Brice Cherry: McVea's 'McPlay' reflects Baylor confluence of great play, greater story

Have you stopped smiling yet, Baylor fans?
Guess I wouldn’t blame you if you still had an ear-to-ear grin plastered across your face. Jairon McVea probably hasn’t stopped smiling, either, and it’s completely warranted.
When McVea made his game-saving, Big 12 title-cementing stop in the Bears’ 21-16 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday in Arlington, it amounted to a confluence of the perfect play meeting the perfect story.
Some Baylor fans have already labeled it the biggest play in the history of the program. I’ll stop short of that label — about as narrowly short as OSU’s Dezmon Jackson came from the goal line — only because that feels like a task that is both impossible to quantify and one that will require an inordinate amount of additional research. Nevertheless, it should be safe to call it one of the biggest plays in the history of the program.
Some on social media have also taken to calling it the McPlay. Pretty clever, I must admit. And what a NIL marketing opportunity this could be for both McVea and the Greater Waco-area McDonald’s locations. Can’t you just picture the commercial? Someone starts making a run for Burger King, and McVea sees them and shouts, “Nooooooooo!” before chasing them down and pushing them into a McDonald’s. Let’s make it happen, guys. I won’t even take a finder’s fee.
McVea’s chase-down stop represented a heroic amount of hustle from a guy who had to hustle his way to even get to this point. It’s been noted before, but it bears repeating: McVea didn’t come to Baylor on scholarship. In fact, the 23-year-old sixth-year safety’s only Division I offer coming out of high school was from Texas Southern. He joined the Bears as a walk-on and played mostly on special teams his first couple of seasons before being given a scholarship in 2019 by former Baylor coach Matt Rhule.
In his sixth season, McVea has made a total of five starts, including Saturday’s Big 12 title game.
And, now of course, one all-time fantastic finish.
“Everyone dreams of that, game on the line, it’s them to make the play,” McVea said. “For sure, it was nice for it to fall on me, and it was nice that I could make a play for my teammates and coaches.”
You can’t help but root for a guy like this. When you come from humble means, you tend to embrace humility. When you work and grind and dig for a chance like this, you appreciate it all the more.
When McVea entered the postgame press conference after Saturday’s win, he immediately encountered at least five times as many reporters as he’d ever talked to in any of his previous interview sessions at Baylor. He looked completely at ease. You’ve never seen a more unassuming, happy-to-be-there dude.
And the smile never left his face.
“It means everything,” said McVea, a Big 12 championship hat cocked backward on his head. “We’ve worked all year for this to see my teammates and coaches with the joy they had in the locker room means a lot. We’ll see where it goes from here.”
There is no better representative of Baylor’s rise than McVea. When you’re a walk-on, paying your own way through college with nothing guaranteed, nothing assured, you can’t take a day off. You can’t take a play off. Thankfully for the Bears, McVea never did.
That’s exactly the way he approached every practice, said BU head coach Dave Aranda.
“I think we all have people in our lives that no matter what it is, he’s going to do it right and he’s going to do it with a smile on his face, who’s just always there,” Aranda said. “I think sometimes you overlook people like that. When you see the ball rolling out and you see him in pursuit, you feel good that it was him.”
McVea didn’t just make the play of the game, though he unquestionably did that. He made play after play after play throughout, finishing with nine tackles, including eight of the solo variety, an interception, a pass break-up and a quarterback hurry. It was an MVP-caliber performance, but that was not to be.
In the waning moments of the game, as many media members in the press box (myself included), finally tried to heed the instructions to vote for the game’s Most Outstanding Player, we quickly determined that McVea wasn’t an option. He wasn’t actually listed in the online portal that the Big 12 had set up for the voting process. And there was no write-in option.
(For the record, I wanted to honor Baylor’s dynamic defensive effort and hastily voted for safety JT Woods before busting it for the postgame presser. Oh, and you were required to submit an Oklahoma State player in case the Cowboys had won, so I also quickly scrolled and found the name of Spencer Sanders, since the turnover-prone Cowboys QB was often Baylor’s best player on the field.)
When informed that he wasn’t listed as an MOP option and asked if that spoke to his journey from obscurity, McVea again flashed that winning grin and didn’t take umbrage at all.
“For sure it speaks to that (journey), but all my teammates know the work I’ve put in, so that’s all that really matters to me is what they think of me,” McVea said.
McVea is working on a master’s degree in geology, which seems like a fitting degree plan, since every Baylor fan alive think this guy rocks.
For this former walk-on delivered the ultimate walk-off ending to his career.