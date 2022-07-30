Brice Cherry: Michael Johnson's perch in track and field history unbreakable

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Last weekend another one of Michael Johnson’s old records fell by the wayside.

And yet Michael’s place as one of the most legendary figures in the history of track and field remains secure.

Take nothing away from Noah Lyles. When the 25-year-old sprinter won the world title in the 200 meters, he powered to the line in a time of 19.31 seconds. As soon as that number flashed on the scoreboard, the track-savvy fans in Eugene, Oregon, knew its significance. Lyles had just run faster than any American had ever traveled 200 meters, relegating Johnson to an unfamiliar position: second place.

The U.S. record had stood since 1996. That was when Johnson memorably busted all convention and sparkled down the track in Atlanta in a pair of golden slippers in a theretofore unheard of time of 19.32 seconds. Though MJ’s world record has been eclipsed twice since by Jamaica’s Usain Bolt (19.19) and Yohan Blake (19.26), no American had seriously challenged his mark until Lyles.

In the wake of all the ballyhoo over Lyles’ remarkable performance, Johnson — on hand to cover the event for the BBC — exuded graciousness.

“I knew he was going to run faster than 19.32 some day,” Johnson told reporters, praising Lyles. “To be honest, when you’ve held the world record you don’t really focus on the national record. … For Noah, I don’t really think he cares about the American record. He wants a world record. It might be within his reach.”

Again, that Lyles vanquished Johnson’s record by a hundredth of a second at the World Championships doesn’t diminish one iota of MJ’s overall opalescence at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. Never forget that Johnson accomplished something unprecedented at those games, and it still holds up as a singular achievement in track and field. He recorded the first (and, again, only) 200/400 Olympic gold double in history.

Before ’96, the 200/400 two-fer had rarely even been attempted. The schedule just didn’t allow for such a quest. There was too much overlap in the races. But after Johnson vanquished all challengers in both races at the 1995 World Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden, Olympic officials simply couldn’t stay locked in their rigid ways anymore. The buzz of MJ’s effort undoubtedly ringing in their ears, the officials tweaked the Atlanta schedule so that a 200/400 double would at least be feasible.

Well, feasible for the greatest sprinter in the world anyway.

It still would require Johnson to compete in eight races over the span of eight days, taking into account all the preliminary and semifinal heats before the final. That’s eight races against world-class competition, most of whom would only be competing in one individual event.

No matter. Johnson and his longtime coach Clyde Hart, who had been with the sprinter since his days at Baylor, formulated the perfect game plan. They trained for months to build up strength for the strain such a schedule would convey. The hay was in the barn, so to speak. All Johnson had to do was execute like he was capable — to run like the best sprinter in the world, which everyone knew to be the case.

“Our approach was simple: We tried to insulate ourselves,” Hart said. “Ignore the outside world. Our idea was this — one race down, seven to go. Two races down, six to go, and so forth.”

Have you ever watched a movie with a twist ending, and then still enjoyed its brilliance on the second, third or fourth viewing? That’s what we have here. Michael’s mastery at the ’96 Atlanta Games is the “Fight Club” or “Sixth Sense” of track and field lore. You know how the story unfolds. You see the twist coming. And yet it’s still staggering to comprehend.

So, eight races in eight days, right? But get this: In the middle of that taxing schedule Johnson set the Olympic record in the 400 by dropping a time of 43.49 in that final. Four days later, he upended the world record on his way the gold in the 200, too. Pick your own adjective, but none will be quite big enough. Johnson’s performance was mesmerizing. Inspiring. Unfathomable. Everlasting.

Despite America’s longtime hierarchy in track and field, its athletes are not revered here in the states like an NFL or NBA player might be. We don’t appreciate our track stars enough. Certainly not like they do in Europe, where premier track meets are surrounded by the same amount of fanfare we would reserve for a College Football Playoff game in the US.

Europeans still hold Johnson in the highest regard, 26 years after he first grabbed the planet’s attention in Atlanta. (I found it telling that in Johnson’s 2011 book “Gold Rush: What Makes An Olympic Champion” he used many phrases and spellings more common to the United Kingdom, such as “realised” and “organised" and "attending university." Play to your core audience, I guess.)

“I realize that a lot of folks don’t appreciate track and field athletes as much as other athletes, but I know how hard MJ trained and how difficult it was to accomplish all he did,” said Clyde Hart’s wife Maxine, who was on hand for many of Johnson’s big races, including those in Atlanta.

Records come, records go. A spate of MJ’s world and Olympic marks have fallen over the years. A few of his records still linger, including his World Championship records in the 400 (43.18) and in the 4x400 relay (2:54.29). But they could be eclipsed someday, too.

Earlier this month, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry received the ESPY for “Best Record Breaking Performance” in sports for 2021-22. Last season Curry surpassed Reggie Miller’s NBA record for career 3-pointers made, hence the award.

Curry was equally on target in his gracious acceptance speech.

“The same way I looked up to my dad (Dell), Reggie Miller, Ray Allen — the guys who were before me,” Curry said, “all records are meant to be broken. So I know there’s a lot of young kids out there who are working hard, and I can’t wait to be in the arena when y’all break this record.”

Like the rainbow arc of one of his 30-foot net ticklers, Steph Curry has ascended to become the Greatest Shooter Who Ever Lived. Even if somebody else comes along and breaks his 3-point records, his legacy will remain intact.

He is unbreakable.

Just like Michael Johnson.