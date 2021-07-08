Brice Cherry: Miles and miles of lasting friendships stand as Harbour's legacy

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For all his numerous track and field achievements as a coach and an athlete, Todd Harbour’s most lasting legacy is all wrapped up in love.

Harbour loves the sport. Even more so, he loves Jesus, his family, and the hundreds of athletes he coached.

When Harbour announced his retirement last week after 16 years as Baylor’s head track and field/cross country coach, the news surprised me. But the more I thought about it, the more it made perfect sense. Stepping away from the stopwatch to step into more time with family? That’s the perfect race plan for a guy like Harbour.

Whoever Baylor ultimately hires as its next track coach — sources have indicated that the process is ongoing, but should near its conclusion soon — will have a hard time replicating Harbour’s genuine heart and humble spirit. Mack Rhoades can undoubtedly find someone who will build on Baylor’s successful “track record,” given the Bears’ strong reputation in the sport and fine facilities. But good luck locating anyone who will care as deeply for Baylor’s athletes. If the next coach can make half the connections Harbour made, they’ll be ahead of most of their rivals.