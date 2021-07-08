Brice Cherry: Miles and miles of lasting friendships stand as Harbour's legacy

For all his numerous track and field achievements as a coach and an athlete, Todd Harbour’s most lasting legacy is all wrapped up in love.
Harbour loves the sport. Even more so, he loves Jesus, his family, and the hundreds of athletes he coached.
When Harbour announced his retirement last week after 16 years as Baylor’s head track and field/cross country coach, the news surprised me. But the more I thought about it, the more it made perfect sense. Stepping away from the stopwatch to step into more time with family? That’s the perfect race plan for a guy like Harbour.
Whoever Baylor ultimately hires as its next track coach — sources have indicated that the process is ongoing, but should near its conclusion soon — will have a hard time replicating Harbour’s genuine heart and humble spirit. Mack Rhoades can undoubtedly find someone who will build on Baylor’s successful “track record,” given the Bears’ strong reputation in the sport and fine facilities. But good luck locating anyone who will care as deeply for Baylor’s athletes. If the next coach can make half the connections Harbour made, they’ll be ahead of most of their rivals.
I’ve covered Baylor track and field for the Tribune-Herald since Mickey Humphrey died in 1999, so I’ve known Harbour a long time. I vividly remember when he joined Baylor’s staff in 2000, shifting over from his role as an athletic director and football coach at Riesel High School. I also distinctly recall his graciousness and earnestness five years later when he accepted the head coaching baton from his mentor Clyde Hart.
Harbour carried a personal rooting interest, a deep investment, in Baylor track and field. He was one of the best, if not THE best, distance runners the Baylor program ever produced. He still holds the collegiate record in the mile in a blistering time of 3:50.34, a clocking that has held up for more than 40 years. And that’s in a sport where records are broken more often than dollar store headphones.
Harbour had help in his yearning to see Baylor track excel. At one juncture in his tenure, every coach on Baylor’s staff was a former BU star, in the likes of Harbour, Hart (who stayed on for many years to work with the 400 runners), Danny Brabham, Michael Ford, Stacey Smith and Jon Capron. Later on, Baylor added another BU grad in Brandon Richards to head up the pole vault crew, before eventually looking outside the program to hire assistants Jeff Chakouian and Benjamin Dalton.
Harbour helped lead hordes of individual conference and national champions over the past couple of decades. From Jeremy Wariner to Aaliyah Miller, from Trayvon Bromell to Ackera Nugent, the names and faces pop off the walls of Baylor’s Winston Wolfe Clubhouse.
But Todd always had a heart for the underdog. He’s a dog lover. Maybe it was his Riesel coaching roots, I don’t know. He reveled in sharing stories about walk-ons who became school record holders, or athletes who climbed over the hurdles of injury and adversity all the way to the top of the podium. He practically beamed with pride when recounting such tales.
For all its successes, Baylor’s track program better fits as an underdog than a powerhouse, anyway. Harbour (and Hart before him) faced a unique challenge in recruiting. Currently, NCAA Division I programs have 12.6 men’s scholarships to offer and 18 for the women, and that’s to use on a roster of 30-50 individuals apiece. Since track and field is a so-called equivalency sport, full rides are rare, reserved only for the truly elite athletes. More often, coaches dole out partial scholarships.
As a private school, Baylor’s tuition is far from cheap, at more than $50,000 per year for 2021-22. This created some natural recruiting barriers for Harbour and his coaches.
And yet they still scored many recruiting victories. They typically opted for quality over quantity. Their rosters never rivaled the sheer meet-scoring depth of public schools like Texas, Texas A&M or Arkansas. But they performed splendidly at the NCAA championship meets. Harbour coached 28 national champions, including relays, and 257 All-Americans. Baylor displayed finishing power, just like their old miler coach.
The wins were plentiful and impressive. To Harbour, the relationships meant more. Baylor’s Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium (and before that, Hart-Patterson) might as well have been called the Baylor Track Family Reunion Center. Any day of the week, you could find some old former Bear swinging through. Sometimes to run or work out, other times to say hello. That speaks to the lasting connection the coaches built with those athletes. They never stopped feeling at home.
When Baylor track throws up the bat signal, the Bears respond.
Those bonds won’t loosen in retirement. I suspect Harbour will always be just a phone call away for his former athletes. He loved those kids when he coached them, and he loves them still.
Nevertheless, the guy has earned a break. Thirty-six years in coaching is a good run, even for someone who holds a high standard for what a good run looks like. Todd has earned the right to kick back on the coast with a cold beverage. He deserves to go fishing or take in a Houston Astros game or just spend more time with his wife, Cindy.
If the next coach wants to try to run a mile in Harbour’s shoes, they’re going to have to set a pretty brisk pace.
Even more than that, they’re going to need to make lots of friends.