Baylor’s rise than McVea. When you’re a walk-on, paying your own way through college with nothing guaranteed, nothing assured, you can’t take a day off. You can’t take a play off. Thankfully for the Bears, McVea never did.

That’s exactly the way he approached every practice, said BU head coach Dave Aranda.

“I think we all have people in our lives that no matter what it is, he’s going to do it right and he’s going to do it with a smile on his face, who’s just always there,” Aranda said. “I think sometimes you overlook people like that. When you see the ball rolling out and you see him in pursuit, you feel good that it was him.”