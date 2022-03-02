Brice Cherry: Missing MLB? Hit a college game instead

If you’re a Major League Baseball fan, you have every right to be bitter.
MLB spun the chamber and pulled the trigger with its latest round of Russian Roulette Tuesday when it announced that regular-season games would be scrapped because the league and the players union could not reach an agreement. Nobody has a death wish like Major League Baseball.
It’s like the union and the owners are bakers standing behind their counter angrily quibbling over the split of the profits, while a line of hungry patrons stands and waits just on the other side, growing increasingly more agitated. They just want a piece of cake, dangit. Some will leave the store. Heck, some haven’t been back since 1994.
But rather than belabor the point about MLB’s laborious “negotiations,” allow me to share some good news. All over this country, in communities big and small, you can still find high-quality baseball. Let’s call these places — oh, I don’t know — college towns.
Yes, that’s right. College baseball has your back. In fact, let me just put it out there. College baseball is the most underrated sport in America.
Everything good about the game you can find on the college diamond. Let’s start with the competition. It’s top-drawer, y’all. Here in Big 12 country, programs like Texas and TCU and Texas Tech have routinely been rewarded as NCAA regional hosts in recent years on their way to making multiple appearances in the College World Series. The Longhorns actually boast the No. 1-ranked team in the land in 2022. (Baseball is one sport where Texas lives up to the hype.)
Beyond the Big 12, if you make a little 90-minute drive down Highway 6 to Aggie Country, you can catch plenty of SEC baseball. Yeah, that league’s pretty good, too. But you don’t have to look hard to locate quality Division I baseball all over our fair state, from Dallas to Huntsville to San Marcos.
Future big leaguers dot the rosters of programs all over the USA. Go to a college game, and you’re going to see tomorrow’s stars today. Honestly, even more so than ever, considering how MLB has gutted the minor leagues. The college game is the real farm system.
Last weekend I marveled at a Twitter video showing Tennessee’s Ben Joyce ripping off a fastball at 103 miles an hour. Holy smokes. Barring injury, he’ll be on a big-league club someday. Bank on it.
The weekend before that, Baylor’s Kyle Nevin scaled the wall at Baylor Ballpark and robbed Maryland’s Bobby Zmarzlak of a home run with an eye-popping Spiderman leap. That was as good as any big leaguer you’ll see this year. (You know, assuming you’ll see any.)
“I think what people are missing is that there are future major leaguers on this field,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “And when you have an opportunity to watch them. And when you have an opportunity to watch them grow from freshman to junior to senior, and you have an opportunity to literally kind of see their steps and their processes, and then you watch them in the minor leagues, it’s fun to be able to say, ‘I saw him being able to do this.’ … People need to understand when they come out here, it’s the next step before the big leagues.”
Here in Waco, we’ve witnessed numerous future pros suit up for Baylor over the decades. Obviously Hall of Famer Ted Lyons tops the list, but in more recent years the Bears have produced big-league guys like Max Muncy, Shawn Tolleson and Logan Verrett. Others are currently plying their trades in the minors and should get their MLB chance eventually, like Shea Langeliers and Davis Wendzel.
I’ve held down Baylor’s baseball beat for the Trib since the 2009 season, and I’ve had a chance to cover everyone mentioned in that previous paragraph except Lyons. I can assure you that they’re good dudes, every last one of them. That’s another reason to like the college game. The rosters aren’t filled with athletes who have been pampered or spoiled.
College baseball is an “equivalency sport.” The NCAA gives teams 11.7 scholarships to fill a 40-man roster, though only 27 of those players can receive scholarship funds. So full rides are rare. These guys are, by and large, paying at least a part of their own way through school while playing a major college sport. That the vast majority of them tend to be grounded in humility shouldn’t be any big surprise.
The phrase “student-athlete” is trite and overused. Generally, I hate it, but it works in college baseball. They’re students in the truest sense of the word. Baylor actually set a team record last fall with its collective grade point average of 3.43. It was also the only Big 12 school with a graduation success rate of 100.
At its best, the environment at a college ballpark absolutely crackles with energy and excitement. Fans don’t get much wilder or louder than those you’d find at an LSU baseball regional. I’m still mildly traumatized by that scene, and I wasn’t even playing. They’re bat-poop crazy.
Whenever Baylor has hosted at the NCAA’s Regional or Super Regional level, the fans have shown up and shown out. I was there that day in 2005 when the Bears clinched a trip to the College World Series with a win over Clemson. It might as well have been a beach party on the Brazos. Trust me, it wasn’t just Tom Barfield who grew loud with his iconic, “The Bears are going to Omaha!” call.
Even a regular-season game can dial up the electricity. The fan bases at Tech or A&M do rowdy about as well as anyone. Roll your eyes if you want at the Aggies’ traditional “Ball Five! Ball Five!” chant after a pitcher has walked a guy on four straight pitches, but it reflects a fan base that’s both engaged and having fun. (It also works. I’ve seen it mess with pitchers’ heads plenty of times.) Moreover, the incessant hooting you’ll hear at TCU’s Lupton Stadium may feel annoying — OK, check that, it’s definitely annoying — but it does not lack for passion.
So, if college baseball regularly produces elite-level players making elite-level plays while busting their butts in the classroom in their spare time, then why did I label it underrated? Well, multiple reasons. For one, it doesn’t draw nearly the media attention that, say, college football or men’s college basketball generates. You can find terrific coverage of college baseball from a national perspective at sites like D1Baseball.com or Baseball America, but don’t look for it on ESPN, Yahoo or Sports Illustrated (assuming SI still exists.)
To be fair, ESPN has ramped up its number of college baseball broadcasts in recent years, showing many through its streaming ESPN+ platform. But, also, to be real, the quality of said broadcasts is hit or miss. And too often it’s like trying to hit off Tennessee’s Joyce — a huge, shameful whiff.
So, blame the media, sure. For the grumblers in the audience, that falls right in their wheelhouse.
Less so, this: I’ve got to blame the rest of you, too. Sorry, but it’s true. Wear it, bub.
You’ll notice earlier that I qualified my remarks about college baseball’s electric ballpark environments with the phrase “at its best.” At its worst, college baseball’s ballpark environment is nonexistent. I understand that for a midweek night game against a non-Power Five opponent you’re unlikely to pack the house. But last weekend Baylor hosted ACC playoff hopeful Duke, a team ranked in several Top 25 polls, for a three-game series, and the official attendance could have been listed as “sparse.”
Again, I’ll give a pass to any fans who skipped Friday’s opener in bone-chilling conditions. But Sunday’s doubleheader finale brought with it lovely weather, the kind of afternoon that warms the soul and reminds you that spring is imminent. Very few fans took advantage.
That’s not to pick on Baylor. Empty seats dot college ballparks everywhere throughout the season, despite the sport delivering one of the biggest bangs for its buck around.
I’d almost like to see a college slugger thump a tape-measure shot, then turn to the crowd and go full Maximus on them: “Are you not entertained?”
So, buy a ticket to a college baseball game. Buy two. Grab a hot dog. Bring your glove. Keep score. Sing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”
You won’t be disappointed. And, who knows, in 2022 it may be your only shot.
“Even the commissioner of Major League Baseball, has said, ‘This is where the talent is, this is where all the coaching is, this is where the instruction is.’” Baylor’s Rodriguez said. “For us, that’s a great sign and a great compliment to us that we’re doing the right things in being able to develop these kids.
“When they’re coming out of high school, they’re still in that awkward phase of growing, and they’re continuing to grow and get stronger and mature. And we’re hoping to guide them through that. But, baseball right now as it’s getting paused, this is the next-best thing.”
During Baylor’s season-opening series with Maryland a couple of weeks ago, Muncy sat in one of the suites and watched. I happened to catch him in the hallway at one point and we briefly chatted. The All-Star first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers was hopeful that a labor deal would be struck soon and that Major League Baseball would indeed happen in 2022.