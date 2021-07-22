Brice Cherry: Money grab by Sooners, Longhorns may ultimately be shortsighted

The Sooners and Longhorns would find more stability in the SEC, that much is true. The Big 12 breaks up more than Taylor Swift. It’s a conference that has been pulling apart ever since it came together.

There is the notion that a shift to the SEC would help Oklahoma and Texas in recruiting. But that’s not exactly an area where either school has been lacking. Both programs coax enough four and five-star pledges every Signing Day, even if the Longhorns don’t always seem to know what to do with them.

Here’s a question (or four) worth asking: Was bolting the Big 12 the right move for Texas A&M? Was it good for Missouri? How has the Big Ten worked out for Nebraska? Is Colorado better off in the Pac-12? Many of their fans would say yes. Still I wonder.

The Aggies are still hunting for their first conference title since joining the SEC nine years ago. Of course, they weren’t exactly beating down the door to the conference trophy case in the Big 12, either. That’s not meant to be an insult to A&M, just a fact, and Jimbo Fisher’s team appears poised to contend for a championship in 2021, at least on paper.