Brice Cherry: Missing MLB? Hit a college game instead

Beyond the Big 12, if you make a little 90-minute drive down Highway 6 to Aggie Country, you can catch plenty of SEC baseball. Yeah, that league’s pretty good, too. But you don’t have to look hard to locate quality Division I baseball all over our fair state, from Dallas to Huntsville to San Marcos.

Future big leaguers dot the rosters of programs all over the USA. Go to a college game, and you’re going to see tomorrow’s stars today. Honestly, even more so than ever, considering how MLB has gutted the minor leagues. The college game is the real farm system.

Last weekend I marveled at a Twitter video showing Tennessee’s Ben Joyce ripping off a fastball at 103 miles an hour. Holy smokes. Barring injury, he’ll be on a big-league club someday. Bank on it.

The weekend before that, Baylor’s Kyle Nevin scaled the wall at Baylor Ballpark and robbed Maryland’s Bobby Zmarzlak of a home run with an eye-popping Spiderman leap. That was as good as any big leaguer you’ll see this year. (You know, assuming you’ll see any.)